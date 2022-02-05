nut.js (Native UI Toolkit)

About

nut.js is a cross-platform native UI automation / testing tool.

It allows for native UI interactions via keyboard and / or mouse, but additionally gives you the possibility to navigate the screen based on image matching.

nut.js is developed with community in mind.

A huge "Thank you!" goes out to all sponsors who make open source a bit more sustainable!

Demo

Check out this demo video to get a first impression of what nut.js is capable of.

Tutorials

Please consult the project website at nutjs.dev for in-depth tutorials

Examples

nut-tree/trailmix contains a set of ready to use examples which demo the usage ot nut.js.

API Docs

nut.js provides public API documentation auto-generated by TypeDoc.

Community

Feel free to join our Discord community

Modules

This list gives an overview on currently implemented and planned functionality. It's work in progress and will undergo constant modification.

Clipboard

Copy text to clipboard

Keyboard

Support for standard US keyboard layout

Mouse

Support for mouse movement

Window

List all windows

Screen

Find an image on screen (requires an additional provider package like e.g. nut-tree/template-matcher)

Integration

Jest

Jest Electron

Sample

The following snippet shows a valid nut.js example:

; const { mouse, left, right, up, down, straightTo, centerOf, Region} = require ( "@nut-tree/nut-js" ); const square = async () => { await mouse.move(right( 500 )); await mouse.move(down( 500 )); await mouse.move(left( 500 )); await mouse.move(up( 500 )); }; ( async ( ) => { await square(); await mouse.move( straightTo( centerOf( new Region( 100 , 100 , 200 , 300 ) ) ) ); })();

Installation

Prerequisites

This section lists runtime requirements for nut.js on the respective target platform.

Windows

In order to install nut.js on Windows, please make sure to have the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable installed.

In case you're running Windows 10 N, please make sure to have the Media Feature Pack installed as well.

macOS

On macOS, Xcode command line tools are required. You can install them by running

xcode-select --install

Attention:

In case you're experiencing problems like your mouse not moving or your keyboard not typing, please make sure to give the process you're executing your tests with accessibility permissions.

nut.js will give you a subtle hint in case permissions are lacking:

##### WARNING! The application running this script is not a trusted process! Please visit https://github.com/nut-tree/nut.js#macos #####

When an application wants to use accessibility features, a permission pop-up should be shown. If not, you could try to manually add the application you're running the script from.

Settings -> Security & Privacy -> Privacy tab -> Accessibility -> Add...

For example, if you want to execute your node script in e.g. iTerm2 , you'd have to add iTerm.app to the list. When running your script from a built-in terminal in e.g. VSCode or IntelliJ , you'd have to add the respective IDE.

Linux

Depending on your distribution, Linux setups may differ.

In general, nut.js requires

libXtst

Installation on *buntu distributions:

sudo apt-get install libxtst-dev

Setups on other distributions might differ.

Install nut.js

Running

npm i @nut-tree/nut-js

or

yarn add @nut-tree/nut-js

will install nut.js and its required dependencies.

Snapshot releases

nut.js also provides snapshot releases which allows to test upcoming features.

Running

npm i @nut-tree/nut-js@next

or

yarn add @nut-tree/nut-js@next

will install the most recent development release of nut.js .

Attention: While snapshot releases are great to work with upcoming features before a new stable release, it is still a snapshot release. Please bear in mind that things might change and / or break on snapshot releases, so it is not recommended using them in production.