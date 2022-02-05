|GitHub Actions
|Master
|Develop
Please visit
for detailed documentation and tutorials
nut.js is a cross-platform native UI automation / testing tool.
It allows for native UI interactions via keyboard and / or mouse, but additionally gives you the possibility to navigate the screen based on image matching.
nut.js is developed with community in mind.
A huge "Thank you!" goes out to all sponsors who make open source a bit more sustainable!
Check out this demo video to get a first impression of what nut.js is capable of.
Please consult the project website at nutjs.dev for in-depth tutorials
nut-tree/trailmix contains a set of ready to use examples which demo the usage ot nut.js.
nut.js provides public API documentation auto-generated by TypeDoc.
Feel free to join our Discord community
This list gives an overview on currently implemented and planned functionality. It's work in progress and will undergo constant modification.
The following snippet shows a valid
nut.js example:
"use strict";
const { mouse, left, right, up, down, straightTo, centerOf, Region} = require("@nut-tree/nut-js");
const square = async () => {
await mouse.move(right(500));
await mouse.move(down(500));
await mouse.move(left(500));
await mouse.move(up(500));
};
(async () => {
await square();
await mouse.move(
straightTo(
centerOf(
new Region(100, 100, 200, 300)
)
)
);
})();
This section lists runtime requirements for
nut.js on the respective target platform.
In order to install
nut.js on Windows, please make sure to have the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable installed.
In case you're running Windows 10 N, please make sure to have the Media Feature Pack installed as well.
On macOS, Xcode command line tools are required. You can install them by running
xcode-select --install
Attention:
In case you're experiencing problems like your mouse not moving or your keyboard not typing, please make sure to give the process you're executing your tests with accessibility permissions.
nut.js will give you a subtle hint in case permissions are lacking:
##### WARNING! The application running this script is not a trusted process! Please visit https://github.com/nut-tree/nut.js#macos #####
When an application wants to use accessibility features, a permission pop-up should be shown. If not, you could try to manually add the application you're running the script from.
Settings -> Security & Privacy -> Privacy tab -> Accessibility -> Add...
For example, if you want to execute your node script in e.g.
iTerm2, you'd have to add
iTerm.app to the list.
When running your script from a built-in terminal in e.g.
VSCode or
IntelliJ, you'd have to add the respective IDE.
Depending on your distribution, Linux setups may differ.
In general,
nut.js requires
Installation on
*buntu distributions:
sudo apt-get install libxtst-dev
Setups on other distributions might differ.
nut.js
Running
npm i @nut-tree/nut-js
or
yarn add @nut-tree/nut-js
will install
nut.js and its required dependencies.
nut.js also provides snapshot releases which allows to test upcoming features.
Running
npm i @nut-tree/nut-js@next
or
yarn add @nut-tree/nut-js@next
will install the most recent development release of
nut.js.
Attention: While snapshot releases are great to work with upcoming features before a new stable release, it is still a snapshot release. Please bear in mind that things might change and / or break on snapshot releases, so it is not recommended using them in production.