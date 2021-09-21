This package contains two main components,
<MathJax.Context> and
<MathJax.Node>. The
<MathJax.Context> component loads MathJax and makes it available to children elements via the React Context API.
<MathJax.Node> takes raw text for rendering and uses MathJax to render formatted math.
$ yarn add @nteract/mathjax
$ npm install --save @nteract/mathjax
import MathJax from "@nteract/mathjax";
export default text => {
return (
<MathJax.Context>
<MathJax.Node>{`x^2 + y^2 = z^2`}</MathJax.Node>
<MathJax.Node>{text}</MathJax.Node>
</MathJax.Context>
);
};
You can view the reference documentation for
@nteract/mathjax in the the examples documentation.
If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board.