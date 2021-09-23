Angular Bootstrap-styled Toggle component that can be used as a standalone toggle or can convert checkboxes into UI toggles.
View it in action at https://nth-cloud.github.io/ng-toggle
|ng-toggle
|Angular
|Bootstrap CSS
|Active Support
|1.x.x
|5.2.1
|4.0.0
|❌
|2.x.x
|6.1.0
|4.0.0
|❌
|3.x.x
|7.0.0
|4.0.0
|❌
|4.x.x
|8.0.0
|4.0.0
|❌
|5.x.x
|9.0.0
|4.0.0
|❌
|6.x.x
|10.0.0
|4.0.0
|✅
|7.x.x
|11.0.0
|4.0.0
|✅
|8.x.x
|12.0.0
|4.0.0
|✅
After installing the above dependencies, install
ng-toggle via:
npm install --save @nth-cloud/ng-toggle
Import the main module into your project:
import {NgToggleModule} from '@nth-cloud/ng-toggle';
Import the module into your application:
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [NgToggleModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
If you are using SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.
In your systemJS config file,
map needs to tell the System loader where to look for
ngx-toggle:
map: {
'@nth-cloud/ng-toggle': 'npm:@nth-cloud/ng-toggle/dist/bundles/ng-toggle.js',
}
We support the same browsers and versions supported by both Bootstrap 4 and Angular, whichever is more restrictive. See Angular Browser Support and Bootstrap browser support for more details.
Our code is automatically tested on all supported browsers.
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs