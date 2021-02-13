ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton
tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton@2.1.0
<Page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" loaded="pageLoaded"
xmlns:FAB="@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton">
<ActionBar title="Native FAB" />
<grid-layout rows="auto, *">
<list-view row="1" items="{{ users }}">
<list-view.itemTemplate>
<label text="{{ name }}" />
</list-view.itemTemplate>
</list-view>
<FAB:fab tap="fabTap"
row="1"
icon="'~/assets/ic_add_white.png'"
rippleColor="#f1f1f1"
class="fab-button" />
</grid-layout>
</Page>
import { registerElement } from 'nativescript-angular/element-registry';
registerElement(
'Fab',
() => require('@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton').Fab
);
<StackLayout>
<FAB (tap)="fabTap()" icon="~/assets/ic_add_white.png" rippleColor="#f1f1f1" class="fab-button"></FAB>
</StackLayout>
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';
Vue.registerElement(
'Fab',
() => require('@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton').Fab
);
<template>
<page>
<grid-layout rows="auto, *">
<list-view row="1" items="{{ users }}">
<list-view.itemTemplate>
<label text="{{ name }}" textWrap="true" />
</list-view.itemTemplate>
</list-view>
<fab
@tap="fabTap"
row="1"
icon="res://ic_add_white"
rippleColor="#f1f1f1"
class="fab-button"
></fab>
</grid-layout>
</page>
</template>
Recommended CSS styles.
.fab-button {
height: 70;
width: 70; /// this is required on iOS - Android does not require width so you might need to adjust styles
margin: 15;
background-color: #ff4081;
horizontal-align: right;
vertical-align: bottom;
}
First you need to setup icon fonts as described in NativeScript documentation.
After this, you can use icon fonts on FAB by specifiying the unicode as text and add the
fas/
far class:
<FAB:fab text="" class="fab-button fas" />
|Property
|Android
|iOS
|Description
|Note
|backgroundColor
|X
|X
|Sets the background color of the button
|icon
|X
|X
|Supports the same image source options that NativeScript images support
|Required on android
|text
|X
|X
|Allows to use text instead of image
|Can be styled with
font-* and
color CSS properties
|rippleColor
|X
|Ripple color on lollipop devices, it will fill the FAB on pre-lollipop devices
|None
|hideOnSwipeOfView
|X
|X
|Directs the fab to animate itself in and out on scroll
|Pass it the name of the view to monitor for a scroll event example: hideOnSwipeOfView="userListView"
|hideAnimationDuration
|X
|X
|How many milliseconds it takes for the button to hide.
|Default if not set: 300ms
|swipeAnimation
|X
|X
|slideDown, slideUp, slideLeft, slideRight, scale
|Default is slideDown
|androidScaleType
|X
|center, centerCrop, centerInside, fitCenter, fitEnd, fitStart, fitXY, matrix
for more details see Android-Docs
|Default is center
npm run demo.android
// or
npm run demo.ios
Brad Martin
Steve McNiven-Scott
Nathanael Anderson
Gabriel Marinho
Alexander Vakrilov
Lázaro Danillo Menezes
Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez
Ravi
Samuel Ikechukwu
Stanimira Vlaeva