NUT Project

Features

Flexible layout mechanism

File-based router system

Customizable layouts and themes

Builtin markdown support

System events

Configuration management

Convenient hot reload during development

Plugin system

layout / theme HMR

markdown theme HMR

Route matching

Builtin layouts

default

ocean sakura

saber

ocean sakura

now

How to write a layout

...

How to write a plugin

A standard plugin looks like

export default { name : 'your-superb-plugin' , type : 'login' , apply( ctx = {}, options = {} ) { const { api, events } = ctx api.expose( 'method_name' , () => {} ) api.expose( 'prop' , 'value' ) events.on( 'system:before-startup' , async ctx => { await api.axios() await events.pluginEmit( 'some-event' , data ) } ) } }

You can expose some methods or props to application, or listen for system events, emit out some event in plugin

Using plugin

nut.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : { superb : { package : 'your-superb-plugin' , enable : true , } } }

superb is the name in current application

Use above plugin for example

ctx.use( 'superb' , 'method_name' ) ctx.use( 'superb' , 'prop' ) ctx.events.on( 'plugin:superb:some-event' , async data => {} )

Get started

yarn global add @nut-project/cli