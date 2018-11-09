JavaScript without
try...catch.
JavaScript expects you to handle errors with
try...catch, but the syntax is somewhat inconvenient:
const userInput = 'fail'
let json
try {
json = JSON.parse(userInput)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err.stack)
}
// Do something with `json`...
Since we declare
json separately, we can't declare
json as a
const binding.
try...catch promotes catch-all error handling.
try {
// A bunch of stuff happens...
// ...
// ...
} catch (err) {
console.log('welp')
console.error(err.stack)
}
You might want to handle errors in a more fine-grained way. But then you run into the verbosity of problem 1.
dx
dx is a micro utility (it's just a few lines) that addresses the two pain points above.
import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx'
const [res, err] = dx(JSON.parse)('invalid json')
if (err) {
console.error(err.stack)
}
It allows you to place your declaration and function call on the same line. And it promotes a granular, per-function error handling style.
It also works with async functions:
import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx'
function asyncHello(name) {
return Promise.reject(`hello ${name}`)
}
;(async () => {
const [res, err] = await dx(asyncHello)('jesse')
if (err) {
console.error(err.stack)
}
})
npm install @nucleartide/dx
MIT
