Core Dialog

@nrk/core-dialog is an elevated element with which the user interacts with to perform some task or decision. It supports nestability, keyboard navigation containment and restoring focus when dialog is closed.

Examples

Plain JavaScript

< button data-for = "my-dialog" type = "button" > Open dialog </ button > < core-dialog id = "my-dialog" class = "my-dialog" aria-label = "first dialog title" hidden > < h1 > Dialog title </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < label > < small > Label for autofocused input </ small > < input type = "text" autofocus placeholder = "Input with autofocus" > </ label > < br > < br > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Close </ button > < button data-for = "my-dialog-nested" type = "button" > Open an additional dialog </ button > < core-dialog id = "my-dialog-nested" class = "my-dialog" aria-label = "other dialog title" hidden > < h1 > Another dialog, triggered inside the first dialog </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. </ p > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Close </ button > </ core-dialog > </ core-dialog >

< button data-for = "strict-dialog" > Open strict dialog </ button > < core-dialog id = "strict-dialog" class = "my-dialog" aria-label = "strict dialog title" hidden strict > < h1 > Strict dialog title </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button type = "button" > This button does nothing </ button > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Close </ button > </ core-dialog >

< button data-for = "modal-dialog" > Open dialog without backdrop </ button > < core-dialog id = "modal-dialog" class = "my-dialog" aria-label = "modal dialog title" hidden backdrop = "off" > < h1 > Dialog without backdrop </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button data-for = "close" > Close </ button > </ core-dialog >

< button data-for = "modal-custom" > Open dialog with custom backdrop </ button > < core-dialog id = "modal-custom" class = "my-dialog" aria-label = "modal dialog title" hidden backdrop = "back-custom" > < h1 > Dialog title </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button data-for = "close" > Close </ button > </ core-dialog > < div id = "back-custom" class = "my-backdrop" style = "background:rgba(0,0,50,.8)" hidden > </ div >

React

< div id = "jsx-dialog" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > class DialogContainerDemo extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { hidden : true } this .toggleDialog = this .toggleDialog.bind( this ) this .handleToggle = this .handleToggle.bind( this ) } toggleDialog () { this .setState({ hidden : ! this .state.hidden }) } handleToggle (event) { this .setState({ hidden : event.target.hidden }) } render () { return ( <> < button onClick = {this.toggleDialog} type = "button" > Open React dialog </ button > < CoreDialog className = "my-dialog" hidden = {this.state.hidden} onDialogToggle = {this.handleToggle} aria-label = "React dialog" > < h1 > Dialog for JSX </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button onClick = {this.toggleDialog} type = "button" > Lukk </ button > </ CoreDialog > </> ) } } ReactDOM.render( < DialogContainerDemo /> , document.getElementById('jsx-dialog')) </ script >

< div id = "jsx-dialog-strict" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( <> < button data-for = "dialog-strict-jsx" type = "button" > Open strict React dialog </ button > < CoreDialog id = "dialog-strict-jsx" className = "my-dialog" aria-label = "Strict React dialog" hidden strict > < h1 > Strict dialog for JSX </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Lukk </ button > </ CoreDialog > </> , document.getElementById('jsx-dialog-strict') ) </ script >

< div id = "jsx-dialog-no-backdrop" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( <> < button data-for = "dialog-no-back-jsx" type = "button" > Open React dialog without backdrop </ button > < CoreDialog id = "dialog-no-back-jsx" className = "my-dialog" aria-label = "React dialog without backdrop" backdrop = "off" hidden > < h1 > React dialog without backdrop </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Lukk </ button > </ CoreDialog > </> , document.getElementById('jsx-dialog-no-backdrop') ) </ script >

< div id = "jsx-dialog-custom" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > ReactDOM.render( < div > < button data-for = "dialog-cust-jsx" type = "button" > Open React dialog with custom backdrop </ button > < CoreDialog id = "dialog-cust-jsx" className = "my-dialog" aria-label = "React dialog with custom backdrop" backdrop = "custom-backdrop-jsx" hidden > < h1 > React dialog with custom backdrop </ h1 > < p > Nunc mi felis, condimentum quis hendrerit sed, porta eget libero. Aenean scelerisque ex eu nisi varius hendrerit. Suspendisse elementum quis massa at vehicula. Nulla lacinia mi pulvinar, venenatis nisi ut, commodo quam. Praesent egestas mi sit amet quam porttitor, mollis mattis mi rhoncus. </ p > < button data-for = "close" type = "button" > Lukk </ button > </ CoreDialog > < div id = "custom-backdrop-jsx" className = "my-backdrop" style = {{background: ' rgba ( 0 , 0 , 50 , .8 )'}} hidden > </ div > </ div > , document .getElementById( 'jsx-dialog-custom' ) ) </ script >

NB! Do not wrap CoreDialog with custom backdrop as direct children of React.Fragments (instead, wrap in a block element like <div> ), to ensure access to the backdrop element on mount.

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-dialog

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

< script src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/7/core-dialog/core-dialog.min.js" > </ script >

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

HTML / JavaScript

< button data-for = "my-dialog" > Open </ button > < core-dialog id = "my-dialog" hidden <! -- Hide dialog by default -- > strict backdrop="{on|off|String}" aria-label="{String}"> < h1 > Title of dialog </ h1 > < p > Some content </ p > < button data-for = "close" > Close dialog </ button > </ core-dialog >

import CoreDialog from '@nrk/core-dialog' window .customElements.define( 'core-dialog' , CoreDialog) const myDialog = document .querySelector( 'core-dialog' ) myDialog.hidden myDialog.strict myDialog.backdrop myDialog.hidden = false myDialog.strict = false myDialog.backdrop = 'on' | 'off' | 'my-drop' myDialog.style.zIndex = '9' myDialog.close() myDialog.show()

React / Preact

import CoreDialog from '@nrk/core-dialog/jsx' <button data- for = "my-dialog" >Open< /button> / / Opens dialog with id="my-dialog" <CoreDialog id="my-dialog" hidden / / Hide dialog by default strict / / Optional. If set, prevents the dialog from closing on ESC-key and on backdrop click backdrop={Boolean|String} / / Optional. If false, disables backdrop, string ID points to custom backdrop element aria-label={String} / / Optional. Is read by screen readers ref={(comp) => {}} / / Optional. Get reference to React component forwardRef={(el) => {}} / / Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element onDialogToggle={Function}> / / Optional. Toggle event handler. See event 'dialog.toggle' <h1>My React/ Preact dialog< /h1> <p>Some content</ p> < button data-for = "close" > </ button > </ CoreDialog >

Markup

Required focusable element

Your dialog must contain <input> , <button> , <select> , <textarea> , <a> or element with tabindex="-1" to ensure the user is navigated into the <core-dialog> . As a best practice; if your dialog contains a form element, use autofocus . If you dialog is without form elements, start your dialog content with <h1 tabindex="-1">Dialog title</h1> .

Elements order

Though not strictly required, the <button> opening a dialog should be placed directly before the <core-dialog> itself. This eases the mental model for screen reader users. Othewise, use <button data-for="my-dialog-id"></button> .

Backdrop

core-dialog automatically creates a <backdrop> element as next adjacent sibling if needed. If the backdrop attribute is set to an id (something else than true|false ), the element with the corresponding ID will be used as backdrop. Note that a backdrop is needed to enable click-outside-to-close. Custom backdrop example:

< core-dialog backdrop = "my-backdrop" > </ core-dialog > < div id = "my-backdrop" > </ div >

Stacking

To manually control z-index of dialogs (and their corresponding backdrop element, set z-index from either HTML, CSS or JS. When set, the dialog will not try to place itself automatically over the topmost dialog and you are responsible for stacking order.

For example:

< style > .my-dialog { z-index : 100 } .my-backdrop { z-index : 90 } </ style > < script > myDialog.style.zIndex = 100 myBackdrop.style.zIndex = 90 </ script > < core-dialog style = "z-index: 100" hidden > ... </ core-dialog > < backdrop style = "z-index: 90" hidden > ... </ backdrop >

Events

Fired when a dialog is toggled:

document .addEventListener( 'dialog.toggle' , (event) => { event.target })

Styling

.my-dialog {} .my-dialog [hidden] {} .my-dialog :not( [hidden] ) {} .my-dialog + backdrop {} .my-dialog + backdrop [hidden] {}