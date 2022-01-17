Icon and logo kit providing a consistent and predictable user experience across platforms and NRK services

Documentation

https://static.nrk.no/core-icons/latest/

Installation

Download the Sketch library for sketching, individual SVGs for Android, PDFs for iOS. All icons follow BEM naming conventions and are prefixed with nrk- to play nice with existing code.

Using NPM

npm install @nrk/core-icons

All icons are exposed individually as exported constants (enabling tree shaking):

import { nrkLogoNrk } from '@nrk/core-icons' import { NrkLogoNrk } from '@nrk/core-icons/jsx' <NrkLogoNrk /> < span style = {{ color: ' red ', fontSize: 20 }}> // Style is inherited from parent element < NrkLogoNrk /> </ span >

Using static

Recommended only for prototyping.

< script async src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-icons/major/9/core-icons.min.js" > </ script >

Local development

First clone @nrk/core-icons and install its dependencies:

git clone git@github.com:nrkno/core-icons.git cd core-icons npm install npm start

Building and committing

After having applied changes, remember to build before pushing the changes upstream.

git checkout -b feature/my-changes npm run build git commit -am "Add my changes" git push origin feature/my-changes