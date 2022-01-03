Provides an injectable sentry.io client to provide enterprise logging nestjs modules
Version 3.x.x will support NestJS 8+. If you need support for NestJS 7 please continue to use Version 2.x.x. Thanks for you support!
@ntegral/nestjs-sentry implements a module,
SentryModule, which when imported into
your nestjs project provides a Sentry.io client to any class that injects it. This
lets Sentry.io be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to
do any extra work outside of the initial setup.
npm install --save @ntegral/nestjs-sentry @sentry/node
The following project was created as a sample starter project to get you going... (if needed...).
The simplest way to use
@ntegral/nestjs-sentry is to use
SentryModule.forRoot
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry';
import { LogLevel } from '@sentry/types';
@Module({
imports: [
SentryModule.forRoot({
dsn: 'sentry_io_dsn',
debug: true | false,
environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment',
release: 'some_release', | null, // must create a release in sentry.io dashboard
logLevel: LogLevel.Debug //based on sentry.io loglevel //
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The async way
@ntegral/nestjs-sentry is to use
SentryModule.forRootAsync
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry';
import { ConfigModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config';
import { ConfigService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config';
@Module({
imports: [
SentryModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: async (cfg:ConfigService) => ({
dsn: cfg.get('SENTRY_DSN'),
debug: true | false,
environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment',
release: 'some_release', | null, // must create a release in sentry.io dashboard
logLevel: LogLevel.Debug //based on sentry.io loglevel //
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can then inject the Sentry client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectSentry, SentryService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry';
@Injectable()
export class AppService {
public constructor(@InjectSentry() private readonly client: SentryService) {
client.instance().captureMessage(message, Sentry.Severity.Log);
client.instance().captureException(exception);
... and more
}
}
BREAKING CHANGES: The SentryInterceptor can be used in projects that don't require GraphQL. If you will be needed GraphQL support, use the GraphqlInterceptor. Using the GraphqlInterceptor will create a dependancy for the @nestjs/graphql package.
npm install --save @nestjs/graphql
Using graphql interceptor globally
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { APP_INTERCEPTOR } from '@nestjs/core';
import { GraphqlInterceptor } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry';
@Module({
....
providers: [
{
provide: APP_INTERCEPTOR,
useClass: GraphqlInterceptor,
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Sentry does not flush all the errors by itself, it does it in background so that it doesn't block the main thread. If you kill the nestjs app forcefully some exceptions don't have to be flushed and logged successfully.
If you want to force that behaviour use the close flag in your options. That is handy if using nestjs as a console
runner. Keep in mind that you need to have
app.enableShutdownHooks(); enabled in order
for closing (flushing) to work.
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { SentryModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sentry';
import { LogLevel } from '@sentry/types';
@Module({
imports: [
SentryModule.forRoot({
dsn: 'sentry_io_dsn',
debug: true | false,
environment: 'dev' | 'production' | 'some_environment',
release: 'some_release', | null, // must create a release in sentry.io dashboard
logLevel: LogLevel.Debug //based on sentry.io loglevel //
close: {
enabled: true,
// Time in milliseconds to forcefully quit the application
timeout?: number,
}
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.
git checkout -b my-branch)
Distributed under the ISC License. See
LICENSE for more information.
Copyright © 2019 Ntegral Inc.