ng-logger is a simple Angular logger service that responds to two needs :
logger.service.js all the time.
This package is compatible with Angular 12 and above, Angular AoT compiler and Angular CLI.
npm install --save @nsalaun/ng-logger
NgLoggerModule in your application and use
forRoot(level: Level) to choose your log level :
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgLoggerModule, Level } from '@nsalaun/ng-logger';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, NgLoggerModule.forRoot(Level.LOG) ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }
System.config({
map: {
'@nsalaun/ng-logger': 'node_modules/@nsalaun/ng-logger/bundles/nsalaun-ng-logger.umd.js'
}
});
No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.
Include the
umd bundle in your
index.html:
<script src="node_modules/@nsalaun/ng-logger/bundles/nsalaun-ng-logger.umd.js"></script>
and use global
nsalaun.ngLogger namespace.
The library is compatible with AoT compilation. Because of the new metadata version with Angular 5, the library is not compatible with previous Angular version.
Inject the
Logger service anywhere you need it and use it like it's
console :
@Component({})
export class MyComponent(){
constructor(private logger: Logger){
this.logger.log('Hello !', "It's working :)");
}
}
The service offer a sub-list of
window.console capacities :
Level equal or higher than
DEBUG.
Logger.time(). It works only with log
Level equal or higher than
DEBUG.
To set a different log level depending on environment, you can proceed as follows:
import { NgModule, isDevMode } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgLoggerModule, Level } from '@nsalaun/ng-logger';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Set different log level depending on environment.
const LOG_LEVEL = Level.LOG;
if (!isDevMode()) {
const LOG_LEVEL = Level.ERROR;
}
@NgModule({
imports : [ BrowserModule, NgLoggerModule.forRoot(LOG_LEVEL) ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap : [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }
Please note this method is one among others. It may not suit your projects requirements/constraints
