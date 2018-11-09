dx

JavaScript without try...catch .

Motivation

JavaScript expects you to handle errors with try...catch , but the syntax is somewhat inconvenient:

1. You have to declare result variables separately from your function calls.

const userInput = 'fail' let json try { json = JSON .parse(userInput) } catch (err) { console .error(err.stack) }

Since we declare json separately, we can't declare json as a const binding.

2. try...catch promotes catch-all error handling.

try { } catch (err) { console .log( 'welp' ) console .error(err.stack) }

You might want to handle errors in a more fine-grained way. But then you run into the verbosity of problem 1.

Enter dx

dx is a micro utility (it's just a few lines) that addresses the two pain points above.

import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx' const [res, err] = dx( JSON .parse)( 'invalid json' ) if (err) { console .error(err.stack) }

It allows you to place your declaration and function call on the same line. And it promotes a granular, per-function error handling style.

It also works with async functions:

import { dx } from '@nucleartide/dx' function asyncHello ( name ) { return Promise .reject( `hello ${name} ` ) } ; ( async ( ) => { const [res, err] = await dx(asyncHello)( 'jesse' ) if (err) { console .error(err.stack) } })

npm install @nucleartide/dx

License

MIT