@nrk/core-datepickerenhances all child
input,
select
tableand
buttonelements with keyboard accessible functionality for selecting both dates and times. The interface and granularity of date refinement can easily be altered through markup.
Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input
Note: We add event listeners to both,
datepicker.change as well as
datepicker.click.day, events to only close the
core-toggle on the latter of the two.
<!-- demo -->
<input type="text" placeholder="No date selected" id="toggled-datepicker-output">
<button type="button">Show calendar</button>
<core-toggle id="calendar-toggle" popup hidden class="my-popup">
<core-datepicker
id="toggled-datepicker"
days="Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun"
months="January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December"
>
<table></table>
</core-datepicker>
</core-toggle>
<script>
// Update output
document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker') return
document.getElementById('toggled-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
})
// Close toggle on click
document.addEventListener('datepicker.click.day', function (event) {
if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker') return
document.getElementById('calendar-toggle').setAttribute('hidden', true)
document.getElementById('toggled-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
})
</script>
Datepicker with inline calendar
Note: Table and buttons are outside of core-datepicker element, using
data-for.
<!-- demo -->
<core-datepicker
id="adjacent-datepicker"
></core-datepicker>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="-1 month">Previous month</button>
<input id="adjacent-datepicker-output" placeholder="No date selected" readonly/>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="now">Today</button>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="+1 month">Next month</button>
<table data-for="adjacent-datepicker"></table>
<script>
// Update output
document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
if (event.target.id !== 'adjacent-datepicker') return
document.getElementById('adjacent-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
})
</script>
Extravagantly featured implementation to showcase most of what you can do out of the box
<!-- demo -->
<button type="button" class="my-toggle">Choose date</button>
<core-toggle popup hidden class="my-popup">
<core-datepicker
id="my-datepicker"
days="Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun"
months="January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December"
>
<input type="timestamp">
<fieldset>
<legend>Navigation</legend>
<button type="button" value="now">Today</button>
<button type="button" value="now - 1 day">Yesterday</button>
<button type="button" value="now + 1 day">Tomorrow</button>
<button type="button" value="- 1 week">Previous week</button>
<button type="button" value="+ 1 week">Next week</button>
<button type="button" value="now tuesday - 1 week">Tuesday last week</button>
<button type="button" value="now + 10 years">Add ten years</button>
<button type="button" value="yy00-01-01 - 100 years">Last century</button>
</fieldset>
<label>
Year
<select>
<option value="2016-m-d">2016</option>
<option value="2017-m-d">2017</option>
<option value="2018-m-d">2018</option>
<option value="2019-m-d">2019</option>
</select>
</label>
<label>Month<select></select></label>
<fieldset>
<legend>Month</legend>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-1-d">January</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-2-d">February</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-3-d">March</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-4-d">April</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-5-d">May</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-6-d">June</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-7-d">July</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-8-d">August</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-9-d">September</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-10-d">October</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-11-d">November</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-12-d">December</label>
</fieldset>
<label><span>Year</span><input type="year"></label>
<label><span>Month</span><input type="month"></label>
<fieldset>
<legend>Clock</legend>
<label>Hour<input type="hour"></label>
<label>Minute<input type="minute"></label>
<label>
<span>Hour</span>
<select>
<option>--</option>
<option value="11:m">11</option>
<option value="12:m">12</option>
<option value="13:m">13</option>
</select>
</label>
</fieldset>
<table></table>
</core-datepicker>
</core-toggle>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="now">Now</button>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="now + 1 week">Next week</button>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="+ 1 week">Add one week</button>
<select data-for="my-datepicker">
<option>Hour</option>
<option value="11:m">11</option>
<option value="12:m">12</option>
<option value="13:m">13</option>
</select>
<table data-for="my-datepicker"></table>
<input type="text" id="my-datepicker-output" placeholder="No date selected">
<script>
// Disable dates past one week from now
document.getElementById('my-datepicker').disabled = (date) => {
var oneWeekFromNow = (new Date()).setDate(new Date().getDate() + 7)
return date > oneWeekFromNow
}
// Update output
document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
if (event.target.id !== 'my-datepicker') return
document.getElementById('my-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date.toLocaleString()
})
</script>
Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input
<!-- demo -->
<div id="react-basic-datepicker"></div>
<script>
const BasicPicker = () => {
const [hiddenVal, setHiddenVal] = React.useState(true)
const [dateVal, setDateVal] = React.useState(null)
const handleToggle = (event) => { setHiddenVal(event.target.hidden) }
const handleDateChange = (event) => { setDateVal(event.target.date) }
const handleDateClick = (event) => {
setDateVal(event.target.date)
setHiddenVal(true)
}
return (
<>
<input type="text" readOnly value={dateVal ? dateVal.toLocaleDateString() : ''} placeholder="No date selected"/>
<button type="button">Choose date</button>
<CoreToggle
className="my-popup"
hidden={hiddenVal}
onToggle={handleToggle}
popup
>
<CoreDatepicker
date={dateVal}
onDatepickerChange={handleDateChange}
onDatepickerClickDay={handleDateClick}
>
<label>Year<input type="year" /></label>
<label>Month<select></select></label>
<table></table>
</CoreDatepicker>
</CoreToggle>
</>
)
}
ReactDOM.render(<BasicPicker />, document.getElementById('react-basic-datepicker'))
</script>
<!-- demo -->
<div id="jsx-datepicker"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
class MyDate extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.today = Date.now() - Date.now() % 864e3
this.state = { date: null }
this.onNow = this.onNow.bind(this)
this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
this.resetDate = this.resetDate.bind(this)
this.myRef = React.createRef();
}
onNow () { this.setState({ date: new Date() }) }
onChange (event) { this.setState({ date: event.target.date }) }
resetDate () {
this.setState({ date: null })
}
getForwardRef (node) { return node }
render () {
return <>
<button type="button">Choose date</button>
<CoreToggle hidden popup className="my-popup">
<CoreDatepicker
date={this.state.date}
disabled={(date) => date <= this.today}
onDatepickerChange={this.onChange}
forwardRef={this.myRef}
>
<label>Year <input type="year" /></label>
<label>Month <select></select></label>
<table></table>
</CoreDatepicker>
</CoreToggle>
<button type="button" onClick={this.onNow}>Today</button>
<button type="button" onClick={this.resetDate}>Reset</button>
<input type="text" readOnly value={this.state.date ? this.state.date.toLocaleDateString() : ''} placeholder="No date selected" />
</>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyDate />, document.getElementById('jsx-datepicker'))
</script>
Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:
npm install @nrk/core-datepicker # Using NPM
Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:
<script src="https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/8/core-datepicker/core-datepicker.min.js"></script> <!-- Using static -->
Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.
All date values - both HTML markup and JavaScript - accepts accepts dates as numbers, or as natural language in the format of @nrk/simple-date-parse.
<core-datepicker
date="{String}" <!-- Optional. Uses simple-date-parse to set date from parseable value or natural language -->
months="{String}" <!-- Optional. Comma separated list of custom month names to be used. ("Jan,Feb,...") -->
days="{String}"> <!-- Optional. Comma separated list of custom weekday names to be used ("Man,Tir,Ons,...") -->
<!-- There are different behaviours depending on the type of <input>. -->
<!-- When 'radio' or 'checkbox' is used, core-datepicker checks the value field -->
<!-- to see if the date specified is matching the values of the <input>s. -->
<!-- When any other type is used, core-datepicker sets the type to number -->
<!-- and sets the date specified in the value field. -->
<!-- NOTE: Other input types are not handled by core-datepicker to allow -->
<!-- more customizability with other elements inside core-datepicker container -->
<input type="radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp"/>
<!-- If an empty <select> is provided, core-datepicker will populate the select -->
<!-- with months and automatically handle the date state when an option is chosen -->
<select></select>
<!-- If you use a <select> that is already populated, core-datepicker will not -->
<!-- modify it, but handle the dates specified in values -->
<select>
<option value="2016-m-d">Set year to 2016</option>
<option value="19yy-1-1">Back 100 years and set to January 1st.</option>
<option value="1985-12-19">December 19, 1985</option>
</select>
<!-- If an empty <table> is provided, core-datepicker will display all dates -->
<!-- for the current/chosen month -->
<table></table>
<!-- It is also possible to extend the datepicker with more features -->
<!-- As shown in the example, it is possible to provide buttons that moves -->
<!-- the date a certain amount of time -->
<fieldset>
<legend>Navigasjon</legend>
<!-- Dates relative to today/now by using the keyword 'now' -->
<button type="button" value="now">I dag</button>
<button type="button" value="now - 1 day|week|month|year">I går/forrige uke/måned/år</button>
<button type="button" value="now + 1 day|week|month|year">I morgen/neste uke/måned/år</button>
<!-- Semi-specific dates -->
<!-- Will use the first two digits of the current year and set the two last -->
<!-- digits of the year 0. Will set the date to 1st of January -->
<button type="button" value="yy00-01-01">Start of current century</button>
</fieldset>
</core-datepicker>
import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker' // Using NPM
window.customElements.define('core-datepicker', CoreProgress) // Using NPM. Replace 'core-datepicker' with 'my-datepicker' to namespace
const myDatepicker = document.querySelector('core-datepicker')
// Getters
myDatepicker.date // Get date object
myDatepicker.timestamp // Get timestamp
myDatepicker.year // Get year
myDatepicker.month // Get month
myDatepicker.day // Get day
myDatepicker.hour // Get hour
myDatepicker.minute // Get minute
myDatepicker.second // Get second
// Setters
myDatepicker.date = 'now' // Set date. Accepts simple-date-parse format or Date object
myDatepicker.months = ['Jan', 'Feb', ...] // Set list of custom month names to be used
myDatepicker.days = ['Man', 'Tir', ...] // Set list of custom weekday names to be used
myDatepicker.disabled = Function|Boolean // Disable dates. If true disable all dates. Function receives each date, returns a boolean.
// Methods
myDatepicker.parse('fri') // Utility function for parsing time and dates. Really just @nrk/simple-date-parse
import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker/jsx'
<CoreDatepicker
date={String} // Optional. Uses simple-date-parse to set date from parseable value or natural language
months={String} // Optional. Comma separated list of custom month names to be used ("Jan,Feb,...")
days={String} // Optional. Comma separated list of custom weekday names to be used ("Man,Tir,Ons,...")
ref={(comp) => {}} // Optional. Get reference to React component
forwardRef={(el) => {}} // Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element
onDatepickerChange={Function} // Optional. See event 'datepicker.change'
onDatepickerClickDay={Function} // Optional. See event 'datepicker.click.day'
>
<input type="radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp"/> // Same as with plain js
<select></select> // Same as with plain js
<table></table> // Same as with plain js
</CoreDatepicker>
Fired when date is changed by user or programatically:
document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', (event) => {
event.target // The datepicker
event.detail // The new date that triggered change
})
Fired if the user clicks a day in the month days grid. The
datepicker.click.day runs before
datepicker.change:
document.addEventListener('datepicker.click.day', (event) => {
event.target // The datepicker
})
@nrk/core-datepicker defaults to Norwegian Bokmål text without abbreviations (writing
September instead of
Sept). This can be configured by setting the
days and
months properties.
Note that abbreviations should always be at least 3 characters long to ensure a better experience for screen reader users (for instance writing
Mon,
Tue... instead of
m,
t...).
myDatepicker.days = ['man', 'tir', 'ons', 'tor', 'fre', 'lør', 'søn'] // Change name of days
myDatepicker.months = ['jan', 'feb', ...] // Change name of months
myDatepicker.disabled = (date) => date > Date.now() // Disable future dates
myDatepicker.disabled = false // Enable all dates
.my-datepicker /* Target datepicker container */
.my-datepicker input:checked /* Target selected checkbox/radio dates */
.my-datepicker input:disabled /* Target disabled checkbox/radio dates */
.my-datepicker button:disabled /* Target disabled dates */
.my-datepicker button[autofocus] /* Target the chosen date in month view */
.my-datepicker button[aria-current="date"] /* Target current date (today) in month view */
.my-datepicker button[data-adjacent="false"] /* Target date in current month in the month view */
.my-datepicker button[data-adjacent="true"] /* Target date in next or previous month in the month view */