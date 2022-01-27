xplat is an added value pack for Nx which provides additional app generators and optional supporting architecture for different platform/framework combinations.
Build cross platform desktop apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
Build amazing apps in one codebase, for any platform, with the web.
Build rich iOS and Android apps with direct access to native api's from JavaScript directly.
npx create-nx-workspace@latest
At the prompts:
What to create in the new workspace
choose
apps
npm i @nstudio/xplat -D
You are now ready to create apps:
nx g app
The additional app generators can be used as follows:
Electron app generator can use any web app in the workspace as it's target.
If you don't have a web app yet, create one first:
nx g app sample
choose
web
You can now use the web app as the Electron target:
nx g app desktop --target=web-sample
choose
electron
Develop with:
npm run start.electron.desktop
nx g app sample
choose
ionic
Develop in browser with:
nx serve ionic-sample
Build Ionic app:
nx build ionic-sample
A. Capacitor iOS - Prepare for development
npm run prepare.ionic.sample.ios
You can now open in Xcode for further development:
npm run open.ionic.sample.ios
B. Capacitor Android - Prepare for development
npm run prepare.ionic.sample.android
You can now open in Android Studio for further development:
npm run open.ionic.sample.android
nx g app mobile
choose
nativescript
A. iOS
nx run nativescript-mobile:ios
B. Android
nx run nativescript-mobile:android
Please see our guidelines for contributing.
