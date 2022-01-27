Converts JSON into CSV with column titles and proper line endings.
Can be used as a module and from the command line.
See the CHANGELOG for details about the latest release.
🚧 The documentation seen here is for the upcoming v6 which is a work in progress, see https://www.npmjs.com/package/json2csv for the documentation for the latest published version. See v5 branch for code for v5+.
Features
You can install json2csv as a dependency using NPM.
Requires Node v12 or higher.
# Global so it can be called from anywhere
$ npm install -g json2csv
# or as a dependency of a project
$ npm install json2csv --save
Also, if you are loading json2csv directly to the browser you can pull it directly from the CDN.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/json2csv"></script>
By default, the above script will get the latest release of json2csv. You can also specify a specific version:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/json2csv@4.2.1"></script>
json2csv can be called from the command line if installed globally (using the
-g flag).
Usage: json2csv [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-i, --input <input> Path and name of the incoming json file. Defaults to stdin.
-o, --output <output> Path and name of the resulting csv file. Defaults to stdout.
-c, --config <path> Specify a file with a valid JSON configuration.
-n, --ndjson Treat the input as NewLine-Delimited JSON.
-s, --no-streaming Process the whole JSON array in memory instead of doing it line by line.
-f, --fields <fields> List of fields to process. Defaults to field auto-detection.
-v, --default-value <defaultValue> Default value to use for missing fields.
-q, --quote <quote> Character(s) to use as quote mark. Defaults to '"'.
-Q, --escaped-quote <escapedQuote> Character(s) to use as a escaped quote. Defaults to a double `quote`, '""'.
-d, --delimiter <delimiter> Character(s) to use as delimiter. Defaults to ','. (default: ",")
-e, --eol <eol> Character(s) to use as End-of-Line for separating rows. Defaults to '\n'. (default: "\n")
-E, --excel-strings Wraps string data to force Excel to interpret it as string even if it contains a number.
-H, --no-header Disable the column name header.
-a, --include-empty-rows Includes empty rows in the resulting CSV output.
-b, --with-bom Includes BOM character at the beginning of the CSV.
-p, --pretty Print output as a pretty table. Use only when printing to console.
--unwind [paths] Creates multiple rows from a single JSON document similar to MongoDB unwind.
--unwind-blank When unwinding, blank out instead of repeating data. Defaults to false. (default: false)
--flatten-objects Flatten nested objects. Defaults to false. (default: false)
--flatten-arrays Flatten nested arrays. Defaults to false. (default: false)
--flatten-separator <separator> Flattened keys separator. Defaults to '.'. (default: ".")
-h, --help output usage information
If no input
-i is specified the result is expected from to the console standard input.
If no output
-o is specified the result is printed to the console standard output.
If no fields
-f or config
-c are passed the fields of the first element are used since json2csv CLI process the items one at a time. You can use the
--no-streaming flag to load the entire JSON in memory and get all the headers. However, keep in mind that this is slower and requires much more memory.
Use
-p to show the result as a table in the console.
Any option passed through the config file
-c will be overriden if a specific flag is passed as well. For example, the fields option of the config will be overriden if the fields flag
-f is used.
For more details, you can check some of our CLI usage examples or our test suite.
json2csv can also be use programatically from you javascript codebase.
The programatic APIs take a configuration object very similar to the CLI options. All APIs take the exact same options.
fields - Array of Objects/Strings. Defaults to toplevel JSON attributes. See example below.
ndjson - Boolean, indicates that the data is in NDJSON format. Only effective when using the streaming API and not in object mode.
transforms - Array of transforms. A transform is a function that receives a data recod and returns a transformed record. Transforms are executed in order before converting the data record into a CSV row. See bellow for more details.
formatters - Object where the each key is a Javascript data type and its associated value is a formatters for the given type. A formatter is a function that receives the raw js value of a given type and formats it as a valid CSV cell. Supported types are the types returned by
typeof i.e.
undefined,
boolean,
number,
bigint,
string,
symbol,
function and
object.
defaultValue - Default value to use when missing data. Defaults to
<empty> if not specified. (Overridden by
fields[].default)
delimiter - String, delimiter of columns. Defaults to
, if not specified.
eol - String, overrides the default OS line ending (i.e.
\n on Unix and
\r\n on Windows).
header - Boolean, determines whether or not CSV file will contain a title column. Defaults to
true if not specified.
includeEmptyRows - Boolean, includes empty rows. Defaults to
false.
withBOM - Boolean, with BOM character. Defaults to
false.
json2csv supports transforms. A transform is a function that receives a data record and returns a transformed record.
function doNothing(item) {
// apply tranformations or create new object
return transformedItem;
}
or using ES6
const doNothing = (item) => {
// apply tranformations or create new object
return transformedItem;
};
For example, let's add a line counter to our CSV, capitalize the car field and change the price to be in Ks (1000s).
function addCounter() {
let counter = 1;
return (item) => ({
counter: counter++,
...item,
car: item.car.toUpperCase(),
price: item.price / 1000,
});
}
Then you can add
addCounter() to the
transforms array.
The reason to wrap the actual transform in a factory function is so the counter always starts with one and you can reuse it. But it's not strictly necessary.
There is a number of built-in transform provider by the library.
const {
transforms: { unwind, flatten },
} = require('json2csv');
The
unwind transform deconstructs an array field from the input item to output a row for each element. It's similar to MongoDB's \$unwind aggregation.
The transform needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
paths - Array of Strings, list the paths to the fields to be unwound. It's mandatory and should not be empty.
blankOut - Boolean, unwind using blank values instead of repeating data. Defaults to
false.
// Default
unwind({ paths: ['fieldToUnwind'] });
// Blanking out repeated data
unwind({ paths: ['fieldToUnwind'], blankOut: true });
Flatten nested JavaScript objects into a single level object.
The transform needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
objects - Boolean, whether to flatten JSON objects or not. Defaults to
true.
arrays- Boolean, whether to flatten Arrays or not. Defaults to
false.
separator - String, separator to use between nested JSON keys when flattening a field. Defaults to
..
// Default
flatten();
// Custom separator '__'
flatten({ separator: '_' });
// Flatten only arrays
flatten({ objects: false, arrays: true });
json2csv supports formatters. A formatter is a function that receives the raw js value of a given type and formats it as a valid CSV cell. Supported types are the types returned by
typeof i.e.
undefined,
boolean,
number,
bigint,
string,
symbol,
function and
object.
There is a special type of formatter that only applies to the CSV headers if they are present. This is the
header formatter and by default it uses the
string formatter.
Pay special attention to the
string formatter since other formatters like the
headers or
object formatters, rely on the
string formatter for the stringification.
function formatType(itemOfType) {
// format object
return formattedItem;
}
or using ES6
const formatType = (itemOfType) => {
// apply tranformations or create new object
return itemOfType;
};
For example, let's format functions as their name or 'unknown'.
const functionNameFormatter = (item) => item.name || 'unknown';
Then you can add
{ function: functionNameFormatter } to the
formatters object.
A less trivial example would be to ensure that string cells never take more than 20 characters.
const stringFixedFormatter = (stringLength, ellipsis = '...') => (item) =>
item.length <= stringLength
? item
: `${item.slice(0, stringLength - ellipsis.length)}${ellipsis}`;
Then you can add
{ string: stringFixedFormatter(20) } to the
formatters object.
Or
stringFixedFormatter(20, '') to not use the ellipsis and just clip the text.
As with the sample transform in the previous section, the reason to wrap the actual formatter in a factory function is so it can be parameterized easily.
Keep in mind that the above example doesn't quote or escape the string which is problematic. A more realistic example could use our built-in string formatted to do the quoting and escaping like:
const { formatters: { string: defaultStringFormatter } } = require('json2csv');
const stringFixedFormatter = (stringLength, ellipsis = '...', stringFormatter = defaultStringFormatter()) => (item) => item.length <= stringLength ? item : stringFormatter(`${item.slice(0, stringLength - ellipsis.length)}${ellipsis})`;
There is a number of built-in formatters provider by the library.
const {
formatters: {
default: defaultFormatter,
number: numberFormatter,
string: stringFormatter,
stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessary: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter,
stringExcel: stringExcelFormatter,
symbol: symbolFormatter,
object: objectFormatter,
},
} = require('json2csv');
This formatter just relies on standard JavaScript stringification.
This is the default formatter for
undefined,
boolean,
number and
bigint elements.
It's not a factory but the formatter itself.
{
undefined: defaultFormatter,
boolean: defaultFormatter,
number: defaultFormatter,
bigint: defaultFormatter,
}
Format numbers with a fixed amount of decimals
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
separator - String, separator to use between integer and decimal digits. Defaults to
.. It's crucial that the decimal separator is not the same character as the CSV delimiter or the result CSV will be incorrect.
decimals - Number, amount of decimals to keep. Defaults to all the available decimals.
{
// 2 decimals
number: numberFormatter(),
// 3 decimals
number: numberFormatter(3)
}
Format strings quoting them and escaping illegal characters if needed.
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
quote - String, quote around cell values and column names. Defaults to
".
escapedQuote - String, the value to replace escaped quotes in strings. Defaults to double-quotes (for example
"").
This is the default for
string elements.
{
// Uses '"' as quote and '""' as escaped quote
string: stringFormatter(),
// Use single quotes `'` as quotes and `''` as escaped quote
string: stringFormatter({ quote: '\'' }),
// Never use quotes
string: stringFormatter({ quote: '' }),
// Use '\"' as escaped quotes
string: stringFormatter({ escapedQuote: '\"' }),
}
The default string formatter quote all strings. This is consistent but it is not mandatory according to the CSV standard. This formatter only quote strings if they don't contain quotes (by default
"), the CSV separator character (by default
,) or the end-of-line (by default
\n or
\r\n depending on you operating system).
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
quote - String, quote around cell values and column names. Defaults to
".
escapedQuote - String, the value to replace escaped quotes in strings. Defaults to 2x
quotes (for example
"").
eol - String, overrides the default OS line ending (i.e.
\n on Unix and
\r\n on Windows). Ensure that you use the same
eol here as in the json2csv options.
{
// Uses '"' as quote, '""' as escaped quote and your OS eol
string: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter(),
// Use single quotes `'` as quotes, `''` as escaped quote and your OS eol
string: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter({ quote: '\'' }),
// Never use quotes
string: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter({ quote: '' }),
// Use '\"' as escaped quotes
string: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter({ escapedQuote: '\"' }),
// Use linux EOL regardless of your OS
string: stringQuoteOnlyIfNecessaryFormatter({ eol: '\n' }),
}
Converts string data into normalized Excel style data after formatting it using the given string formatter.
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes no arguments.
{
string: stringExcelFormatter,
}
Format the symbol as its string value and then use the given string formatter i.e.
Symbol('My Symbol') is formatted as
"My Symbol".
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
stringFormatter - Boolean, whether to flatten JSON objects or not. Defaults to our built-in
stringFormatter.
This is the default for
symbol elements.
{
// Uses the default string formatter
symbol: symbolFormatter(),
// Uses custom string formatter
// You rarely need to this since the symbol formatter will use the string formatter that you set.
symbol: symbolFormatter(myStringFormatter()),
}
Format the object using
JSON.stringify and then the given string formatter.
Some object types likes
Date or Mongo's
ObjectId are automatically quoted by
JSON.stringify. This formatter, remove those quotes and uses the given string formatter for correct quoting and escaping.
The formatter needs to be instantiated and takes an options object as arguments containing:
stringFormatter - Boolean, whether to flatten JSON objects or not. Defaults to our built-in
stringFormatter.
This is the default for
function and
object elements.
function's are formatted as empty ``.
{
// Uses the default string formatter
object: objectFormatter(),
// Uses custom string formatter
// You rarely need to this since the object formatter will use the string formatter that you set.
object: objectFormatter(myStringFormatter()),
}
json2csv can be used programmatically as a synchronous converter.
const { Parser } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
try {
const parser = new Parser(opts);
const csv = parser.parse(myData);
console.log(csv);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
you can also use the convenience method
parse
const { parse } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
try {
const csv = parse(myData, opts);
console.log(csv);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Both of the methods above load the entire JSON in memory and do the whole processing in-memory while blocking Javascript event loop. For that reason is rarely a good reason to use it until your data is very small or your application doesn't do anything else.
The synchronous API has the downside of loading the entire JSON array in memory and blocking JavaScript's event loop while processing the data. This means that your server won't be able to process more request or your UI will become irresponsive while data is being processed. For those reasons, it is rarely a good reason to use it unless your data is very small or your application doesn't do anything else.
The async parser processes the data as a it comes in so you don't need the entire input data set loaded in memory and you can avoid blocking the event loop for too long. Thus, it's better suited for large datasets or system with high concurrency.
One very important difference between the streaming and the synchronous APIs is that using the streaming API json objects are processed one by one. In practice, this means that only the fields in the first object of the array are automatically detected and other fields are just ignored. To avoid this, it's advisable to ensure that all the objects contain exactly the same fields or provide the list of fields using the
fields option.
The streaming API takes a second options argument to configure
objectMode and
ndjson mode. These options also support fine-tunning the underlying JSON parser.
The streaming API support multiple callbacks to get the resulting CSV, errors, etc.
const { StreamParser } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
const transformOpts = {};
const streamParser = new StreamParser(opts, transformOpts);
let csv = '';
streamParser.onData = (chunk) => (csv += chunk.toString()));
streamParser.onEnd = () => console.log(csv));
streamParser.onError = (err) => console.error(err));
// You can also listen for events on the conversion and see how the header or the lines are coming out.
streamParser.onHeader = (header) => console.log(header));
streamParser.onLine = (line) => console.log(line));;
For Node.js users, the Streaming API is wrapped in a Node.js Stream Transform. This approach ensures a consistent memory footprint and avoid blocking JavaScript's event loop.
The async API takes a second options arguments that is directly passed to the underlying streams and accepts the same options as the standard Node.js streams.
This Transform uses the
StreamParser under the hood and support similar events.
const { createReadStream, createWriteStream } = require('fs');
const { Transform } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
const transformOpts = { highWaterMark: 16384, encoding: 'utf-8' };
const input = createReadStream(inputPath, { encoding: 'utf8' });
const output = createWriteStream(outputPath, { encoding: 'utf8' });
const json2csv = new Transform(opts, transformOpts);
const processor = input.pipe(json2csv).pipe(output);
// You can also listen for events on the conversion and see how the header or the lines are coming out.
json2csv
.on('header', (header) => console.log(header))
.on('line', (line) => console.log(line))
.on('error', (err) => console.log(err));
The stream API can also work in object mode. This is useful when you have an input stream in object mode or if you are getting JSON objects one by one and want to convert them to CSV as they come.
const { Transform } = require('json2csv');
const { Readable } = require('stream');
const input = new Readable({ objectMode: true });
input._read = () => {};
// myObjectEmitter is just a fake example representing anything that emit objects.
myObjectEmitter.on('object', (obj) => input.push(obj));
// Pushing a null close the stream
myObjectEmitter.end(() => input.push(null));
const output = process.stdout;
const opts = {};
const transformOpts = { objectMode: true };
const json2csv = new Transform(opts, transformOpts);
const processor = input.pipe(json2csv).pipe(output);
To facilitate usages, the AsyncParser wraps the Transform exposing a single
parse method similar to the sync API. This method accepts JSON arrays/objects, TypedArrays, strings and readable streams as input and returns a stream that produces the CSV.
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
const transformOpts = { highWaterMark: 8192 };
const asyncParser = new AsyncParser(opts, transformOpts);
let csv = '';
asyncParser.parse(data)
.on('data', (chunk) => (csv += chunk.toString()))
.on('end', () => console.log(csv))
.on('error', (err) => console.error(err))
// You can also listen for events on the conversion and see how the header or the lines are coming out.
.on('header', (header) => console.log(header))
.on('line', (line) => console.log(line));
Using the async API you can transform streaming JSON into CSV and output directly to a writable stream.
const { createReadStream, createWriteStream } = require('fs');
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
const transformOpts = { highWaterMark: 8192 };
const input = createReadStream(inputPath, { encoding: 'utf8' });
const output = createWriteStream(outputPath, { encoding: 'utf8' });
const asyncParser = new AsyncParser(opts, transformOpts);
asyncParser.parse(input).pipe(output);
AsyncParser also exposes a convenience
promise method which turns the stream into a promise and resolves the whole CSV:
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const fields = ['field1', 'field2', 'field3'];
const opts = { fields };
const transformOpts = { highWaterMark: 8192 };
const asyncParser = new AsyncParser(opts, transformOpts);
let csv = await asyncParser.parse(data).promise();
The CLI hasn't changed at all.
In the JavaScript modules,
formatters are introduced and the
quote,
escapedQuote and
excelStrings options are removed.
Custom
quote and
escapedQuote are applied by setting the properties in the
string formatter.
const { Parser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({ quote: "'", escapedQuote: "\\'" });
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
should be replaced by
const { Parser, formatter: { string: stringFormatter } } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({
formatters: {
string: stringFormatter({ quote: '\'', escapedQuote: '\\\'' })),
}
});
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
excelStrings can be used by using the
stringExcel formatter.
const { Parser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({
quote: "'",
escapedQuote: "\\'",
excelStrings: true,
});
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
should be replaced by
const { Parser, formatter: { stringExcel: stringExcelFormatter } } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({
formatters: {
string: stringExcelFormatter,
}
});
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
Async parser have been simplified to be a class with a single
parse method which replaces the previous
fromInput method.
throughTransform and
toOutput can be replaced by Node's standard pipe method or the newer pipeline utility.
What used to be
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new AsyncParser();
const csv = await json2csvParser.fromInput(myData).throughTransform(myTransform).toOutput(myOutput);
should be replaced by
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new AsyncParser();
json2csvParser.parse(myData.pipe(myTransform)).pipe(myOutput);
The
promise method has been kept but it doesn't take any argument as it used to. Now it always keeps the whole CSV and returns it.
What used to be
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new AsyncParser();
const csv = await json2csvParser.fromInput(myData).promise();
should be replaced by
const { AsyncParser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new AsyncParser();
const csv = await json2csvParser.parse(myData).promise();
If you want to wait for the stream to finish but not keep the CSV in memory you can use the stream.finished utility from Node's stream module.
Finally, the
input,
transform and
processor properties have been remove.
input is just your data stream.
transform and
processor are equivalent to the return of the
parse method.
Before you could instantiate an
AsyncParser and push data into it. Now you can simply pass the data as the argument to the
parse method if you have the entire dataset or you can manually create an array and push data to it.
What used to be
asyncParser.processor
.on('data', (chunk) => (csv += chunk.toString()))
.on('end', () => console.log(csv))
.on('error', (err) => console.error(err));
myData.forEach(item => asyncParser.input.push(item));
asyncParser.input.push(null); // Sending `null` to a stream signal that no more data is expected and ends it.
now can be done as
asyncParser.parse(myData)
.on('data', (chunk) => (csv += chunk.toString()))
.on('end', () => console.log(csv))
.on('error', (err) => console.error(err));
or done manually as
const { Readable } = require('stream');
const myManualInput = new Readable({ objectMode: true });
myManualInput._read = () => {};
asyncParser.parse(myManualInput)
.on('data', (chunk) => (csv += chunk.toString()))
.on('end', () => console.log(csv))
.on('error', (err) => console.error(err));
myData.forEach(item => myManualInput.push(item)); // This is useful when the data is coming asynchronously from a request or ws for example.
myManualInput.push(null);
In the CLI, the config file option,
-c, used to be a list of fields and now it's expected to be a full configuration object.
The
stringify option hass been removed.
doubleQuote has been renamed to
escapedQuote.
In the javascript Javascript modules,
transforms are introduced and all the
unwind and
flatten -related options has been moved to their own transforms.
What used to be
const { Parser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({
unwind: paths,
unwindBlank: true,
flatten: true,
flattenSeparator: '__',
});
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
should be replaced by
const {
Parser,
transform: { unwind, flatten },
} = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({
transforms: [unwind({ paths, blankOut: true }), flatten('__')],
});
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
You can se the documentation for json2csv v4.X.X here.
What in 3.X used to be
const json2csv = require('json2csv');
const csv = json2csv({ data: myData, fields: myFields, unwindPath: paths, ... });
should be replaced by
const { Parser } = require('json2csv');
const json2csvParser = new Parser({ fields: myFields, unwind: paths, ... });
const csv = json2csvParser.parse(myData);
or the convenience method
const json2csv = require('json2csv');
const csv = json2csv.parse(myData, { fields: myFields, unwind: paths, ... });
Please note that many of the configuration parameters have been slightly renamed. Please check one by one that all your parameters are correct. You can se the documentation for json2csv 3.11.5 here.
Excel tries to automatically detect the format of every field (number, date, string, etc.) regardless of whether the field is quoted or not.
This might produce few undesired effects with, for example, serial numbers:
Enabling the
excelString option produces an Excel-specific CSV file that forces Excel to interpret string fields as strings. Please note that the CSV will look incorrect if viewing it somewhere else than Excel.
As part of Excel automatically format detection, fields regarded as formulas (starting with
=,
+,
- or
@) are interpreted regardless of whether the field is quoted or not, creating a security risk (see CSV Injection.
This issue has nothing to do with the CSV format, since CSV knows nothing about formulas, but with how Excel parses CSV files.
Enabling the
excelString option produces an Excel-specific CSV file that forces Excel to interpret string fields as strings. Please note that the CSV will look incorrect if viewing it somewhere else than Excel.
Excel only recognizes
\r\n as valid new line inside a cell.
Excel can display Unicode correctly (just setting the
withBOM option to true). However, Excel can't save unicode so, if you perform any changes to the CSV and save it from Excel, the Unicode characters will not be displayed correctly.
PowerShell do some estrange double quote escaping escaping which results on each line of the CSV missing the first and last quote if outputting the result directly to stdout. Instead of that, it's advisable that you write the result directly to a file.
After you clone the repository you just need to install the required packages for development by runnning following command under json2csv dir.
$ npm install
json2csv is packaged using
rollup. You can generate the packages running:
npm run build
which generates 3 files under the
dist folder:
json2csv.umd.js UMD module transpiled to ES5
json2csv.esm.js ES5 module (import/export)
json2csv.cjs.js CommonJS module
When you use packaging tools like webpack and such, they know which version to use depending on your configuration.
Run the following command to check the code style.
$ npm run lint
Run the following command to run the tests and return coverage
$ npm run test-with-coverage
Before making any pull request please ensure sure that your code is formatted, test are passing and test coverage haven't decreased.
See LICENSE.md.