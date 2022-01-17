@nrk/core-datepicker enhances all child input , select table and button elements with keyboard accessible functionality for selecting both dates and times. The interface and granularity of date refinement can easily be altered through markup.

Examples (Plain JS)

Toggled calendar

Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input

Note: We add event listeners to both, datepicker.change as well as datepicker.click.day , events to only close the core-toggle on the latter of the two.

< input type = "text" placeholder = "No date selected" id = "toggled-datepicker-output" > < button type = "button" > Show calendar </ button > < core-toggle id = "calendar-toggle" popup hidden class = "my-popup" > < core-datepicker id = "toggled-datepicker" days = "Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun" months = "January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December" > < table > </ table > </ core-datepicker > </ core-toggle > < script > document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.change' , function ( event ) { if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker' ) return document .getElementById( 'toggled-datepicker-output' ).value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null }) document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.click.day' , function ( event ) { if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker' ) return document .getElementById( 'calendar-toggle' ).setAttribute( 'hidden' , true ) document .getElementById( 'toggled-datepicker-output' ).value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null }) </ script >

Adjacent calendar

Datepicker with inline calendar

Note: Table and buttons are outside of core-datepicker element, using data-for .

< core-datepicker id = "adjacent-datepicker" > </ core-datepicker > < button type = "button" data-for = "adjacent-datepicker" value = "-1 month" > Previous month </ button > < input id = "adjacent-datepicker-output" placeholder = "No date selected" readonly /> < button type = "button" data-for = "adjacent-datepicker" value = "now" > Today </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "adjacent-datepicker" value = "+1 month" > Next month </ button > < table data-for = "adjacent-datepicker" > </ table > < script > document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.change' , function ( event ) { if (event.target.id !== 'adjacent-datepicker' ) return document .getElementById( 'adjacent-datepicker-output' ).value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null }) </ script >

All the things

Extravagantly featured implementation to showcase most of what you can do out of the box

< button type = "button" class = "my-toggle" > Choose date </ button > < core-toggle popup hidden class = "my-popup" > < core-datepicker id = "my-datepicker" days = "Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun" months = "January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December" > < input type = "timestamp" > < fieldset > < legend > Navigation </ legend > < button type = "button" value = "now" > Today </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now - 1 day" > Yesterday </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now + 1 day" > Tomorrow </ button > < button type = "button" value = "- 1 week" > Previous week </ button > < button type = "button" value = "+ 1 week" > Next week </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now tuesday - 1 week" > Tuesday last week </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now + 10 years" > Add ten years </ button > < button type = "button" value = "yy00-01-01 - 100 years" > Last century </ button > </ fieldset > < label > Year < select > < option value = "2016-m-d" > 2016 </ option > < option value = "2017-m-d" > 2017 </ option > < option value = "2018-m-d" > 2018 </ option > < option value = "2019-m-d" > 2019 </ option > </ select > </ label > < label > Month < select > </ select > </ label > < fieldset > < legend > Month </ legend > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-1-d" > January </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-2-d" > February </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-3-d" > March </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-4-d" > April </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-5-d" > May </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-6-d" > June </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-7-d" > July </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-8-d" > August </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-9-d" > September </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-10-d" > October </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-11-d" > November </ label > < label > < input type = "radio" name = "my-months" value = "y-12-d" > December </ label > </ fieldset > < label > < span > Year </ span > < input type = "year" > </ label > < label > < span > Month </ span > < input type = "month" > </ label > < fieldset > < legend > Clock </ legend > < label > Hour < input type = "hour" > </ label > < label > Minute < input type = "minute" > </ label > < label > < span > Hour </ span > < select > < option > -- </ option > < option value = "11:m" > 11 </ option > < option value = "12:m" > 12 </ option > < option value = "13:m" > 13 </ option > </ select > </ label > </ fieldset > < table > </ table > </ core-datepicker > </ core-toggle > < button type = "button" data-for = "my-datepicker" value = "now" > Now </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "my-datepicker" value = "now + 1 week" > Next week </ button > < button type = "button" data-for = "my-datepicker" value = "+ 1 week" > Add one week </ button > < select data-for = "my-datepicker" > < option > Hour </ option > < option value = "11:m" > 11 </ option > < option value = "12:m" > 12 </ option > < option value = "13:m" > 13 </ option > </ select > < table data-for = "my-datepicker" > </ table > < input type = "text" id = "my-datepicker-output" placeholder = "No date selected" > < script > document .getElementById( 'my-datepicker' ).disabled = ( date ) => { var oneWeekFromNow = ( new Date ()).setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 7 ) return date > oneWeekFromNow } document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.change' , function ( event ) { if (event.target.id !== 'my-datepicker' ) return document .getElementById( 'my-datepicker-output' ).value = event.target.date.toLocaleString() }) </ script >

Examples (React)

Toggled calendar

Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input

< div id = "react-basic-datepicker" > </ div > < script > const BasicPicker = () => { const [hiddenVal, setHiddenVal] = React.useState(true) const [dateVal, setDateVal] = React.useState(null) const handleToggle = (event) => { setHiddenVal(event.target.hidden) } const handleDateChange = (event) => { setDateVal(event.target.date) } const handleDateClick = (event) => { setDateVal(event.target.date) setHiddenVal(true) } return ( <> < input type = "text" readOnly value = {dateVal ? dateVal.toLocaleDateString () : ''} placeholder = "No date selected" /> < button type = "button" > Choose date </ button > < CoreToggle className = "my-popup" hidden = {hiddenVal} onToggle = {handleToggle} popup > < CoreDatepicker date = {dateVal} onDatepickerChange = {handleDateChange} onDatepickerClickDay = {handleDateClick} > < label > Year < input type = "year" /> </ label > < label > Month < select > </ select > </ label > < table > </ table > </ CoreDatepicker > </ CoreToggle > </> ) } ReactDOM.render( < BasicPicker /> , document.getElementById('react-basic-datepicker')) </ script >

React class

< div id = "jsx-datepicker" > </ div > < script type = "text/jsx" > class MyDate extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .today = Date.now() - Date.now() % 864e3 this .state = { date: null } this .onNow = this .onNow.bind( this ) this .onChange = this .onChange.bind( this ) this .resetDate = this .resetDate.bind( this ) this .myRef = React.createRef(); } onNow () { this .setState({ date: new Date() }) } onChange (event) { this .setState({ date: event.target.date }) } resetDate () { this .setState({ date: null }) } getForwardRef (node) { return node } render () { return <> <button type= "button" >Choose date</button> <CoreToggle hidden popup className= "my-popup" > <CoreDatepicker date={ this .state.date} disabled={(date) => date <= this .today} onDatepickerChange={ this .onChange} forwardRef={ this .myRef} > <label>Year <input type= "year" /></label> <label>Month <select></select></label> <table></table> </CoreDatepicker> </CoreToggle> <button type= "button" onClick={ this .onNow}>Today</button> <button type= "button" onClick={ this .resetDate}>Reset</button> <input type= "text" readOnly value={ this .state.date ? this .state.date.toLocaleDateString() : '' } placeholder= "No date selected" /> </> } } ReactDOM.render(<MyDate />, document.getElementById( 'jsx-datepicker' )) </ script >

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-datepicker

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

< script src = "https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/8/core-datepicker/core-datepicker.min.js" > </ script >

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

All date values - both HTML markup and JavaScript - accepts accepts dates as numbers, or as natural language in the format of @nrk/simple-date-parse.

HTML / JavaScript

< core-datepicker date = "{String}" <! -- Optional. Uses simple-date-parse to set date from parseable value or natural language -- > months="{String}" days="{String}"> < input type = "radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp" /> < select > </ select > < select > < option value = "2016-m-d" > Set year to 2016 </ option > < option value = "19yy-1-1" > Back 100 years and set to January 1st. </ option > < option value = "1985-12-19" > December 19, 1985 </ option > </ select > < table > </ table > < fieldset > < legend > Navigasjon </ legend > < button type = "button" value = "now" > I dag </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now - 1 day|week|month|year" > I går/forrige uke/måned/år </ button > < button type = "button" value = "now + 1 day|week|month|year" > I morgen/neste uke/måned/år </ button > < button type = "button" value = "yy00-01-01" > Start of current century </ button > </ fieldset > </ core-datepicker >

import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker' window .customElements.define( 'core-datepicker' , CoreProgress) const myDatepicker = document .querySelector( 'core-datepicker' ) myDatepicker.date myDatepicker.timestamp myDatepicker.year myDatepicker.month myDatepicker.day myDatepicker.hour myDatepicker.minute myDatepicker.second myDatepicker.date = 'now' myDatepicker.months = [ 'Jan' , 'Feb' , ...] myDatepicker.days = [ 'Man' , 'Tir' , ...] myDatepicker.disabled = Function | Boolean myDatepicker.parse( 'fri' )

React / Preact

import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker/jsx' <CoreDatepicker date={ String } months={ String } days={ String } ref={(comp) => {}} forwardRef={(el) => {}} onDatepickerChange={ Function } onDatepickerClickDay={ Function } > < input type = "radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp" /> // Same as with plain js < select > </ select > // Same as with plain js < table > </ table > // Same as with plain js </ CoreDatepicker >

Events

Fired when date is changed by user or programatically:

document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.change' , (event) => { event.target event.detail })

Fired if the user clicks a day in the month days grid. The datepicker.click.day runs before datepicker.change :

document .addEventListener( 'datepicker.click.day' , (event) => { event.target })

Properties

@nrk/core-datepicker defaults to Norwegian Bokmål text without abbreviations (writing September instead of Sept ). This can be configured by setting the days and months properties. Note that abbreviations should always be at least 3 characters long to ensure a better experience for screen reader users (for instance writing Mon , Tue ... instead of m , t ...).

myDatepicker.days = [ 'man' , 'tir' , 'ons' , 'tor' , 'fre' , 'lør' , 'søn' ] myDatepicker.months = [ 'jan' , 'feb' , ...] myDatepicker.disabled = ( date ) => date > Date .now() myDatepicker.disabled = false

Styling

CSS