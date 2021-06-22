openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nl

@nsalaun/ng-logger

by Noémi Salaün
12.0.0 (see all)

Angular logger service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

420

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Logging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-logger

Build Status npm version devDependencies Status peerDependencies Status license

ng-logger is a simple Angular logger service that responds to two needs :

  • A log level system to be able to disable certain calls as needed. We do not want to see our debug trace on production.
  • A logger that keeps trace of the original log call. We do not want all our logs to be referenced in some logger.service.js all the time.

This package is compatible with Angular 12 and above, Angular AoT compiler and Angular CLI.

Installation

1 - Install the npm package.

npm install --save @nsalaun/ng-logger

2 - Import NgLoggerModule in your application and use forRoot(level: Level) to choose your log level :

import { NgModule }              from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule }         from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent }          from './app.component';
import { NgLoggerModule, Level } from '@nsalaun/ng-logger';
     
@NgModule({
    imports:      [ BrowserModule, NgLoggerModule.forRoot(Level.LOG) ],
    declarations: [ AppComponent ],
    bootstrap:    [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }

3 - Loading

Using SystemJS configuration

System.config({
    map: {
        '@nsalaun/ng-logger': 'node_modules/@nsalaun/ng-logger/bundles/nsalaun-ng-logger.umd.js'
    }
});

Angular-CLI

No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.

Rollup or webpack

No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.

Plain JavaScript

Include the umd bundle in your index.html:

<script src="node_modules/@nsalaun/ng-logger/bundles/nsalaun-ng-logger.umd.js"></script>

and use global nsalaun.ngLogger namespace.

AoT compilation

The library is compatible with AoT compilation. Because of the new metadata version with Angular 5, the library is not compatible with previous Angular version.

Usage

Basic Usage

Inject the Logger service anywhere you need it and use it like it's console :

@Component({})
export class MyComponent(){

    constructor(private logger: Logger){
    
        this.logger.log('Hello !', "It's working :)");
        
    }
}

The service offer a sub-list of window.console capacities :

  • Basics :
    • log(...args: any[]) - Outputs a message to the Web Console.
    • debug(...args: any[]) - Outputs a debugging message to the Web Console.
    • info(...args: any[]) - Outputs an informational message to the Web Console.
    • warn(...args: any[]) - Outputs a warning message to the Web Console.
    • error(...args: any[]) - Outputs an error message to the Web Console.
  • Groups :
    • group(groupTitle: string) - Creates a new inline group in the Web Console log.
    • groupCollapsed(groupTitle: string) - Creates a new inline group in the Web Console log that is initially collapsed.
    • groupEnd() - Exits the current inline group in the Web Console.
  • Time :
    • time(timerName: string) - Starts a timer you can use to track how long an operation takes. It works only with log Level equal or higher than DEBUG.
    • timeEnd(timerName: string) - Stops a timer that was previously started by calling Logger.time(). It works only with log Level equal or higher than DEBUG.

Using different log level on developpment or production

To set a different log level depending on environment, you can proceed as follows:

import { NgModule, isDevMode }   from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule }         from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgLoggerModule, Level } from '@nsalaun/ng-logger';
import { AppComponent }          from './app.component';

// Set different log level depending on environment.
const LOG_LEVEL = Level.LOG;
if (!isDevMode()) {
    const LOG_LEVEL = Level.ERROR;
}
 
@NgModule({
    imports     : [ BrowserModule, NgLoggerModule.forRoot(LOG_LEVEL) ],
    declarations: [ AppComponent ],
    bootstrap   : [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }

Please note this method is one among others. It may not suit your projects requirements/constraints

License

© 2017-2021 Noémi Salaün

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nl
ngx-loggerAngular logger
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@teambit/loggerA tool for component-driven application development.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
1K
@angular-ru/logger🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
92
@ngxs/logger-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
@dagonmetric/ng-logVendor-agnostic logging, analytics and telemetry service abstractions and some implementations for Angular applications.
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1K
bro
brologLogger for AngularJS in Browser like Npmlog
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 41 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial