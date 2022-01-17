Core Tabs

@nrk/core-tabs converts <button> and <a> elements to keyboard accessible tabs, controlling following tabpanels. Tabs can be nested and easily extended with custom animations or behaviour through the tabs.toggle event.

Examples (plain JS)

Nested tabs

< core-tabs > < button > Tab 1 </ button > < button > Tab 2 </ button > < a href = "#link" > Tab 3 </ a > </ core-tabs > < div > Tabpanel 1 </ div > < div hidden > < core-tabs > < button > Subtab 1 </ button > < button > Subtab 2 </ button > < button > Subtab 3 </ button > </ core-tabs > < div hidden > Subtabpanel 1 </ div > < div > Subtabpanel 2 </ div > < div hidden > Subtabpanel 3 </ div > </ div > < div hidden > Tabpanel 3 </ div >

Few panels

< core-tabs id = "few-panels-plain-js" tab = "fppj-tab-3" > < button type = "button" data-for = "panel-1" id = "fppj-tab-1" > First tab </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "panel-2" id = "fppj-tab-2" > Second tab </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "panel-2" id = "fppj-tab-3" > Third tab </ button > </ core-tabs > < div id = "panel-1" hidden > Text of the first panel </ div > < div id = "panel-2" > Text of the second panel, shared by second and third tab </ div >

Single panel

< core-tabs id = "single-panel-plain-js" tab = 'sppj-tab-2' > < button type = "button" data-for = "only-panel" id = "sppj-tab-1" > First tab </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "only-panel" id = "sppj-tab-2" > Second tab </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "only-panel" id = "sppj-tab-3" > Third tab </ button > </ core-tabs > < div id = "only-panel" > Text of the only panel. Note that < code > aria-labelledBy </ code > reflects active tab </ div >

Examples (React)

Nested tabs

< div id = "react-nested-tabs" class = "my-vertical-tabs" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( < div > < CoreTabs > < button > Vertical tab 1 JSX </ button > < button > Vertical tab 2 JSX </ button > </ CoreTabs > < div > Tabpanel 1 JSX </ div > < div hidden > < CoreTabs > < button > Subtab 1 JSX </ button > < button hidden > Subtab 2 JSX </ button > </ CoreTabs > < div > Subtabpanel 1 </ div > < div hidden > Subtabpanel 2 </ div > </ div > </ div > , document .getElementById( 'react-nested-tabs' )) </ script >

Dynamic tabs

< div id = "react-dynamic-tabs" class = "my-vertical-tabs" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > const Dynamic = () => { const [elements, setElements] = React.useState([]) const menu = elements.map( item => < button type = "button" > Dynamic Tab {item} </ button > ); const pages = elements.map( item => < div hidden > Tabpanel {item} </ div > ); return ( <> < button type = "button" onClick = {() => setElements([...elements, elements.length + 1])}> Add extra tab </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => setElements([1,2])}> Set to two tabs </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => setElements([])}> Remove all </ button > < CoreTabs > {menu} </ CoreTabs > {pages} </> ) } ReactDOM.render( < Dynamic /> , document.getElementById('react-dynamic-tabs')) </ script >

Active by index

< div id = "react-index-tabs" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > const IndexTabs = () => { const [tabIndex, setTabIndex] = React.useState(0) const handleTabsToggle = (event) => { setTabIndex(parseInt(event.target.getAttribute('tab'))) } const handleInputChange = (event) => { setTabIndex(parseInt(event.target.value)) } return ( <> < div > < label > Set active tab < input type = "range" value = {tabIndex} min = "0" max = "3" step = "1" onChange = {handleInputChange} /> </ label > </ div > < CoreTabs tab = {tabIndex} onTabsToggle = {handleTabsToggle} > < button type = "button" > Tab 1 </ button > < button type = "button" > Tab 2 </ button > < button type = "button" > Tab 3 </ button > < button type = "button" > Tab 4 </ button > </ CoreTabs > < div > Tabpanel 1 </ div > < div hidden > Tabpanel 2 </ div > < div hidden > Tabpanel 3 </ div > < div hidden > Tabpanel 4 </ div > </> ) } ReactDOM.render( < IndexTabs /> , document.getElementById('react-index-tabs')) </ script >

Single panel

< div id = "react-single-panel" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > const EpisodeList = ({seasonNumber}) => { const episodes = [ ["S1: Episode 1", "S1: Episode 2", "S1: Episode 3"], ["S2: Episode 1", "S2: Episode 2"] ]; const [episodesInSeason, setEpisodesInSeason] = React.useState(episodes[seasonNumber - 1]); React.useEffect(() => { setEpisodesInSeason(episodes[seasonNumber - 1]) }, [seasonNumber]) return ( < div id = "episode-list" > Table panel for season {seasonNumber}: Content here should change: < br /> < br /> {episodesInSeason.map(episode => < button > {episode} </ button > )} </ div > ) } const SeasonList = () => { const [selectedSeason, setSelectedSeason] = React.useState(2); return ( <> < CoreTabs tab = {selectedSeason - 1 } id = "season-list" onTabsToggle = {event => setSelectedSeason(Number(event.target.getAttribute('tab')) + 1)} > < button type = "button" id = "season-tab-0" data-for = "episode-list" > Season 1 </ button > < button type = "button" id = "season-tab-1" data-for = "episode-list" > Season 2 </ button > </ CoreTabs > < EpisodeList seasonNumber = {selectedSeason} /> </> ) } ReactDOM.render( < SeasonList /> , document.getElementById('react-single-panel')) </ script >

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-tabs

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

< script src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/9/core-tabs/core-tabs.min.js" > </ script >

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

Attributes

Name Optional Accepts values Description tab Yes number \| string Used to set active tab. Number is index (starting at 0 ), string is an id-reference to a tab-element.

HTML / JavaScript

< core-tabs tab = "{string | number}" > < button > Tab 1 </ button > < a href = "#" > Tab 2 </ a > < button > Tab 3 </ button > < button data-for = "panel-2" > Tab 4 </ button > </ core-tabs > < div > Tabpanel 1 content </ div > < div hidden > Tabpanel 2 content </ div > < div hidden id = "panel-2" > Tabpanel 3 content </ div >

import CoreTabs from '@nrk/core-tabs' window .customElements.define( 'core-tabs' , CoreTabs) const myTabs = document .querySelector( 'core-tabs' ) myTabs.tab myTabs.tabs myTabs.panel myTabs.panels myTabs.tab = 0 myTabs.tab = 'my-tab' myTabs.tab = myTab

React / Preact

import CoreTabs from '@nrk/core-tabs/jsx' <CoreTabs tab={ String } ref={(comp) => {}} forwardRef={(el) => {}} onTabsToggle={ Function } > <button // Tab element must be <a> or <button>. Do not use <li> data-for={String} // Id to element that contains the tab-related content > Tab 1 </button> <a href="#">Tab 2</a> </CoreTabs> <div>Tabpanel 1 content</div> // First tabpanel is the next element sibling of CoreTabs <div hidden>Tabpanel 1 content</div> // Second tabpanel. Use hidden attribute to prevent FOUC <div hidden>Tabpanel 1 content</div> // Third tabpanel. Use hidden attribute to prevent FOUC

Events

Fired when toggling a tab:

document .addEventListener( 'tabs.toggle' , (event) => { event.target })

Styling

All styling in documentation is example only. Both the tabs and tabpanels receive attributes reflecting the current toggle state:

.my-tab {} .my-tab [aria-selected="true"] {} .my-tab [aria-selected="false"] {} .my-tabpanel {} .my-tabpanel :not( [hidden] ) {} .my-tabpanel [hidden] {}

FAQ

Why aren't tabs wrapped in <ul><li>...</li></ul> ?

A <ul> / <li> structure would seem logical for tabs, but this causes some screen readers to incorrectly announce tabs as single (tab 1 of 1).

Must panels always be next element siblings to <core-tabs> ?

The aria specification does not allow any elements that are focusable by a screen reader to be placed between tabs and panels. Therefore, core-tabs defaults to use the next element siblings as panels. This behaviour can be overridden, by setting up id on panel elements and the data-for attribute on tab element ( for is deprecated). Use with caution and only do this if your project must use another DOM structure. Example:

const myTabs = document .querySelector( 'core-tabs' ) myTabs.tabs.forEach( ( tabs, index ) => tab.setAttribute( 'data-for' , myTabs.panels[index].id = 'my-panel-' + index))

How do I avoid panels flickering on initialization?