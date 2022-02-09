A pure JavaScript QRCode encode and decode library.
Modify from kazuhikoarase/qrcode-generator and cozmo/jsQR
import { Encoder, QRByte, QRKanji, ErrorCorrectionLevel } from '@nuintun/qrcode';
const qrcode = new Encoder();
qrcode.setEncodingHint(true);
qrcode.setErrorCorrectionLevel(ErrorCorrectionLevel.H);
qrcode.write('你好世界\n');
qrcode.write(new QRByte('hello world\n'));
qrcode.write(new QRKanji('こんにちは世界'));
qrcode.make();
console.log(qrcode.toDataURL());
new Encoder(options?: Options): Encoder
getMatrix(): boolean[][]
getMatrixSize(): number
setVersion(version: number): Encoder
0 the version will be set automatically.
getVersion(): number
setErrorCorrectionLevel(errorCorrectionLevel: ErrorCorrectionLevel): Encoder
getErrorCorrectionLevel(): ErrorCorrectionLevel
setEncodingHint(encodingHint: boolean): Encoder
getEncodingHint(): boolean
write(data: string | QRByte | QRKanji | QRNumeric | QRAlphanumeric): Encoder
QRByte by default.
isDark(row: number, col: number): boolean
make(): Encoder
toDataURL(moduleSize?: number, margin?: number): string
clear(): void
import { Encoder, QRByte } from '@nuintun/qrcode';
const qrcode = new Encoder();
qrcode.setEncodingHint(true);
// Custom your own encode function return bytes and encoding
// The encoding value must a valid ECI value
// Custom ECI only support QRByte mode
// https://github.com/zxing/zxing/blob/master/core/src/main/java/com/google/zxing/common/CharacterSetECI.java
qrcode.write(
new QRByte('hello world', data => ({
encoding: 26,
bytes: [104, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 119, 111, 114, 108, 100]
}))
);
qrcode.make();
console.log(qrcode.toDataURL());
import { Decoder } from '@nuintun/qrcode';
const qrcode = new Decoder();
qrcode
.scan('https://nuintun.github.io/qrcode/examples/qrcode.jpg')
.then(result => {
console.log(result.data);
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
});
new Decoder(options?: Options): Decoder
setOptions(options: Options): Decoder
scan(src: string): Promise\
Notice: support browser environment only.
decode(data: Uint8ClampedArray, width: number, height: number): DecoderResult