This package contains two main components, <MathJax.Context> and <MathJax.Node> . The <MathJax.Context> component loads MathJax and makes it available to children elements via the React Context API. <MathJax.Node> takes raw text for rendering and uses MathJax to render formatted math.

Installation

$ yarn add /mathjax

$ npm install --save /mathjax

Usage

import MathJax from "@nteract/mathjax" ; export default text => { return ( < MathJax.Context > < MathJax.Node > {`x^2 + y^2 = z^2`} </ MathJax.Node > < MathJax.Node > {text} </ MathJax.Node > </ MathJax.Context > ); };

Documentation

You can view the reference documentation for @nteract/mathjax in the the examples documentation.

Support

If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board.

License

BSD-3-Clause