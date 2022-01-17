Core Progress

@nrk/core-progress is an accessible progress element for displaying linear and radial progresses.

Example

< label > Progress: < span class = "my-track" > < core-progress value = ".5" > </ core-progress > </ span > </ label >

< div id = "jsx-progress" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > class MyProgress extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { value : 50 , max : 100 } } render () { return < label > Progress JSX: < span className = "my-track" > < CoreProgress value = {this.state.value} max = {this.state.max} onProgressChange = {(state) => this.setState(state)} /> </ span > </ label > } } ReactDOM.render( < MyProgress /> , document.getElementById('jsx-progress')) </ script >

< label > Indeterminate progress: < span class = "my-track" > < core-progress value = "Loading..." max = "100" > </ core-progress > </ span > </ label >

< label > Radial progress: < span style = "display:block;width:40px" > < core-progress type = "radial" class = "my-radial" value = ".75" > </ core-progress > </ span > </ label >

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-progress

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

< script src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/7/core-progress/core-progress.min.js" > </ script >

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

HTML / Javascript

< div class = "my-track" > < core-progress type = "{String}" <! -- Optional. Default " linear " . Type of progress. Possible values: " linear " and " radial " -- > value="{Number|String}" max="{Number}" indeterminate="{Boolean}" </ core-progress > </ div >

import CoreProgress from '@nrk/core-progress' window .customElements.define( 'core-progress' , CoreProgress) const myProgress = document .querySelector( 'core-progress' ) myProgress.type myProgress.value myProgress.max myProgress.percentage myProgress.indeterminate myProgress.type = 'radial' myProgress.value = .5 myProgress.max = 10 myProgress.indeterminate = true

React / Preact

import CoreProgress from '@nrk/core-progress/jsx' <div className= "my-track" > < CoreProgress type = {String} // Optional. Default " linear " . Type of progress. Possible values: " linear " and " radial " value = {Number|String} // Optional. Default 0. Value of progress relative to max. If string , indeterminate is set to true max = {Number} // Optional. Default 1. Maximum value. Progress percentage is calculated relative to this indeterminate = {Boolean} // Optional. Set indeterminate value ref = {(comp) => {}} // Optional. Get reference to React component forwardRef={(el) => {}} // Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element onProgressChange={Function} /> // Optional. Progress change event handler </ div >

Events

change

Fired when the progress value changes:

document .addEventListener( 'change' , (event) => { event.target })

Styling

For linear progress bars, wrap the <core-progress> in a container element that will work as the track and style it appropriately along with the progress:

< style > .my-track { } .my-track [value] { } .my-track [indeterminate] { } </ style > < div class = "my-track" > < core-progress value = "Loading..." max = "100" > </ core-progress > </ div >

For radial progress bars you don't need a wrapper. Use the following properties on the <core-progress> element itself to style track and progress: