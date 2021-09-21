openbase logo
@nteract/mathjax

by nteract
4.0.16 (see all)

React context wrapper around the MathJax API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@nteract/mathjax

This package contains two main components, <MathJax.Context> and <MathJax.Node>. The <MathJax.Context> component loads MathJax and makes it available to children elements via the React Context API. <MathJax.Node> takes raw text for rendering and uses MathJax to render formatted math.

Installation

$ yarn add @nteract/mathjax

$ npm install --save @nteract/mathjax

Usage

The Redux reducer below shows how we can leverage the actions and action types in this package to create a reducer for managing the status of a save event.

import MathJax from "@nteract/mathjax";

export default text => {
  return (
    <MathJax.Context>
      <MathJax.Node>{`x^2 + y^2 = z^2`}</MathJax.Node>
      <MathJax.Node>{text}</MathJax.Node>
    </MathJax.Context>
  );
};

Documentation

You can view the reference documentation for @nteract/mathjax in the the examples documentation.

Support

If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board.

License

BSD-3-Clause

