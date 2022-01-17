openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nrk/core-tabs

by nrkno
2.2.0 (see all)

Accessible and lightweight Javascript components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Core Tabs

@nrk/core-tabs converts <button> and <a> elements to keyboard accessible tabs, controlling following tabpanels. Tabs can be nested and easily extended with custom animations or behaviour through the tabs.toggle event.

Examples (plain JS)

Nested tabs

<!--demo-->
<core-tabs>
  <button>Tab 1</button>
  <button>Tab 2</button>
  <a href="#link">Tab 3</a>
</core-tabs>
<div>Tabpanel 1</div>
<div hidden>
  <core-tabs>
    <button>Subtab 1</button>
    <button>Subtab 2</button>
    <button>Subtab 3</button>
  </core-tabs>
  <div hidden>Subtabpanel 1</div>
  <div>Subtabpanel 2</div>
  <div hidden>Subtabpanel 3</div>
</div>
<div hidden>Tabpanel 3</div>

Few panels

<!--demo-->
<core-tabs id="few-panels-plain-js" tab="fppj-tab-3">
  <button type="button" data-for="panel-1" id="fppj-tab-1">First tab</button>
  <button type="button" data-for="panel-2" id="fppj-tab-2">Second tab</button>
  <button type="button" data-for="panel-2" id="fppj-tab-3">Third tab</button>
</core-tabs>
<div id="panel-1" hidden>
  Text of the first panel
</div>
<div id="panel-2">Text of the second panel, shared by second and third tab</div>

Single panel

<!--demo-->
<core-tabs id="single-panel-plain-js" tab='sppj-tab-2'>
  <button type="button" data-for="only-panel" id="sppj-tab-1">First tab</button>
  <button type="button" data-for="only-panel" id="sppj-tab-2">Second tab</button>
  <button type="button" data-for="only-panel" id="sppj-tab-3">Third tab</button>
</core-tabs>
<div id="only-panel">Text of the only panel. Note that <code>aria-labelledBy</code> reflects active tab</div>

Examples (React)

Nested tabs

<!--demo-->
<div id="react-nested-tabs" class="my-vertical-tabs"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  ReactDOM.render(<div>
    <CoreTabs>
      <button>Vertical tab 1 JSX</button>
      <button>Vertical tab 2 JSX</button>
    </CoreTabs>
    <div>Tabpanel 1 JSX</div>
    <div hidden>
      <CoreTabs>
        <button>Subtab 1 JSX</button>
        <button hidden>Subtab 2 JSX</button>
      </CoreTabs>
      <div>Subtabpanel 1</div>
      <div hidden>Subtabpanel 2</div>
    </div>
  </div>, document.getElementById('react-nested-tabs'))
</script>

Dynamic tabs

<!--demo-->
<div id="react-dynamic-tabs" class="my-vertical-tabs"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  const Dynamic = () => {
      const [elements, setElements] = React.useState([])
      const menu = elements.map(item => <button type="button">Dynamic Tab {item}</button>);
      const pages = elements.map(item => <div hidden>Tabpanel {item}</div>);

      return (
        <>
          <button type="button" onClick={() => setElements([...elements, elements.length + 1])}>
            Add extra tab
          </button>
          <button type="button" onClick={() => setElements([1,2])}>
            Set to two tabs
          </button>
          <button type="button" onClick={() => setElements([])}>
            Remove all
          </button>
          <CoreTabs>
            {menu}
          </CoreTabs>
          {pages}
        </>
      )
    }
  ReactDOM.render(<Dynamic />, document.getElementById('react-dynamic-tabs'))
</script>

Active by index

<!--demo-->
<div id="react-index-tabs"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  const IndexTabs = () => {
      const [tabIndex, setTabIndex] = React.useState(0)
      const handleTabsToggle = (event) => { setTabIndex(parseInt(event.target.getAttribute('tab'))) }
      const handleInputChange = (event) => { setTabIndex(parseInt(event.target.value)) }

      return (
        <>
          <div>
            <label>
              Set active tab
              <input
                type="range"
                value={tabIndex}
                min="0"
                max="3"
                step="1"
                onChange={handleInputChange}
              />
            </label>
          </div>
          <CoreTabs tab={tabIndex} onTabsToggle={handleTabsToggle}>
            <button type="button">Tab 1</button>
            <button type="button">Tab 2</button>
            <button type="button">Tab 3</button>
            <button type="button">Tab 4</button>
          </CoreTabs>
          <div>Tabpanel 1</div>
          <div hidden>Tabpanel 2</div>
          <div hidden>Tabpanel 3</div>
          <div hidden>Tabpanel 4</div>
        </>
      )
    }
  ReactDOM.render(<IndexTabs />, document.getElementById('react-index-tabs'))
</script>

Single panel

<!--demo-->
<div id="react-single-panel"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  const EpisodeList = ({seasonNumber}) => {
    const episodes = [
      ["S1: Episode 1", "S1: Episode 2", "S1: Episode 3"],
      ["S2: Episode 1", "S2: Episode 2"]
    ];

    const [episodesInSeason, setEpisodesInSeason] = React.useState(episodes[seasonNumber - 1]);

    React.useEffect(() => {
      setEpisodesInSeason(episodes[seasonNumber - 1])
    }, [seasonNumber])

    return (
      <div id="episode-list">
        Table panel for season {seasonNumber}: Content here should change: 
        <br/><br/>
        {episodesInSeason.map(episode => <button>{episode}</button>)}
      </div>
    )
  }
  const SeasonList = () => {
    const [selectedSeason, setSelectedSeason] = React.useState(2);

    return (
      <>
        <CoreTabs
          tab={selectedSeason - 1}
          id="season-list"
          onTabsToggle={event => setSelectedSeason(Number(event.target.getAttribute('tab')) + 1)}
        >
          <button
            type="button"
            id="season-tab-0"
            data-for="episode-list"
          >
            Season 1
          </button>
          <button
            type="button"
            id="season-tab-1"
            data-for="episode-list"
          >
            Season 2
          </button>
        </CoreTabs>
        <EpisodeList seasonNumber={selectedSeason} />
      </>
    )
  }
  ReactDOM.render(<SeasonList />, document.getElementById('react-single-panel'))
</script>

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-tabs  # Using NPM

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

<script src="https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/9/core-tabs/core-tabs.min.js"></script>  <!-- Using static -->

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

Attributes

NameOptionalAccepts valuesDescription
tabYesnumber \| stringUsed to set active tab. Number is index (starting at 0), string is an id-reference to a tab-element.

HTML / JavaScript

<core-tabs tab="{string | number}">       <!-- Optional. Used to set active tab String associates id-reference to tab element -->
  <button>Tab 1</button>                  <!-- Tab elements must be <a> or <button>. Do not use <li> -->
  <a href="#">Tab 2</a>
  <button>Tab 3</button>
  <button data-for="panel-2">Tab 4</button>    <!-- Point to a specific tabpanel -->
</core-tabs>
<div>Tabpanel 1 content</div>             <!-- First tabpanel is the next element sibling of core-tabs -->
<div hidden>Tabpanel 2 content</div>      <!-- Second tabpanel. Use hidden attribute to prevent FOUC -->
<div hidden id="panel-2">Tabpanel 3 content</div>      <!-- Third tabpanel. ID used to connect to tab 4 -->

import CoreTabs from '@nrk/core-tabs'                 // Using NPM
window.customElements.define('core-tabs', CoreTabs)   // Using NPM. Replace 'core-tabs' with 'my-tabs' to namespace

const myTabs = document.querySelector('core-tabs')

// Getters
myTabs.tab        // Get active tab
myTabs.tabs       // Get all tabs
myTabs.panel      // Get active tabpanel
myTabs.panels     // Get all tabpanels

// Setters
myTabs.tab = 0        // Set active tab from index
myTabs.tab = 'my-tab' // Set active tab from id
myTabs.tab = myTab    // Set active tab from element

React / Preact

import CoreTabs from '@nrk/core-tabs/jsx'

<CoreTabs
  tab={String}                  // Optional. Sets current active tab by index or id
  ref={(comp) => {}}            // Optional. Get reference to React component
  forwardRef={(el) => {}}       // Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element
  onTabsToggle={Function}       // Optional. Listen to toggle event
>
  <button                  // Tab element must be <a> or <button>. Do not use <li>
    data-for={String}      // Id to element that contains the tab-related content
  >
    Tab 1
  </button>
  <a href="#">Tab 2</a>    
</CoreTabs>
<div>Tabpanel 1 content</div>           // First tabpanel is the next element sibling of CoreTabs
<div hidden>Tabpanel 1 content</div>    // Second tabpanel. Use hidden attribute to prevent FOUC
<div hidden>Tabpanel 1 content</div>    // Third tabpanel.  Use hidden attribute to prevent FOUC

Events

tabs.toggle

Fired when toggling a tab:

document.addEventListener('tabs.toggle', (event) => {
  event.target     // The tabs element
})

Styling

All styling in documentation is example only. Both the tabs and tabpanels receive attributes reflecting the current toggle state:

.my-tab {}                          /* Target tab in any state */
.my-tab[aria-selected="true"] {}    /* Target only open tab */
.my-tab[aria-selected="false"] {}   /* Target only closed tab */

.my-tabpanel {}                     /* Target panel element in any state */
.my-tabpanel:not([hidden]) {}       /* Target only open panel */
.my-tabpanel[hidden] {}             /* Target only closed panel */

FAQ

Why aren't tabs wrapped in <ul><li>...</li></ul>?

A <ul>/<li> structure would seem logical for tabs, but this causes some screen readers to incorrectly announce tabs as single (tab 1 of 1).

Must panels always be next element siblings to <core-tabs>?

The aria specification does not allow any elements that are focusable by a screen reader to be placed between tabs and panels. Therefore, core-tabs defaults to use the next element siblings as panels. This behaviour can be overridden, by setting up id on panel elements and the data-for attribute on tab element (for is deprecated). Use with caution and only do this if your project must use another DOM structure. Example:

const myTabs = document.querySelector('core-tabs')
myTabs.tabs.forEach((tabs, index) => tab.setAttribute('data-for', myTabs.panels[index].id = 'my-panel-' + index))

How do I avoid panels flickering on initialization?

When you know what panel will be visible on load, all others should have the hidden-attribute to avoid Flash of unstyled content (FOUC). If the active panel is unknown to your template, set hidden-attribute on all panels initially.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial