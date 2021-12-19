An automatic data visualization tool.
Explore the documentation.
Read Elijah Meeks's post on designing the data explorer.
To use Data Explorer in your project, use the following approach.
yarn add @nteract/data-explorer
Install
react and
styled-components if you are not already using them.
yarn add react styled-components
The
data prop must be a tabular data resource
application/vnd.dataresource+json
// Default import complete with right side toolbar
import DataExplorer from "@nteract/data-explorer";
<DataExplorer data={data} />;
Or, with custom
Toolbar position:
// Individual components as named imports
import { DataExplorer, Toolbar, Viz } from "@nteract/data-explorer";
<DataExplorer data={data}>
<Toolbar />
<Viz />
</DataExplorer>;
// Toolbar is optional
<DataExplorer data={data}>
<Viz />
</DataExplorer>;
If you are interested in contributing to nteract, please read the contribution guidelines for information on how to set up your nteract repo for development, how to update documentation, and how to submit your code changes for review on GitHub.