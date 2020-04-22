Injectable SendGrid client for your nestjs projects
@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid implements a module,
SendGridModule, which when imported into
your nestjs project provides a SendGrid client to any class that injects it. This
lets SendGrid be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to
do any extra work outside of the initial setup.
npm install --save @ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid @sendgrid/mail
The simplest way to use
@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid is to use
SendGridModule.forRoot
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid';
@Module({
imports: [
SendGridModule.forRoot({
apiKey: 'my_secret_key',
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The async way
@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid is to use
SendGridModule.forRootAsync
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid';
import { ConfigModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config';
import { ConfigService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config';
@Module({
imports: [
SendGridModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: async (cfg:ConfigService) => ({
apiKey: cfg.get('SENDGRID_API_KEY'),
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can then inject the Stripe client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectSendGrid, SendGridService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid';
@Injectable()
export class AppService {
public constructor(@InjectSendGrid() private readonly client: SendGridService) {}
}
Asynchronous setup is also supported
import { Module } from '@nestjs-common';
import { ConfigModule } from '../common/config/config.module';
import { ConfigService } from '../common/config/config.service';
import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid';
@Module({
imports: [
StripeModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory: (cfg: ConfigService) => ({
apiKey: cfg.get('sendgrid_api_key'),
}),
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.
git checkout -b my-branch)
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.
Copyright © 2019 Ntegral Inc.