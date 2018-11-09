openbase logo
dx

@nucleartide/dx

by Jason Tu
1.1.0 (see all)

JavaScript without `try...catch`.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

dx

JavaScript without try...catch.


Motivation

JavaScript expects you to handle errors with try...catch, but the syntax is somewhat inconvenient:

1. You have to declare result variables separately from your function calls.

const userInput = 'fail'

let json
try {
  json = JSON.parse(userInput)
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err.stack)
}

// Do something with `json`...

Since we declare json separately, we can't declare json as a const binding.

2. try...catch promotes catch-all error handling.

try {
  // A bunch of stuff happens...
  // ...
  // ...
} catch (err) {
  console.log('welp')
  console.error(err.stack)
}

You might want to handle errors in a more fine-grained way. But then you run into the verbosity of problem 1.


Enter dx

dx is a micro utility (it's just a few lines) that addresses the two pain points above.

import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx'

const [res, err] = dx(JSON.parse)('invalid json')
if (err) {
  console.error(err.stack)
}

It allows you to place your declaration and function call on the same line. And it promotes a granular, per-function error handling style.

It also works with async functions:

import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx'

function asyncHello(name) {
  return Promise.reject(`hello ${name}`)
}

;(async () => {
  const [res, err] = await dx(asyncHello)('jesse')
  if (err) {
    console.error(err.stack)
  }
})

Convinced?

npm install @nucleartide/dx

License

MIT

Jason Tu · GitHub @nucleartide · Twitter @nucleartide

