openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nrk/core-progress

by nrkno
2.0.8 (see all)

Accessible and lightweight Javascript components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Core Progress

@nrk/core-progress is an accessible progress element for displaying linear and radial progresses.

Example

<!--demo-->
<label>
  Progress:
  <span class="my-track">
    <core-progress value=".5"></core-progress>
  </span>
</label>

<!--demo-->
<div id="jsx-progress"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  class MyProgress extends React.Component {
    constructor (props) {
      super(props)
      this.state = { value: 50, max: 100 }
    }
    render () {
      return <label>Progress JSX:
        <span className="my-track">
          <CoreProgress value={this.state.value} max={this.state.max} onProgressChange={(state) => this.setState(state)} />
        </span>
      </label>
    }
  }
  ReactDOM.render(<MyProgress />, document.getElementById('jsx-progress'))
</script>

<!--demo-->
<label>Indeterminate progress:
  <span class="my-track">
    <core-progress value="Loading..." max="100"></core-progress>
  </span>
</label>

<!--demo-->
<label>Radial progress:
  <span style="display:block;width:40px">
    <core-progress type="radial" class="my-radial" value=".75"></core-progress>
  </span>
</label>

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-progress  # Using NPM

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

<script src="https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/7/core-progress/core-progress.min.js"></script>  <!-- Using static -->

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

HTML / Javascript

<div class="my-track">
  <core-progress type="{String}"            <!-- Optional. Default "linear". Type of progress. Possible values: "linear" and "radial" -->
                 value="{Number|String}"    <!-- Optional. Default 0. Value progress value. If string, indeterminate is set to true -->
                 max="{Number}"             <!-- Optional. Default 1. Maximum value. Progress percentage is calculated relative to this -->
                 indeterminate="{Boolean}"  <!-- Optional. Set indeterminate value -->
  </core-progress>
</div>

import CoreProgress from '@nrk/core-progress'                 // Using NPM
window.customElements.define('core-progress', CoreProgress)   // Using NPM. Replace 'core-progress' with 'my-progress' to namespace

const myProgress = document.querySelector('core-progress')

// Getters
myProgress.type                   // The progress type
myProgress.value                  // The current progress value
myProgress.max                    // The max progress value
myProgress.percentage             // The calculated percentage from (value / max * 100)
myProgress.indeterminate          // True if the progress is indeterminate (no value attribute)
// Setters
myProgress.type = 'radial'        // Set the progress type. Possible values: "linear" and "radial"
myProgress.value = .5             // Set the progress value. If string, indeterminate is set to true
myProgress.max = 10               // Set the max progress value
myProgress.indeterminate = true   // Set indeterminate value

React / Preact

import CoreProgress from '@nrk/core-progress/jsx'

<div className="my-track">
  <CoreProgress type={String}                   // Optional. Default "linear". Type of progress. Possible values: "linear" and "radial"
                value={Number|String}           // Optional. Default 0. Value of progress relative to max. If string, indeterminate is set to true
                max={Number}                    // Optional. Default 1. Maximum value. Progress percentage is calculated relative to this
                indeterminate={Boolean}         // Optional. Set indeterminate value
                ref={(comp) => {}}              // Optional. Get reference to React component
                forwardRef={(el) => {}}         // Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element
                onProgressChange={Function} />  // Optional. Progress change event handler
</div>

Events

change

Fired when the progress value changes:

document.addEventListener('change', (event) => {
  event.target    // The progress element
})

Styling

For linear progress bars, wrap the <core-progress> in a container element that will work as the track and style it appropriately along with the progress:

<style>
.my-track { /* */ }
.my-track [value] { /* */ }
.my-track [indeterminate] { /* */ }
</style>

<div class="my-track">
  <core-progress value="Loading..." max="100"></core-progress>
</div>

For radial progress bars you don't need a wrapper. Use the following properties on the <core-progress> element itself to style track and progress:

PropertyAffectsExample
colorColor of progress
strokeColor of track
stroke-widthPercentage thickness

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial