A pure JavaScript tool for extracting GIF frames and saving to file. Works in Node or the browser. Uses get-pixels and save-pixels under the hood.
npm install gif-frames
If you're not using npm, you can include one of these in your HTML file:
<!-- unminified -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gif-frames@1.0.1?main=bundled"></script>
<!-- minified -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gif-frames@1.0.1?main=bundled-min"></script>
This will expose
gifFrames as a global variable.
require('gif-frames')(options[, callback])
var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');
var fs = require('fs');
gifFrames({ url: 'image.gif', frames: 0 }).then(function (frameData) {
frameData[0].getImage().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('firstframe.jpg'));
});
url (required): The pathname to the file, or an in-memory Buffer
frames (required): The set of frames to extract. Can be one of:
'all' (gets every frame)
Initializer accepted by the multi-integer-range library
outputType (optional, default
'jpg'): Type to use for output (see
type for
save-pixels)
quality (optional): Jpeg quality (see
quality for
save-pixels)
cumulative (optional, default
false): Many animated GIFs will only contain partial image information in each frame after the first. Specifying
cumulative as
true will compute each frame by layering it on top of previous frames. Note: the cost of this computation is proportional to the size of the last requested frame index.
The callback accepts the arguments
(error, frameData).
A
Promise resolving to the
frameData array (if promises are supported in the running environment)
frameData
An array of objects of the form:
{
getImage,
frameIndex,
frameInfo
}
getImage()
Returns one of:
options.outputType is
'canvas'
frameIndex
The index corresponding to the frame's position in the original GIF (not necessarily the same as the frame's position in the result array)
frameInfo
It is an Object with metadata of the frame. Fields:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|x
|Integer
|Image Left Position
|y
|Integer
|Image Top Position
|width
|Integer
|Image Width
|height
|Integer
|Image Height
|has_local_palette
|Boolean
|Image local palette presentation flag
|palette_offset
|Integer
|Image palette offset
|palette_size
|Integer
|Image palette size
|data_offset
|Integer
|Image data offset
|data_length
|Integer
|Image data length
|transparent_index
|Integer
|Transparent Color Index
|interlaced
|Boolean
|Interlace Flag
|delay
|Integer
|Delay Time (1/100ths of a second)
|disposal
|Integer
|Disposal method
Writing selected frames to the file system in Node:
var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');
var fs = require('fs');
gifFrames(
{ url: 'image.gif', frames: '0-2,7', outputType: 'png', cumulative: true },
function (err, frameData) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
frameData.forEach(function (frame) {
frame.getImage().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(
'image-' + frame.frameIndex + '.png'
));
});
}
);
Drawing first frame to canvas in browser (and using a
Promise):
var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');
gifFrames({ url: 'image.gif', frames: 0, outputType: 'canvas' })
.then(function (frameData) {
document.body.appendChild(frameData[0].getImage());
}).catch(console.error.bind(console));