Diff to Html generates pretty HTML diffs from unified and git diff output in your terminal

Table of Contents

Features

Unified diff and Git diff input

line-by-line and side-by-side diff

new and old line numbers

inserted and removed lines

GitHub like style

Code syntax highlight

Line similarity matching

Online Example

Distributions

Setup

npm install -g diff2html-cli

Usage

Usage: diff2html [ flags and/or options ] -- [git diff passthrough flags and options]

flag alias description choices default -s --style Output style line , side line --sc --synchronisedScroll Synchronised horizontal scroll true , false true --hc --highlightCode Highlight code true , false true --su --summary Show files summary closed , open , hidden closed -d --diffStyle Diff style word , char word --lm --matching Diff line matching type lines , words , none none --lmt --matchWordsThreshold Diff line matching word threshold 0.25 --lmm --matchingMaxComparisons Diff line matching maximum line comparisons of a block of changes 2500 --diffMaxChanges Number of changed lines after which a file diff is deemed as too big and not displayed --diffMaxLineLength Number of characters in a diff line after which a file diff is deemed as too big and not displayed --renderNothingWhenEmpty Render nothing if the diff shows no change in its comparison false --maxLineSizeInBlockForComparison Maximum number of characters of the bigger line in a block to apply comparison 200 --maxLineLengthHighlight Maximum number of characters in a line to apply highlight 10000 --hwt --htmlWrapperTemplate Path to custom template to be rendered when using the html output format [string] -f --format Output format html , json html -i --input Diff input source file , command , stdin command -o --output Output destination preview , stdout preview -u --diffy Upload to diffy.org browser , pbcopy , print -F --file Send output to file (overrides output option) [string] --ig --ignore Ignore particular files from the diff [string] -v --version Show version number -h --help Show help

Exit Status Codes

🎉 0: Success

😵 1: Generic Error

😰 3: Input diff is empty

👮‍♂️ 4: Value of --hwt | --htmlWrapperTemplate is not a valid file

Custom HTML wrapper template

The template is a very based on a simple replace of several placeholders as coded https://github.com/rtfpessoa/diff2html-cli/blob/master/src/cli.ts#L40

To provide a custom template you need to make sure you have the following comments and imports in your HTML, exactly as they are here:

Inside the <head> tag

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/9.9.0/styles/github.min.css" /> < script > document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { const targetElement = document .getElementById( 'diff' ); const diff2htmlUi = new Diff2HtmlUI(targetElement); }); </ script >

Inside the <body> tag

< div id = "diff" > </ div >

Examples

diff2html -s line -f html -d word -i command -o preview -- -M HEAD~1

diff last commit, line by line, word comparison between lines, previewed in the browser and input from git diff command

diff2html -i file -- my-file-diff.diff

reading the input from a file

diff -u file1.txt file2.txt | diff2html -i stdin

reading diff from stdin

diff2html -f json -o stdout -- -M HEAD~1

print json format to stdout

diff2html -F my-pretty-diff.html -- -M HEAD~1

print to file

diff2html -F my-pretty-diff.html --hwt my-custom-template.html -- -M HEAD~1

print to file using custom markup templates can include the following variables

diff2html --ig package-lock.json --ig yarn.lock

Ignore package-lock.json and yarn.lock from the generated diff

NOTE: notice the -- in the examples

Contribute

This is a developer friendly project, all the contributions are welcome. To contribute just send a pull request with your changes following the guidelines described in CONTRIBUTING.md . I will try to review them as soon as possible.

Developing

Make some changes, yarn build and then ./bin/diff2html 😉

License

Copyright 2014-present Rodrigo Fernandes. Released under the terms of the MIT license.

Thanks

This project is inspired in pretty-diff by Scott González.