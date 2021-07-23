openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nsfw-filter/gif-frames

by nsfw-filter
1.0.2 (see all)

🖼 Extract frames from an animated GIF with pure JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gif-frames

A pure JavaScript tool for extracting GIF frames and saving to file. Works in Node or the browser. Uses get-pixels and save-pixels under the hood.

NPM

Install

npm install gif-frames

CDN scripts

If you're not using npm, you can include one of these in your HTML file:

<!-- unminified -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gif-frames@1.0.1?main=bundled"></script>

<!-- minified -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gif-frames@1.0.1?main=bundled-min"></script>

This will expose gifFrames as a global variable.

require('gif-frames')(options[, callback])

var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');
var fs = require('fs');

gifFrames({ url: 'image.gif', frames: 0 }).then(function (frameData) {
  frameData[0].getImage().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('firstframe.jpg'));
});

Options:

  • url (required): The pathname to the file, or an in-memory Buffer
  • frames (required): The set of frames to extract. Can be one of:
  • outputType (optional, default 'jpg'): Type to use for output (see type for save-pixels)
  • quality (optional): Jpeg quality (see quality for save-pixels)
  • cumulative (optional, default false): Many animated GIFs will only contain partial image information in each frame after the first. Specifying cumulative as true will compute each frame by layering it on top of previous frames. Note: the cost of this computation is proportional to the size of the last requested frame index.

The callback accepts the arguments (error, frameData).

Returns:

A Promise resolving to the frameData array (if promises are supported in the running environment)

frameData

An array of objects of the form:

{
  getImage,
  frameIndex,
  frameInfo
}

getImage()

Returns one of:

  • A drawn canvas DOM element, if options.outputType is 'canvas'
  • A data stream which can be piped to file output, otherwise

frameIndex

The index corresponding to the frame's position in the original GIF (not necessarily the same as the frame's position in the result array)

frameInfo

It is an Object with metadata of the frame. Fields:

NameTypeDescription
xIntegerImage Left Position
yIntegerImage Top Position
widthIntegerImage Width
heightIntegerImage Height
has_local_paletteBooleanImage local palette presentation flag
palette_offsetIntegerImage palette offset
palette_sizeIntegerImage palette size
data_offsetIntegerImage data offset
data_lengthIntegerImage data length
transparent_indexIntegerTransparent Color Index
interlacedBooleanInterlace Flag
delayIntegerDelay Time (1/100ths of a second)
disposalIntegerDisposal method

See GIF spec for details

Examples

Writing selected frames to the file system in Node:

var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');
var fs = require('fs');

gifFrames(
  { url: 'image.gif', frames: '0-2,7', outputType: 'png', cumulative: true },
  function (err, frameData) {
    if (err) {
      throw err;
    }
    frameData.forEach(function (frame) {
      frame.getImage().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(
        'image-' + frame.frameIndex + '.png'
      ));
    });
  }
);

Drawing first frame to canvas in browser (and using a Promise):

var gifFrames = require('gif-frames');

gifFrames({ url: 'image.gif', frames: 0, outputType: 'canvas' })
  .then(function (frameData) {
    document.body.appendChild(frameData[0].getImage());
  }).catch(console.error.bind(console));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial