A standard plugin looks like
export default {
name: 'your-superb-plugin',
// some special plugin need specify type，but you can ignore this in most cases
type: 'login',
apply( ctx = {}, options = {} ) {
const { api, events } = ctx
api.expose( 'method_name', () => {} )
api.expose( 'prop', 'value' )
events.on( 'system:before-startup', async ctx => {
await api.axios() // do some request
await events.pluginEmit( 'some-event', data ) // emit plugin event out
} )
}
}
You can expose some methods or props to application, or listen for system events, emit out some event in plugin
nut.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
superb: {
package: 'your-superb-plugin',
enable: true,
}
}
}
superb is the name in current application
Use above plugin for example
// plugin exposed
ctx.use( 'superb', 'method_name' )
ctx.use( 'superb', 'prop' )
// plugin events
ctx.events.on( 'plugin:superb:some-event', async data => {} )
yarn global add @nut-project/cli
nut # develop locally
nut --prod # build for production