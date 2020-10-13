NativeScript 7+:
ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-cardview
NativeScript prior to 7:
tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-cardview@1.0.0
iOS note: Setting a background-color will help if you do not see the card on the page.
IMPORTANT: Make sure you include
xmlns:Card="@nstudio/nativescript-cardview" on the Page element
<Page xmlns:Card="@nstudio/nativescript-cardview">
<StackLayout>
<Card:CardView class="cardStyle" margin="10" elevation="40" radius="5">
<grid-layout rows="200, auto, auto" columns="auto, auto, *">
<image src="~/images/batman.jpg" stretch="aspectFill" colSpan="3" row="0" />
<label text="Batman wants to be friends?" class="info" textWrap="true" row="1" colSpan="3" />
<button text="DECLINE" tap="goAway" row="2" col="0" />
<button text="ACCEPT" row="2" col="1" />
</grid-layout>
</Card:CardView>
</StackLayout>
</Page>
.cardStyle {
background-color: #3489db;
color: #fff;
}
import { registerElement } from '@nativescript/angular';
import { CardView } from '@nstudio/nativescript-cardview';
registerElement('CardView', () => CardView);
<CardView class="cardStyle" margin="10" elevation="40" radius="1">
<GridLayout rows="10,30,30,250, auto, auto,10" columns="10,40, *, 30,10">
<image
src="res://profile"
stretch="aspectFit"
verticalAlignment="stretch"
col="1"
row="1"
rowSpan="2"
></image>
<label
class="createdBy text-left"
horizontalAlignment="left"
[text]="item.CreatedBy"
row="1"
col="2"
textWrap="true"
></label>
<label
class="createdOn text-left"
horizontalAlignment="left"
[text]="item.UpdatedDate"
row="2"
col="2"
></label>
<image
[src]="'https://img.youtube.com/vi/'+item.MediaURL+'/mqdefault.jpg'"
stretch="aspectFit"
colSpan="3"
col="1"
row="3"
></image>
<label
horizontalAlignment="left"
[text]="item.Title"
colSpan="3"
row="4"
textWrap="true"
col="1"
></label>
<label
horizontalAlignment="left"
[text]="item.Summary"
textWrap="true"
col="1"
row="5"
colSpan="3"
></label>
</GridLayout>
</CardView>
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';
Vue.registerElement(
'CardView',
() => require('@nstudio/nativescript-cardview').CardView
);
<card-view margin="10" elevation="40" radius="1">
<stack-layout>
<label text="Hello World"></label>
</stack-layout>
</card-view>
An attribute to control the 'border-radius' of the card.
An attribute to set the elevation of the card. This will increase the 'drop-shadow' of the card. There can be some performance impact when using a very high elevation value.
Set to 'true' to show a ripple when the card is tapped. Tap event handlers in the card content will prevent the ripple.
An attribute to offset the x position of the shadow behind the card.
An attribute to offset the y position of the shadow behind the card.
An attribute to set the color of the shadow behind the card.
An attribute to set the opacity of the shadow behind the card.
An attribute to set the radius of the shadow (shadow spread) behind the card.
The default values are set to:
radius = 2;
shadowOffsetWidth = 0;
shadowOffsetHeight = 2;
shadowColor = new Color('#000').ios
shadowOpacity = 0.4;
shadowRadius = 1;
git clone https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-cardview.git
npm run demo.ios
// or...
npm run demo.android