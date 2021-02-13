NativeScript plugin for Material Design Floating Action Button UI component.

Installation

Nativescript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton

NativeScript lower than 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton@2.1.0

Screenshot

Multiple FAB/Swipe Animation Support

Usage

The icon for the FAB can be a local image in your app or an image/icon from the App_Resources.

Plain NativeScript

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" loaded = "pageLoaded" xmlns:FAB = "@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton" > < ActionBar title = "Native FAB" /> < grid-layout rows = "auto, *" > < list-view row = "1" items = "{{ users }}" > < list-view.itemTemplate > < label text = "{{ name }}" /> </ list-view.itemTemplate > </ list-view > < FAB:fab tap = "fabTap" row = "1" icon = "'~/assets/ic_add_white.png'" rippleColor = "#f1f1f1" class = "fab-button" /> </ grid-layout > </ Page >

NativeScript Angular

import { registerElement } from 'nativescript-angular/element-registry' ; registerElement( 'Fab' , () => require ( '@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton' ).Fab );

HTML

< StackLayout > < FAB ( tap )= "fabTap()" icon = "~/assets/ic_add_white.png" rippleColor = "#f1f1f1" class = "fab-button" > </ FAB > </ StackLayout >

NativeScript Vue

import Vue from 'nativescript-vue' ; Vue.registerElement( 'Fab' , () => require ( '@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton' ).Fab );

Template

< template > < page > < grid-layout rows = "auto, *" > < list-view row = "1" items = "{{ users }}" > < list-view.itemTemplate > < label text = "{{ name }}" textWrap = "true" /> </ list-view.itemTemplate > </ list-view > < fab @ tap = "fabTap" row = "1" icon = "res://ic_add_white" rippleColor = "#f1f1f1" class = "fab-button" > </ fab > </ grid-layout > </ page > </ template >

CSS

Recommended CSS styles.

.fab-button { height : 70 ; width : 70 ; /// this is required on iOS - Android does not require width so you might need to adjust styles margin : 15 ; background-color : #ff4081 ; horizontal-align : right; vertical-align : bottom; }

Use Icon Fonts

First you need to setup icon fonts as described in NativeScript documentation.

After this, you can use icon fonts on FAB by specifiying the unicode as text and add the fas / far class:

<FAB:fab text= "" class = "fab-button fas" />

API

Property Android iOS Description Note backgroundColor X X Sets the background color of the button icon X X Supports the same image source options that NativeScript images support Required on android text X X Allows to use text instead of image Can be styled with font-* and color CSS properties rippleColor X Ripple color on lollipop devices, it will fill the FAB on pre-lollipop devices None hideOnSwipeOfView X X Directs the fab to animate itself in and out on scroll Pass it the name of the view to monitor for a scroll event example: hideOnSwipeOfView="userListView" hideAnimationDuration X X How many milliseconds it takes for the button to hide. Default if not set: 300ms swipeAnimation X X slideDown, slideUp, slideLeft, slideRight, scale Default is slideDown androidScaleType X center, centerCrop, centerInside, fitCenter, fitEnd, fitStart, fitXY, matrix

for more details see Android-Docs Default is center

iOS Notes

We're using MNFloatingActionButton by Matt Nydam

Width\Height are requried properties

icon is a required property, if left as empty string default will be shown

Running Demo Apps

npm run demo.android // or npm run demo.ios

Contributors