openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nrwl/angular

by nrwl
13.3.1 (see all)

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

270K

GitHub Stars

10.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

450

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Nx - Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

CircleCI License NPM Version Semantic Release Commitizen friendly Join the chat at https://gitter.im/nrwl-nx/community Join us @nrwl/community on slack

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Nx is a next generation build system with first class monorepo support and powerful integrations.

A few links to help you get started:

Nx - Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Engage with the Core Team and the Community

Want to help?

If you want to file a bug or submit a PR, read up on our guidelines for contributing and watch this video that will help you get started.

Nx - How to contribute video

Core Team

Victor SavkinJason JeanBenjamin CabanesJack Hsu
Victor SavkinJason JeanBenjamin CabanesJack Hsu
vsavkinFrozenPandazbcabanesjaysoo
Jo Hanna PearceJon CammisuliIsaac MannJuri Strumpflohner
Jo Hanna PearceJon CammisuliIsaac MannJuri Strumpflohner
jdpearcecammisuliisaacplmannjuristr
Philip FulcherKirils LadovsKaterina SkroumpelouColum Ferry
Philip FulcherKirils LadovsKaterina SkroumpelouColum Ferry
philipjfulcherkirjaimandariniColy010
Emily XiongMiroslav JonašLeosvel Pérez EspinosaZachary DeRose
Emily XiongMiroslav JonašLeosvel Pérez EspinosaZachary DeRose
xiongemimeeroslavleosvelperezZackDeRose
Craigory CoppolaChau Tran
Craigory CoppolaChau Tran
AgentEndernartc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ekikere-Abasi (Nzaki) MichaelUyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria29 Ratings26 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

Working on Angular using Nx, makes awesome sense, you can share javascript modules with other projects made with other JavaScript frameworks like react. Worked on API package where I shared both packages with Angular and React.

3
riginoommen
sajinimarychandy
felabel

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial