openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nteract/data-explorer

by nteract
8.2.12 (see all)

The Data Explorer is nteract's automatic visualization tool.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

373

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nteract Data Explorer

Binder Node.js CI CodeQL npm version Commitizen friendly

An automatic data visualization tool.

Interactive Documentation

Explore the documentation.

Data Explorer Examples

Creating Data Explorer

Read Elijah Meeks's post on designing the data explorer.

Using the Data Explorer

To use Data Explorer in your project, use the following approach.

yarn add @nteract/data-explorer

Install react and styled-components if you are not already using them.

yarn add react styled-components

The data prop must be a tabular data resource application/vnd.dataresource+json

// Default import complete with right side toolbar
import DataExplorer from "@nteract/data-explorer";

<DataExplorer data={data} />;

Or, with custom Toolbar position:

// Individual components as named imports
import { DataExplorer, Toolbar, Viz } from "@nteract/data-explorer";

<DataExplorer data={data}>
  <Toolbar />
  <Viz />
</DataExplorer>;

// Toolbar is optional
<DataExplorer data={data}>
  <Viz />
</DataExplorer>;

How do I contribute to this repo?

If you are interested in contributing to nteract, please read the contribution guidelines for information on how to set up your nteract repo for development, how to update documentation, and how to submit your code changes for review on GitHub.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial