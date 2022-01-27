xplat is an added value pack for Nx which provides additional app generators and optional supporting architecture for different platform/framework combinations.

Currently supported platforms

Electron Build cross platform desktop apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

Ionic Build amazing apps in one codebase, for any platform, with the web.

NativeScript Build rich iOS and Android apps with direct access to native api's from JavaScript directly.

Quickstart

npx create-nx-workspace @latest

At the prompts:

What to create in the new workspace

choose apps

npm i @ nstudio / xplat -D

You are now ready to create apps:

nx g app

App generation examples

The additional app generators can be used as follows:

Electron

Electron app generator can use any web app in the workspace as it's target.

If you don't have a web app yet, create one first:

nx g app sample

choose web

You can now use the web app as the Electron target:

nx g app desktop --target=web-sample

choose electron

Develop with:

npm run start .electron .desktop

Ionic

nx g app sample

choose ionic

Develop in browser with:

nx serve ionic-sample

Build Ionic app:

nx build ionic-sample

A. Capacitor iOS - Prepare for development

npm run prepare .ionic .sample .ios

You can now open in Xcode for further development:

npm run open .ionic .sample .ios

B. Capacitor Android - Prepare for development

npm run prepare .ionic .sample .android

You can now open in Android Studio for further development:

npm run open .ionic .sample .android

NativeScript

nx g app mobile

choose nativescript

A. iOS

nx run nativescript-mobile :ios

B. Android

nx run nativescript-mobile :android

Documentation

Talks

Recommended extra tooling

Example repos for different scenarios

Ionic + Web: https://github.com/nstudio/xplat-sample-ionic-web

Electron + Web with routing: https://github.com/nstudio/xplat-sample-electron-routing

Real world apps built with xplat

Portable North Pole

My PreSonus

Sweet

Context

Contributing

Please see our guidelines for contributing.