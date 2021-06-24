This plugin has been migrated to nativescript-community as of June 24, 2021. The repo can be found here: https://github.com/nativescript-community/ui-pulltorefresh
ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh
tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh@2.0.0
|Android
|iOS
<page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
xmlns:PullRefresh="@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh"
loaded="pageLoaded">
<PullRefresh:PullToRefresh refresh="refreshList" indicatorFillColor="#fff000" indicatorColor="#3489db">
<list-view items="{{ users }}">
<list-view.itemTemplate>
<label text="{{ name }}" row="0" col="1"textWrap="true" class="message" />
</list-view.itemTemplate>
</list-view>
</PullRefresh:PullToRefresh>
</page>
function refreshList(args) {
// Get reference to the PullToRefresh component;
var pullRefresh = args.object;
// Do work here... and when done call set refreshing property to false to stop the refreshing
loadItems().then(
(resp) => {
// ONLY USING A TIMEOUT TO SIMULATE/SHOW OFF THE REFRESHING
setTimeout(() => {
pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
}, 1000);
},
(err) => {
pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
}
);
}
exports.refreshList = refreshList;
import { registerElement } from "nativescript-angular/element-registry";
registerElement("PullToRefresh", () => require("@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh").PullToRefresh);
refreshList(args) {
const pullRefresh = args.object;
setTimeout(function () {
pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
}, 1000);
}
<PullToRefresh
(refresh)="refreshList($event)"
indicatorFillColor="#fff000"
indicatorColor="#3489db"
>
<ListView [items]="itemList">
<template let-item="item">
<label [text]="item.id"></label>
</template>
</ListView>
</PullToRefresh>
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';
Vue.registerElement(
'PullToRefresh',
() => require('@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh').PullToRefresh
);
<template>
<Page>
<PullToRefresh
@refresh="refreshList"
indicatorFillColor="#fff000"
indicatorColor="#3489db"
>
<ListView for="item in listOfItems" @itemTap="onItemTap">
<v-template>
<!-- Shows the list item label in the default color and style. -->
<label :text="item.text" />
</v-template>
</ListView>
</PullToRefresh>
</Page>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
refreshList(args) {
var pullRefresh = args.object;
setTimeout(function () {
pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
}, 1000);
},
},
};
</script>