Readme

NG-TOGGLE

Native Angular components & directives for Bootstrap-styled Toggle Switch

CodeQL npm version Build Status codecov dependency Status Sauce Test Status

Angular Bootstrap-styled Toggle component that can be used as a standalone toggle or can convert checkboxes into UI toggles.

Demo

View it in action at https://nth-cloud.github.io/ng-toggle

Dependencies

ng-toggleAngularBootstrap CSSActive Support
1.x.x5.2.14.0.0
2.x.x6.1.04.0.0
3.x.x7.0.04.0.0
4.x.x8.0.04.0.0
5.x.x9.0.04.0.0
6.x.x10.0.04.0.0
7.x.x11.0.04.0.0
8.x.x12.0.04.0.0

Installation

After installing the above dependencies, install ng-toggle via:

npm install --save @nth-cloud/ng-toggle

Import the main module into your project:

import {NgToggleModule} from '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle';

Import the module into your application:

import {NgToggleModule} from '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports: [NgToggleModule, ...],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

If you are using SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.

In your systemJS config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-toggle:

map: {
  '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle': 'npm:@nth-cloud/ng-toggle/dist/bundles/ng-toggle.js',
}

Supported browsers

We support the same browsers and versions supported by both Bootstrap 4 and Angular, whichever is more restrictive. See Angular Browser Support and Bootstrap browser support for more details.

Our code is automatically tested on all supported browsers.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs

