/kəˈmyo͞odər/ a person who travels some distance to work on a regular basis.
As commuters, we rush around from place to place all day. We go to work, school, and stores. We travel to locations near and far. Eventually, we return to our cozy home. 🚗 🏢 ✈️ 🗼 🚄 🏬 🚌 🏫 🚲 🌆 🏃♂️ 🏡
Like commuters, our data travels around too. Sometimes we need a notebook at work and other times at a client's site. Wherever and whenever you need your notebooks, commuter has you covered.
As an opinionated nteract focused server, commuter reads notebooks from a local directory or Amazon S3, has a directory explorer to find notebooks, and provides a jupyter compatible version of the contents API. You determine where your notebooks should reside and where they should be shared. Flexibility and convenience.
Try commuter today and take your notebooks wherever you need them.
You may use whichever package manager (
npm or
yarn) best suits your workflow. The
nteract team internally uses
yarn.
npm install @nteract/commuter -g
# OR
yarn global add @nteract/commuter
Configure and run commuter with environment variables and
commuter server.
Example local run (using a network file share!):
COMMUTER_LOCAL_STORAGE_BASEDIRECTORY=/efs/users/ commuter
Example S3 run:
COMMUTER_BUCKET=sweet-notebooks commuter
|Environment Variable
|Description
|Default
COMMUTER_STORAGE_BACKEND
local,
s3, or
gcs
local
COMMUTER_DISCOVERY_BACKEND
|either elasticsearch or none
"none"
COMMUTER_PORT
|Port to run commuter on
|4000
COMMUTER_LOCAL_STORAGE_BASEDIRECTORY
|directory to serve in local storage mode
process.cwd()
COMMUTER_ES_HOST
|ElasticSearch Host
""
Authentication to S3 is using CredentialProviderChain with default providers. This supports the most common ways of authenticating in AWS.
|Environment Variable
|Description
|Default
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
|Specifies an AWS access key associated with an IAM user or role.
|Optional
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
|Specifies the secret key associated with the access key. This is essentially the "password" for the access key.
|Optional
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
|Specifies the session token value that is required if you are using temporary security credentials.
|Optional
AWS_PROFILE
|Specifies the name of the profile with the credentials and options to use. This can be the name of a profile stored in a credentials or config file
default
COMMUTER_S3_BASE_PREFIX
|prefix on the bucket, similar to base directory
""
COMMUTER_S3_PATH_DELIMITER
|separator for "paths"
"/"
COMMUTER_BUCKET
|bucket contents served from
|Required in S3 mode, no default
COMMUTER_S3_ENDPOINT
|S3 endpoint
|Optional, selected automatically
COMMUTER_S3_FORCE_PATH_STYLE
|Set to
true to activate
s3ForcePathStyle. Forces path-style URLs for s3 objects, therefore URLs will be in the form
<endpoint>/<bucket>/<key> instead of
<bucket>.<endpoint>/<key>
false
|Environment Variable
|Description
|Default
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS
|file path of the JSON file that contains your service account key
""
COMMUTER_BUCKET
|GCS bucket name without "gs://" prefix
|Required
COMMUTER_GCS_PATH_DELIMITER
|separator for "paths"
"/"
COMMUTER_GCS_BASE_PREFIX
|prefix on the bucket, similar to base directory
""
git clone git@github.com:nteract/commuter.git
cd commuter
yarn
yarn dev
http://localhost:4000
A Dockerfile for a local dev server can be use as follows:
docker build --tag commuter:dev --file Dockerfile.dev .
docker run \ --init \ --interactive \ --tty \ --rm \ --publish 4000:4000 \ --mount type=bind,source=(pwd),target=/app \ --env COMMUTER_LOCAL_STORAGE_BASEDIRECTORY=/app/examples \ commuter:dev
There are three ways you can run tests:
yarn test.
yarn add @nteract/commuter
exec commuter - the service is typically wrapped inside daemontools
A
Dockerfile intended for Production use (suitable for Kubernetes or other container runtime) has
been contributed. Instructions are below.
Note: there is no officially published Docker image at this time, you should publish it to your own image registry.
docker build --tag commuter:latest .
docker run \ --publish 4000:4000 \ --mount type=bind,source=/home/username/work/commuter/examples,target=/examples \ --env COMMUTER_LOCAL_STORAGE_BASEDIRECTORY=/examples \ commuter:latest