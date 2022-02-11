openbase logo
@nrwl/workspace

by nrwl
13.3.1 (see all)

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

640K

GitHub Stars

10.7K

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

450

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.5/5
Readme

Nx - Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Nx is a next generation build system with first class monorepo support and powerful integrations.

A few links to help you get started:

Nx - Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Engage with the Core Team and the Community

Want to help?

If you want to file a bug or submit a PR, read up on our guidelines for contributing and watch this video that will help you get started.

Nx - How to contribute video

Core Team

Victor SavkinJason JeanBenjamin CabanesJack Hsu
vsavkinFrozenPandazbcabanesjaysoo
Jo Hanna PearceJon CammisuliIsaac MannJuri Strumpflohner
jdpearcecammisuliisaacplmannjuristr
Philip FulcherKirils LadovsKaterina SkroumpelouColum Ferry
philipjfulcherkirjaimandariniColy010
Emily XiongMiroslav JonašLeosvel Pérez EspinosaZachary DeRose
xiongemimeeroslavleosvelperezZackDeRose
Craigory CoppolaChau Tran
AgentEndernartc

Chase Gibbons
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

Based on my experiences, nrwl is truly amazing!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I love nrwl and how they set you up for success in building out monorepos from the start. I prefer the nrwl workspace to the default angular-cli workspace tbh. For multiple reasons, but just to name a few because nrwl is set up to only build and test what has changed which speeds up your ci/cd pipelines and they also have a generous free tier where they speed up your builds by adding concurrent distributed build capabilities--for free--even when building on your local machine. As I stated, nrwl is truly awesom 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

