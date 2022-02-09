openbase logo
A pure JavaScript QRCode encode and decode library.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.1K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

QRCode

A pure JavaScript QRCode encode and decode library.

QRCode guide and demo

QRCode guide and demo

QRCode guide

QRCode example

QRCode example use worker

Modify from kazuhikoarase/qrcode-generator and cozmo/jsQR

Usage

Encoder

import { Encoder, QRByte, QRKanji, ErrorCorrectionLevel } from '@nuintun/qrcode';

const qrcode = new Encoder();

qrcode.setEncodingHint(true);
qrcode.setErrorCorrectionLevel(ErrorCorrectionLevel.H);

qrcode.write('你好世界\n');
qrcode.write(new QRByte('hello world\n'));
qrcode.write(new QRKanji('こんにちは世界'));

qrcode.make();

console.log(qrcode.toDataURL());
Constructor

  • new Encoder(options?: Options): Encoder

    • version?: number;
    • encodingHint?: boolean;
    • errorCorrectionLevel?: ErrorCorrectionLevel;
Methods

  • getMatrix(): boolean[][]

    • Get qrcode modules matrix.

  • getMatrixSize(): number

    • Get qrcode modules matrix size.

  • setVersion(version: number): Encoder

    • Set qrcode version, if set 0 the version will be set automatically.

  • getVersion(): number

    • Get qrcode version.

  • setErrorCorrectionLevel(errorCorrectionLevel: ErrorCorrectionLevel): Encoder

    • Set qrcode error correction level.

  • getErrorCorrectionLevel(): ErrorCorrectionLevel

    • Get qrcode error correction level.

  • setEncodingHint(encodingHint: boolean): Encoder

    • Set qrcode encoding hint, it will add ECI in qrcode.

  • getEncodingHint(): boolean

    • Get qrcode encoding hint.

  • write(data: string | QRByte | QRKanji | QRNumeric | QRAlphanumeric): Encoder

    • Add qrcode data, if string will use QRByte by default.

  • isDark(row: number, col: number): boolean

    • Get byte with row and col.

  • make(): Encoder

    • Make qrcode matrix.

  • toDataURL(moduleSize?: number, margin?: number): string

    • Output qrcode base64 gif image.

  • clear(): void

    • Clear written data.
Custom ECI
import { Encoder, QRByte } from '@nuintun/qrcode';

const qrcode = new Encoder();

qrcode.setEncodingHint(true);

// Custom your own encode function return bytes and encoding
// The encoding value must a valid ECI value
// Custom ECI only support QRByte mode
// https://github.com/zxing/zxing/blob/master/core/src/main/java/com/google/zxing/common/CharacterSetECI.java
qrcode.write(
  new QRByte('hello world', data => ({
    encoding: 26,
    bytes: [104, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 119, 111, 114, 108, 100]
  }))
);

qrcode.make();

console.log(qrcode.toDataURL());

Decoder

import { Decoder } from '@nuintun/qrcode';

const qrcode = new Decoder();

qrcode
  .scan('https://nuintun.github.io/qrcode/examples/qrcode.jpg')
  .then(result => {
    console.log(result.data);
  })
  .catch(error => {
    console.error(error);
  });
Constructor

  • new Decoder(options?: Options): Decoder

    • canOverwriteImage?: boolean
    • inversionAttempts?: 'dontInvert' | 'onlyInvert' | 'attemptBoth' | 'invertFirst'
    • greyScaleWeights?: { red: number, green: number, blue: number, useIntegerApproximation?: boolean }
Methods

  • setOptions(options: Options): Decoder

    • Set decode options.
      • canOverwriteImage?: boolean
      • inversionAttempts?: 'dontInvert' | 'onlyInvert' | 'attemptBoth' | 'invertFirst'
      • greyScaleWeights?: { red: number, green: number, blue: number, useIntegerApproximation?: boolean }

  • scan(src: string): Promise\

    • Decode a qrcode from image src.
    • Notice: support browser environment only.

  • decode(data: Uint8ClampedArray, width: number, height: number): DecoderResult

    • Decode a qrcode from image data.

