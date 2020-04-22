Injectable SendGrid client for your nestjs projects

Table Of Contents

About

@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid implements a module, SendGridModule , which when imported into your nestjs project provides a SendGrid client to any class that injects it. This lets SendGrid be worked into your dependency injection workflow without having to do any extra work outside of the initial setup.

Installation

npm install --save @ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid @sendgrid/mail

Getting Started

The simplest way to use @ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid is to use SendGridModule.forRoot

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid' ; ({ imports: [ SendGridModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'my_secret_key' , }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

The async way @ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid is to use SendGridModule.forRootAsync

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid' ; import { ConfigModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config' ; import { ConfigService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-config' ; ({ imports: [ SendGridModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], useFactory: async (cfg:ConfigService) => ({ apiKey: cfg.get( 'SENDGRID_API_KEY' ), }), inject: [ConfigService], }) ] }) export class AppModule {}

You can then inject the Stripe client into any of your injectables by using a custom decorator

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectSendGrid, SendGridService } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid' ; () export class AppService { public constructor ( () private readonly client: SendGridService ) {} }

Asynchronous setup is also supported

import { Module } from '@nestjs-common' ; import { ConfigModule } from '../common/config/config.module' ; import { ConfigService } from '../common/config/config.service' ; import { SendGridModule } from '@ntegral/nestjs-sendgrid' ; ({ imports: [ StripeModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], inject: [ConfigService], useFactory: ( cfg: ConfigService ) => ({ apiKey: cfg.get( 'sendgrid_api_key' ), }), }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Contributing

I would greatly appreciate any contributions to make this project better. Please make sure to follow the below guidelines before getting your hands dirty.

Fork the repository Create your branch ( git checkout -b my-branch ) Commit any changes to your branch Push your changes to your remote branch Open a pull request

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

Copyright © 2019 Ntegral Inc.