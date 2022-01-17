Core Toggle

@nrk/core-toggle makes a <button> toggle the visibility of next element sibling. Toggles can be nested and easily extended with custom animations or behavior through the toggle event.

Example

< button type = "button" > Popup VanillaJS </ button > < core-toggle class = "my-dropdown" popup hidden > < ul > < li > < a > Link </ a > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Can also be nested </ button > < core-toggle class = "my-dropdown" popup hidden > < ul > < li > < a > Sub-link </ a > </ li > < li > < input type = "text" autofocus aria-label = "Skriv her" > </ li > </ ul > </ core-toggle > </ li > </ ul > </ core-toggle >

< div id = "jsx-toggle-popup" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( <> < button type = "button" > Popup JSX </ button > < CoreToggle className = 'my-dropdown' hidden popup onToggleSelect = {console.warn} > < ul > < li > < button type = "button" > Select </ button > </ li > < li > < a href = '#' > Link </ a > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Can also be nested </ button > < CoreToggle className = 'my-dropdown' hidden popup > < ul > < li > < a href = '#' > Sub-link </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ CoreToggle > </ li > </ ul > </ CoreToggle > </> , document.getElementById('jsx-toggle-popup')) </ script >

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-toggle

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

< script src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/7/core-toggle/core-toggle.min.js" > </ script >

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

HTML / JavaScript

< button type = "button" > Toggle VanillaJS </ button > < core-toggle hidden <! -- Set hidden attribute to prevent FOUC -- > popup="{String?}" > Content </ core-toggle >

import CoreToggle from '@nrk/core-toggle' window .customElements.define( 'core-toggle' , CoreToggle) const myToggle = document .querySelector( 'core-toggle' ) myToggle.button myToggle.popup myToggle.hidden myToggle.value myToggle.popup = { Boolean | String } myToggle.hidden = true myToggle.value = 'Velg'

React / Preact

import CoreToggle from '@nrk/core-toggle/jsx' <button type= "button" >Use with JSX< /button> <CoreToggle hidden / / Set hidden attribute to prevent FOUC popup={Boolean|String} / / Optional. If true, clicking outside open toggle will close it. Providing a string also enables select-behavior, by replacing value inside button with selected value, and suffixes provided string to aria-label on button ref={(comp) => {}} / / Optional. Get reference to React component forwardRef={(el) => {}} / / Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element onToggle={Function} / / Optional. Toggle event listener. See event 'toggle' onToggleSelect={Function} / / Optional. Toggle select event listener. See event 'toggle.select' > Content / / Content to be toggled. Accepts text, elements and components </ CoreToggle>

Markup

With for

Putting the toggle button directly before the content is highly recommended, as this fulfills all accessibility requirements by default. There might be scenarios though, where styling makes this DOM structure impractical. In such cases, give the <button> a data-for attribute ( for is deprecated), and the <core-toggle> an id with corresponding value. Make sure there is no text between the button and toggle content, as this will break the experience for screen reader users:

< div > < button data-for = "my-toggle" type = "button" > Toggle </ button > </ div > < core-toggle id = "my-toggle" hidden > ... </ core-toggle >

Using the popup attribute in conjunction with embedded HTML in your toggle button (an SVG icon for instance) will only preserve text when updating the value/label for the button. To preserve the embedded HTML, put the actual button text inside a <span> :

< button type = "button" > < span > Toggle </ span > < svg style = "width:1.5em; height:1.5em" aria-hidden = "true" > < use xlink:href = "#nrk-heart" > </ use > </ svg > </ button > < core-toggle popup = "..." hidden > ... </ core-toggle >

Autofocus

If you have form elements inside a <core-toggle> , you can optionally add a autofocus attribute to the most prominent form element. This helps the user navigate quickly when toggle is opened.

Autoposition

When using core-toggle near the screen edges, the autoposition attribute positions the toggled content where there is visual room around the button, using position:fixed . This enables core-toggle to be used inside scrollable areas.

< div style = "overflow:auto; height:70px; width:200px; border:2px dashed #ccc;" > < button type = "button" > Toggle is autopositioned </ button > < core-toggle class = "my-dropdown" autoposition hidden > < ul > < li > < a > Link </ a > </ li > < li > < a > Another link </ a > </ li > < li > < a > Linking is life </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ core-toggle > < p > Scroll me to the edge! </ p > </ div >

Events

toggle

Fired after open state changes:

document .addEventListener( 'toggle' , (event) => { event.target })

Fired whenever an <a> or <button> element is selected inside a toggle with the popup option enabled. Useful for setting the value of the toggle button with the selected value.

document .addEventListener( 'toggle.select' , (event) => { event.target event.detail event.target.value = event.detail })

Styling

Note: <core-toggle> is display: inline by default. Change this by for instance setting core-toggle:not([hidden]) { display: block | flex | grid } or similar in your app. Not needed when position or float is used. All styling in documentation is example only. Both the <button> and <core-toggle> element receive attributes reflecting the current toggle state:

.my-button {} .my-button [aria-expanded="true"] {} .my-button [aria-expanded="false"] {} .my-toggle-content {} .my-toggle-content :not( [hidden] ) {} .my-toggle-content [hidden] {}

Example: Expand

Content is only toggled when clicking the button. Great for accordions and expand/collapse panels.

< button type = "button" > Toggle VanillaJS </ button > < core-toggle hidden > Content </ core-toggle >

< div id = "jsx-toggle-default" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( <> < button type = "button" > Toggle JSX </ button > < CoreToggle hidden onToggle = {console.log} > Content </ CoreToggle > </> , document.getElementById('jsx-toggle-default')) </ script >

Example: Select

popup -attribute is required for Select behavior

Listen to the toggle.select event and update the button's value from the selected item to create a component that behaves like a <select> :

< button type = "button" > Episode 1 </ button > < core-toggle class = "my-select my-dropdown" hidden popup = "Choose episode" > < ul > < li > < button type = "button" > Episode 1 </ button > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Episode 2 </ button > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Episode 3 </ button > </ li > </ ul > </ core-toggle > < script > document .addEventListener( 'toggle.select' , (event) => { if (!event.target.classList.contains( 'my-select' )) return event.target.value = event.detail event.target.hidden = true event.target.button.focus() }) </ script >

< div id = "jsx-toggle-select" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > class MyToggleSelect extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { value : 'Select number' } this .onSelect = this .onSelect.bind( this ) } onSelect (event) { event.target.hidden = true this .setState({ value : event.detail.textContent }) } render () { return <> < button type = "button" > {this.state.value} </ button > < CoreToggle className = 'my-dropdown' popup = 'Example picker' hidden onToggleSelect = {this.onSelect} > < ul > < li > < button type = "button" > One </ button > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Two </ button > </ li > < li > < button type = "button" > Three </ button > </ li > </ ul > </ CoreToggle > </> } } ReactDOM.render( < MyToggleSelect /> , document.getElementById('jsx-toggle-select')) </ script >

FAQ

Why not use <details> instead?

Despite having a native <details> element for expanding/collapsing content, there are several issues regarding browser support, styling, accessibility. Furthermore, polyfills often conflict with other standards such as <dialog> .

Why is there no role="menu" in dropdowns?

The menu role is mainly inteded for context menues and toolbars in application interfaces, and has quite complex keyboard navigation requirements. As most end users will not expect application behavior in websites and internal web based systems, (implemented) attributes like aria-controls and aria-labelledby is sufficient for a good user experience.

Why does dropdowns not open on hover?

Both touch devices and screen readers will have trouble properly interacting with hoverable interfaces (unless more complex fallback logic is implemented). To achieve a consistent and accessible interface, <core-toggle> is designed around click interactions.

Why is there no group-option to achieve a single open toggle?

Some expand/collapse interfaces like accordions behaves like a group - allowing only one expanded area at the time. This pattern however requires more logic and carefully designed animations to avoid confusion over expected scroll position.

Example: The user first opens "Toggle-1", and then "Toggle-2" (which closes "Toggle-1"). Since "Toggle-1" is placed above, the position "Toggle-2" now changes - potentially outside the viewport on smaller devices. Note: If you do need to implement grouping, you can achieve this by reacting to the toggle event.