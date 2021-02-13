openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton

by nstudio
3.0.4 (see all)

Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

136

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Floating Button

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript-FloatingActionButton

NativeScript plugin for Material Design Floating Action Button UI component.

Action Build npm npm

Installation

Nativescript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton

NativeScript lower than 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton@2.1.0

Screenshot

FAB Android Screenshot FAB iOS Screenshot

Multiple FAB/Swipe Animation Support

FAB Animations

Usage

The icon for the FAB can be a local image in your app or an image/icon from the App_Resources.

Plain NativeScript

<Page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" loaded="pageLoaded"
      xmlns:FAB="@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton">
    <ActionBar title="Native FAB" />
    <grid-layout rows="auto, *">
        <list-view row="1" items="{{ users }}">
            <list-view.itemTemplate>
                <label text="{{ name }}" />
            </list-view.itemTemplate>
        </list-view>
            <FAB:fab tap="fabTap"
                     row="1"
                     icon="'~/assets/ic_add_white.png'"
                     rippleColor="#f1f1f1"
                     class="fab-button" />
    </grid-layout>
</Page>

NativeScript Angular

import { registerElement } from 'nativescript-angular/element-registry';
registerElement(
  'Fab',
  () => require('@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton').Fab
);

HTML

<StackLayout>
    <FAB (tap)="fabTap()" icon="~/assets/ic_add_white.png" rippleColor="#f1f1f1" class="fab-button"></FAB>
</StackLayout>

NativeScript Vue

import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';

Vue.registerElement(
  'Fab',
  () => require('@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton').Fab
);

Template

<template>
  <page>
    <grid-layout rows="auto, *">
      <list-view row="1" items="{{ users }}">
        <list-view.itemTemplate>
          <label text="{{ name }}" textWrap="true" />
        </list-view.itemTemplate>
      </list-view>
      <fab
        @tap="fabTap"
        row="1"
        icon="res://ic_add_white"
        rippleColor="#f1f1f1"
        class="fab-button"
      ></fab>
    </grid-layout>
  </page>
</template>

CSS

Recommended CSS styles.

.fab-button {
  height: 70;
  width: 70; /// this is required on iOS - Android does not require width so you might need to adjust styles
  margin: 15;
  background-color: #ff4081;
  horizontal-align: right;
  vertical-align: bottom;
}

Use Icon Fonts

First you need to setup icon fonts as described in NativeScript documentation.

After this, you can use icon fonts on FAB by specifiying the unicode as text and add the fas/far class:

<FAB:fab text="&#xf02a;" class="fab-button fas" />

API

PropertyAndroidiOSDescriptionNote
backgroundColorXXSets the background color of the button
iconXXSupports the same image source options that NativeScript images supportRequired on android
textXXAllows to use text instead of imageCan be styled with font-* and color CSS properties
rippleColorXRipple color on lollipop devices, it will fill the FAB on pre-lollipop devicesNone
hideOnSwipeOfViewXXDirects the fab to animate itself in and out on scrollPass it the name of the view to monitor for a scroll event example: hideOnSwipeOfView="userListView"
hideAnimationDurationXXHow many milliseconds it takes for the button to hide.Default if not set: 300ms
swipeAnimationXXslideDown, slideUp, slideLeft, slideRight, scaleDefault is slideDown
androidScaleTypeXcenter, centerCrop, centerInside, fitCenter, fitEnd, fitStart, fitXY, matrix
for more details see Android-Docs		Default is center

iOS Notes

  • We're using MNFloatingActionButton by Matt Nydam
  • Width\Height are requried properties
  • icon is a required property, if left as empty string default will be shown

Running Demo Apps

npm run demo.android

// or

npm run demo.ios

Changelog

Contributors


Brad Martin
Steve McNiven-Scott
Nathanael Anderson
Gabriel Marinho

Alexander Vakrilov
Lázaro Danillo Menezes
Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez
Ravi

Samuel Ikechukwu
Stanimira Vlaeva

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbuttonMonorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
280
nativescript-floatingactionbutton-enducoMaterial Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
4
nmf
nativescript-material-floatingactionbuttonMaterial floatingactionbutton component
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
nvf
nativescript-vue-fabA Nativescript Vue component for Floating Action Button
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial