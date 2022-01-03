Provides an injectable sentry.io client to provide enterprise logging nestjs modules

NestJS 8 Support

Version 3.x.x will support NestJS 8+. If you need support for NestJS 7 please continue to use Version 2.x.x. Thanks for you support!

About

@ntegral/nestjs-sentry implements a module, SentryModule , which when imported into your nestjs project provides a Sentry.io client to any class that injects it. This lets Sentry.io be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to do any extra work outside of the initial setup.

Installation

npm install --save @ntegral/nestjs-sentry @sentry/node

Github Sample Project using @ntegral/nestjs-sentry

The following project was created as a sample starter project to get you going... (if needed...).

Getting Started

The simplest way to use @ntegral/nestjs-sentry is to use SentryModule.forRoot

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry' ; import { LogLevel } from '@sentry/types' ; ({ imports: [ SentryModule.forRoot({ dsn: 'sentry_io_dsn' , debug: true | false , environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment' , release: 'some_release' , | null , logLevel: LogLevel.Debug }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

The async way @ntegral/nestjs-sentry is to use SentryModule.forRootAsync

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry' ; import { ConfigModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config' ; import { ConfigService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config' ; ({ imports: [ SentryModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: async (cfg:ConfigService) => ({ dsn: cfg.get( 'SENTRY_DSN' ), debug: true | false , environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment' , release: 'some_release' , | null , logLevel: LogLevel.Debug }), inject: [ConfigService], }) ] }) export class AppModule {}

You can then inject the Sentry client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectSentry, SentryService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry' ; () export class AppService { public constructor ( () private readonly client: SentryService ) { client.instance().captureMessage(message, Sentry.Severity.Log); client.instance().captureException(exception); ... and more } }

Interceptors

BREAKING CHANGES: The SentryInterceptor can be used in projects that don't require GraphQL. If you will be needed GraphQL support, use the GraphqlInterceptor. Using the GraphqlInterceptor will create a dependancy for the @nestjs/graphql package.

npm install --save @nestjs/graphql

Using graphql interceptor globally

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { APP_INTERCEPTOR } from '@nestjs/core' ; import { GraphqlInterceptor } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry' ; ({ .... providers: [ { provide: APP_INTERCEPTOR, useClass: GraphqlInterceptor, }, ], }) export class AppModule {}

Flushing sentry

Sentry does not flush all the errors by itself, it does it in background so that it doesn't block the main thread. If you kill the nestjs app forcefully some exceptions don't have to be flushed and logged successfully.

If you want to force that behaviour use the close flag in your options. That is handy if using nestjs as a console runner. Keep in mind that you need to have app.enableShutdownHooks(); enabled in order for closing (flushing) to work.

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry' ; import { LogLevel } from '@sentry/types' ; ({ imports: [ SentryModule.forRoot({ dsn: 'sentry_io_dsn' , debug: true | false , environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment' , release: 'some_release' , | null , logLevel: LogLevel.Debug close: { enabled: true , timeout?: number , } }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Contributing

I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.

Fork the repository Create your branch ( git checkout -b my-branch ) Commit any changes to your branch Push your changes to your remote branch Open a pull request

License

Distributed under the ISC License. See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

Copyright © 2019 Ntegral Inc.