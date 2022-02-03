The OHIF Viewer is a zero-footprint medical image viewer provided by the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF). It is a configurable and extensible progressive web application with out-of-the-box support for image archives which support DICOMweb.
The OHIF Medical Imaging Viewer is for viewing medical images. It can retrieve and load images from most sources and formats; render sets in 2D, 3D, and reconstructed representations; allows for the manipulation, annotation, and serialization of observations; supports internationalization, OpenID Connect, offline use, hotkeys, and many more features.
Almost everything offers some degree of customization and configuration. If it doesn't support something you need, we accept pull requests and have an ever improving Extension System.
The OHIF Viewer is a collaborative effort that has served as the basis for many active, production, and FDA Cleared medical imaging viewers. It benefits from our extensive community's collective experience, and from the sponsored contributions of individuals, research groups, and commercial organizations.
After more than 5-years of integrating with many companies and organizations, The OHIF Viewer has been rebuilt from the ground up to better address the varying workflow and configuration needs of its many users. All of the Viewer's core features are built using it's own extension system. The same extensibility that allows us to offer:
Can be leveraged by you to customize the viewer for your workflow, and to add any new functionality you may need (and wish to maintain privately without forking).
We offer support through GitHub Issues. You can:
For commercial support, academic collaberations, and answers to common questions; please read our documented FAQ.
This is only one of many ways to configure and deploy the OHIF Viewer. To learn more about your options, and how to choose the best one for your requirements, check out our deployment recipes and documentation.
The fastest and easiest way to get started is to include the OHIF Viewer with a script tag. In practice, this is as simple as:
root on the page
window.config:
window.config = {
routerBasename: '/',
servers: {
dicomWeb: [
{
name: 'DCM4CHEE',
qidoRoot: 'https://server.dcmjs.org/dcm4chee-arc/aets/DCM4CHEE/rs',
wadoRoot: 'https://server.dcmjs.org/dcm4chee-arc/aets/DCM4CHEE/rs',
qidoSupportsIncludeField: true,
imageRendering: 'wadors',
thumbnailRendering: 'wadors',
},
],
},
};
window.OHIFViewer.installViewer(window.config);
This exact setup is demonstrated in this CodeSandbox and in our Embedding The Viewer deployment recipe.
yarn config set workspaces-experimental true
git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/Viewers.git
remote named
upstream
git remote add upstream https://github.com/OHIF/Viewers.git
yarn install to restore dependencies and link projects
From this repository's root directory:
# Enable Yarn Workspaces
yarn config set workspaces-experimental true
# Restore dependencies
yarn install
These commands are available from the root directory. Each project directory
also supports a number of commands that can be found in their respective
README.md and
project.json files.
|Yarn Commands
|Description
|Develop
dev or
start
|Default development experience for Viewer
dev:project <package-name>
|Replace with
core,
ui,
i18n,
cornerstone,
vtk, etc.
test:unit
|Jest multi-project test runner; overall coverage
|Deploy
build*
|Builds production output for our PWA Viewer
build:package*
|Builds production
commonjs output for our Viewer
build:package-all*
|Builds commonjs bundles for all projects
* - For more information on our different builds, check out our Deploy Docs
The OHIF Medical Image Viewing Platform is maintained as a
monorepo. This means that this repository, instead of containing a
single project, contains many projects. If you explore our project structure,
you'll see the following:
.
├── extensions #
│ ├── _example # Skeleton of example extension
│ ├── cornerstone # 2D images w/ Cornerstone.js
│ ├── dicom-html # Structured Reports as HTML in viewport
│ ├── dicom-microscopy # Whole slide microscopy viewing
│ ├── dicom-pdf # View DICOM wrapped PDFs in viewport
│ └── vtk # MPR and Volume support w/ VTK.js
│
├── platform #
│ ├── core # Business Logic
│ ├── i18n # Internationalization Support
│ ├── ui # React component library
│ └── viewer # Connects platform and extension projects
│
├── ... # misc. shared configuration
├── lerna.json # MonoRepo (Lerna) settings
├── package.json # Shared devDependencies and commands
└── README.md # This file
Want to better understand why and how we've structured this repository? Read more about it in our Architecture Documentation.
These projects comprise the
|Name
|Description
|Links
|@ohif/core
|Business logic and classes that model the data, services, and extensions that are framework agnostic
|NPM
|@ohif/i18n
|Language files and small API for wrapping component/ui text for translations
|NPM
|@ohif/viewer
|The OHIF Viewer. Where we consume and configure all platform library's and extensions
|NPM
|@ohif/ui
|Reusable React components we consume and compose to build our Viewer's UI
|NPM
This is a list of Extensions maintained by the OHIF Core team. It's possible to customize and configure these extensions, and you can even create your own. You can read more about extensions here.
|Name
|Description
|Links
|@ohif/extension-cornestone
|2D image viewing, annotation, and segementation tools
|NPM
|@ohif/extension-dicom-html
|Support for viewing DICOM SR as rendered HTML
|NPM
|@ohif/extension-dicom-microscopy
|Whole slide microscopy viewing
|NPM
|@ohif/extension-dicom-pdf
|View DICOM wrapped PDFs in a viewport
|NPM
|@ohif/extension-vtk
|Volume rendering, reconstruction, and 3D visualizations
|NPM
To acknowledge the OHIF Viewer in an academic publication, please cite
LesionTracker: Extensible Open-Source Zero-Footprint Web Viewer for Cancer Imaging Research and Clinical Trials
Trinity Urban, Erik Ziegler, Rob Lewis, Chris Hafey, Cheryl Sadow, Annick D. Van den Abbeele and Gordon J. Harris
Cancer Research, November 1 2017 (77) (21) e119-e122 DOI: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-17-0334
This work is supported primarily by the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, Informatics Technology for Cancer Research (ITCR) program, under a grant to Dr. Gordon Harris at Massachusetts General Hospital (U24 CA199460).
The following is a (partial) list of projects that contributed resources towards development of OHIF Viewer:
