Native Angular components & directives for Bootstrap-styled Toggle Switch

Angular Bootstrap-styled Toggle component that can be used as a standalone toggle or can convert checkboxes into UI toggles.

View it in action at https://nth-cloud.github.io/ng-toggle

Dependencies

Angular (tested with 12.0.0)

Bootstrap 4 (tested with 4.5.0)

ng-toggle Angular Bootstrap CSS Active Support 1.x.x 5.2.1 4.0.0 ❌ 2.x.x 6.1.0 4.0.0 ❌ 3.x.x 7.0.0 4.0.0 ❌ 4.x.x 8.0.0 4.0.0 ❌ 5.x.x 9.0.0 4.0.0 ❌ 6.x.x 10.0.0 4.0.0 ✅ 7.x.x 11.0.0 4.0.0 ✅ 8.x.x 12.0.0 4.0.0 ✅

Installation

After installing the above dependencies, install ng-toggle via:

npm install --save @nth-cloud/ng-toggle

Import the main module into your project:

import {NgToggleModule} from '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle' ;

Import the module into your application:

import {NgToggleModule} from '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent, ...], imports : [NgToggleModule, ...], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

If you are using SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.

In your systemJS config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-toggle :

map: { '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle' : 'npm:@nth-cloud/ng-toggle/dist/bundles/ng-toggle.js' , }

Supported browsers

We support the same browsers and versions supported by both Bootstrap 4 and Angular, whichever is more restrictive. See Angular Browser Support and Bootstrap browser support for more details.

Our code is automatically tested on all supported browsers.

