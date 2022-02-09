QRCode

A pure JavaScript QRCode encode and decode library.

Usage

Encoder

import { Encoder, QRByte, QRKanji, ErrorCorrectionLevel } from '@nuintun/qrcode' ; const qrcode = new Encoder(); qrcode.setEncodingHint( true ); qrcode.setErrorCorrectionLevel(ErrorCorrectionLevel.H); qrcode.write( '你好世界

' ); qrcode.write( new QRByte( 'hello world

' )); qrcode.write( new QRKanji( 'こんにちは世界' )); qrcode.make(); console .log(qrcode.toDataURL());

Constructor

new Encoder(options?: Options): Encoder version?: number; encodingHint?: boolean; errorCorrectionLevel?: ErrorCorrectionLevel;



Methods

getMatrix(): boolean[][] Get qrcode modules matrix.

getMatrixSize(): number Get qrcode modules matrix size.

setVersion(version: number): Encoder Set qrcode version, if set 0 the version will be set automatically.

getVersion(): number Get qrcode version.

setErrorCorrectionLevel(errorCorrectionLevel: ErrorCorrectionLevel): Encoder Set qrcode error correction level.

getErrorCorrectionLevel(): ErrorCorrectionLevel Get qrcode error correction level.

setEncodingHint(encodingHint: boolean): Encoder Set qrcode encoding hint, it will add ECI in qrcode.

getEncodingHint(): boolean Get qrcode encoding hint.

write(data: string | QRByte | QRKanji | QRNumeric | QRAlphanumeric): Encoder Add qrcode data, if string will use QRByte by default.

isDark(row: number, col: number): boolean Get byte with row and col.

make(): Encoder Make qrcode matrix.

toDataURL(moduleSize?: number, margin?: number): string Output qrcode base64 gif image.

clear(): void Clear written data.



Custom ECI

import { Encoder, QRByte } from '@nuintun/qrcode' ; const qrcode = new Encoder(); qrcode.setEncodingHint( true ); qrcode.write( new QRByte( 'hello world' , data => ({ encoding : 26 , bytes : [ 104 , 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 119 , 111 , 114 , 108 , 100 ] })) ); qrcode.make(); console .log(qrcode.toDataURL());

Decoder

import { Decoder } from '@nuintun/qrcode' ; const qrcode = new Decoder(); qrcode .scan( 'https://nuintun.github.io/qrcode/examples/qrcode.jpg' ) .then( result => { console .log(result.data); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error); });

Constructor

new Decoder(options?: Options): Decoder canOverwriteImage?: boolean inversionAttempts?: 'dontInvert' | 'onlyInvert' | 'attemptBoth' | 'invertFirst' greyScaleWeights?: { red: number, green: number, blue: number, useIntegerApproximation?: boolean }



Methods