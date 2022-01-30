Diff to Html generates pretty HTML diffs from unified and git diff output in your terminal
Unified diff and Git diff input
line-by-line and
side-by-side diff
new and old line numbers
inserted and removed lines
GitHub like style
Code syntax highlight
Line similarity matching
npm install -g diff2html-cli
Usage: diff2html [ flags and/or options ] -- [git diff passthrough flags and options]
|flag
|alias
|description
|choices
|default
|-s
|--style
|Output style
line,
side
line
|--sc
|--synchronisedScroll
|Synchronised horizontal scroll
true,
false
true
|--hc
|--highlightCode
|Highlight code
true,
false
true
|--su
|--summary
|Show files summary
closed,
open,
hidden
closed
|-d
|--diffStyle
|Diff style
word,
char
word
|--lm
|--matching
|Diff line matching type
lines,
words,
none
none
|--lmt
|--matchWordsThreshold
|Diff line matching word threshold
0.25
|--lmm
|--matchingMaxComparisons
|Diff line matching maximum line comparisons of a block of changes
2500
|--diffMaxChanges
|Number of changed lines after which a file diff is deemed as too big and not displayed
|--diffMaxLineLength
|Number of characters in a diff line after which a file diff is deemed as too big and not displayed
|--renderNothingWhenEmpty
|Render nothing if the diff shows no change in its comparison
false
|--maxLineSizeInBlockForComparison
|Maximum number of characters of the bigger line in a block to apply comparison
200
|--maxLineLengthHighlight
|Maximum number of characters in a line to apply highlight
10000
|--hwt
|--htmlWrapperTemplate
|Path to custom template to be rendered when using the
html output format
[string]
|-f
|--format
|Output format
html,
json
html
|-i
|--input
|Diff input source
file,
command,
stdin
command
|-o
|--output
|Output destination
preview,
stdout
preview
|-u
|--diffy
|Upload to diffy.org
browser,
pbcopy,
print
|-F
|--file
|Send output to file (overrides output option)
[string]
|--ig
|--ignore
|Ignore particular files from the diff
[string]
|-v
|--version
|Show version number
|-h
|--help
|Show help
--hwt | --htmlWrapperTemplate is not a valid file
The template is a very based on a simple replace of several placeholders as coded https://github.com/rtfpessoa/diff2html-cli/blob/master/src/cli.ts#L40
To provide a custom template you need to make sure you have the following comments and imports in your HTML, exactly as they are here:
<head> tag
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/9.9.0/styles/github.min.css" />
<!--diff2html-css-->
<!--diff2html-js-ui-->
<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const targetElement = document.getElementById('diff');
const diff2htmlUi = new Diff2HtmlUI(targetElement);
//diff2html-fileListToggle
//diff2html-synchronisedScroll
//diff2html-highlightCode
});
</script>
<body> tag
<div id="diff">
<!--diff2html-diff-->
</div>
diff2html -s line -f html -d word -i command -o preview -- -M HEAD~1
diff2html -i file -- my-file-diff.diff
diff -u file1.txt file2.txt | diff2html -i stdin
diff2html -f json -o stdout -- -M HEAD~1
diff2html -F my-pretty-diff.html -- -M HEAD~1
diff2html -F my-pretty-diff.html --hwt my-custom-template.html -- -M HEAD~1
diff2html --ig package-lock.json --ig yarn.lock
package-lock.json and
yarn.lock from the generated diff
NOTE: notice the
-- in the examples
This is a developer friendly project, all the contributions are welcome. To contribute just send a pull request with
your changes following the guidelines described in
CONTRIBUTING.md. I will try to review them as soon as possible.
Make some changes,
yarn build and then
./bin/diff2html 😉
Copyright 2014-present Rodrigo Fernandes. Released under the terms of the MIT license.
This project is inspired in pretty-diff by Scott González.