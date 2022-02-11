Nx is a next generation build system with first class monorepo support and powerful integrations.
A few links to help you get started:
If you want to file a bug or submit a PR, read up on our guidelines for contributing and watch this video that will help you get started.
|Victor Savkin
|Jason Jean
|Benjamin Cabanes
|Jack Hsu
|vsavkin
|FrozenPandaz
|bcabanes
|jaysoo
|Jo Hanna Pearce
|Jon Cammisuli
|Isaac Mann
|Juri Strumpflohner
|jdpearce
|cammisuli
|isaacplmann
|juristr
|Philip Fulcher
|Kirils Ladovs
|Katerina Skroumpelou
|Colum Ferry
|philipjfulcher
|kirjai
|mandarini
|Coly010
|Emily Xiong
|Miroslav Jonaš
|Leosvel Pérez Espinosa
|Zachary DeRose
|xiongemi
|meeroslav
|leosvelperez
|ZackDeRose
|Craigory Coppola
|Chau Tran
|AgentEnder
|nartc
Based on my experiences, nrwl is truly amazing!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I love nrwl and how they set you up for success in building out monorepos from the start. I prefer the nrwl workspace to the default angular-cli workspace tbh. For multiple reasons, but just to name a few because nrwl is set up to only build and test what has changed which speeds up your ci/cd pipelines and they also have a generous free tier where they speed up your builds by adding concurrent distributed build capabilities--for free--even when building on your local machine. As I stated, nrwl is truly awesom 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥