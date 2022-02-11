Chase Gibbons ● Logan, Ut ● 61 Rating s ● 26 Review s ●

5 months ago

Great Documentation Bleeding Edge Easy to Use Performant Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable

Based on my experiences, nrwl is truly amazing!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I love nrwl and how they set you up for success in building out monorepos from the start. I prefer the nrwl workspace to the default angular-cli workspace tbh. For multiple reasons, but just to name a few because nrwl is set up to only build and test what has changed which speeds up your ci/cd pipelines and they also have a generous free tier where they speed up your builds by adding concurrent distributed build capabilities--for free--even when building on your local machine. As I stated, nrwl is truly awesom 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥