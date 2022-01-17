openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nrk/core-datepicker

by nrkno
4.0.0 (see all)

Accessible and lightweight Javascript components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

863

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Core Datepicker

@nrk/core-datepicker enhances all child input, select table and button elements with keyboard accessible functionality for selecting both dates and times. The interface and granularity of date refinement can easily be altered through markup.

Examples (Plain JS)

Toggled calendar

Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input

Note: We add event listeners to both, datepicker.change as well as datepicker.click.day, events to only close the core-toggle on the latter of the two.

<!-- demo -->
<input type="text" placeholder="No date selected" id="toggled-datepicker-output">
<button type="button">Show calendar</button>
<core-toggle id="calendar-toggle" popup hidden class="my-popup">
  <core-datepicker
    id="toggled-datepicker"
    days="Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun"
    months="January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December"
  >
    <table></table>
  </core-datepicker>
</core-toggle>
<script>
  // Update output
  document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
    if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker') return
    document.getElementById('toggled-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
  })
  // Close toggle on click
  document.addEventListener('datepicker.click.day', function (event) {
    if (event.target.id !== 'toggled-datepicker') return
    document.getElementById('calendar-toggle').setAttribute('hidden', true)
    document.getElementById('toggled-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
  })
</script>

Adjacent calendar

Datepicker with inline calendar

Note: Table and buttons are outside of core-datepicker element, using data-for.

<!-- demo -->
<core-datepicker
  id="adjacent-datepicker"
></core-datepicker>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="-1 month">Previous month</button>
<input id="adjacent-datepicker-output" placeholder="No date selected" readonly/>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="now">Today</button>
<button type="button" data-for="adjacent-datepicker" value="+1 month">Next month</button>

<table data-for="adjacent-datepicker"></table>
<script>
  // Update output
  document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
    if (event.target.id !== 'adjacent-datepicker') return
    document.getElementById('adjacent-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date ? event.target.date.toLocaleString() : null
  })
</script>

All the things

Extravagantly featured implementation to showcase most of what you can do out of the box

<!-- demo -->
<button type="button" class="my-toggle">Choose date</button>
<core-toggle popup hidden class="my-popup">
  <core-datepicker
    id="my-datepicker"
    days="Mon,Tue,Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat,Sun"
    months="January,Febuary,March,April,May,June,July,August,September,October,November,December"
  >
    <input type="timestamp">
    <fieldset>
      <legend>Navigation</legend>
      <button type="button" value="now">Today</button>
      <button type="button" value="now - 1 day">Yesterday</button>
      <button type="button" value="now + 1 day">Tomorrow</button>
      <button type="button" value="- 1 week">Previous week</button>
      <button type="button" value="+ 1 week">Next week</button>
      <button type="button" value="now tuesday - 1 week">Tuesday last week</button>
      <button type="button" value="now + 10 years">Add ten years</button>
      <button type="button" value="yy00-01-01 - 100 years">Last century</button>
    </fieldset>
    <label>
      Year
      <select>
        <option value="2016-m-d">2016</option>
        <option value="2017-m-d">2017</option>
        <option value="2018-m-d">2018</option>
        <option value="2019-m-d">2019</option>
      </select>
    </label>
    <label>Month<select></select></label>
    <fieldset>
      <legend>Month</legend>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-1-d">January</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-2-d">February</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-3-d">March</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-4-d">April</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-5-d">May</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-6-d">June</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-7-d">July</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-8-d">August</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-9-d">September</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-10-d">October</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-11-d">November</label>
      <label><input type="radio" name="my-months" value="y-12-d">December</label>
    </fieldset>
    <label><span>Year</span><input type="year"></label>
    <label><span>Month</span><input type="month"></label>
    <fieldset>
      <legend>Clock</legend>
      <label>Hour<input type="hour"></label>
      <label>Minute<input type="minute"></label>
      <label>
        <span>Hour</span>
        <select>
          <option>--</option>
          <option value="11:m">11</option>
          <option value="12:m">12</option>
          <option value="13:m">13</option>
        </select>
      </label>
    </fieldset>
    <table></table>
  </core-datepicker>
</core-toggle>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="now">Now</button>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="now + 1 week">Next week</button>
<button type="button" data-for="my-datepicker" value="+ 1 week">Add one week</button>
<select data-for="my-datepicker">
  <option>Hour</option>
  <option value="11:m">11</option>
  <option value="12:m">12</option>
  <option value="13:m">13</option>
</select>
<table data-for="my-datepicker"></table>
<input type="text" id="my-datepicker-output" placeholder="No date selected">
<script>
  // Disable dates past one week from now
  document.getElementById('my-datepicker').disabled = (date) => {
    var oneWeekFromNow = (new Date()).setDate(new Date().getDate() + 7)
    return date > oneWeekFromNow
  }

  // Update output
  document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', function (event) {
    if (event.target.id !== 'my-datepicker') return
    document.getElementById('my-datepicker-output').value = event.target.date.toLocaleString()
  })
</script>

Examples (React)

Toggled calendar

Toggled datepicker (using core-toggle) with calendar to update value of input

<!-- demo -->
<div id="react-basic-datepicker"></div>

<script>
  const BasicPicker = () => {
    const [hiddenVal, setHiddenVal] = React.useState(true)
    const [dateVal, setDateVal] = React.useState(null)

    const handleToggle = (event) => { setHiddenVal(event.target.hidden) }
    const handleDateChange = (event) => { setDateVal(event.target.date) }
    const handleDateClick = (event) => {
      setDateVal(event.target.date)
      setHiddenVal(true)
    }
    return (
      <>
        <input type="text" readOnly value={dateVal ? dateVal.toLocaleDateString() : ''} placeholder="No date selected"/>
        <button type="button">Choose date</button>
        <CoreToggle
          className="my-popup"
          hidden={hiddenVal}
          onToggle={handleToggle}
          popup
        >
          <CoreDatepicker
            date={dateVal}
            onDatepickerChange={handleDateChange}
            onDatepickerClickDay={handleDateClick}
          >
              <label>Year<input type="year" /></label>
              <label>Month<select></select></label>
              <table></table>
          </CoreDatepicker>
        </CoreToggle>
      </>
    )
  }
  ReactDOM.render(<BasicPicker />, document.getElementById('react-basic-datepicker'))
</script>

React class

<!-- demo -->
<div id="jsx-datepicker"></div>
<script type="text/jsx">
  class MyDate extends React.Component {
    constructor (props) {
      super(props)
      this.today = Date.now() - Date.now() % 864e3
      this.state = { date: null }
      this.onNow = this.onNow.bind(this)
      this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
      this.resetDate = this.resetDate.bind(this)
      this.myRef = React.createRef();
    }
    onNow () { this.setState({ date: new Date() }) }
    onChange (event) { this.setState({ date: event.target.date }) }
    resetDate () {
      this.setState({ date: null })
    }
    getForwardRef (node) { return node }
    render () {
      return <>
        <button type="button">Choose date</button>
        <CoreToggle hidden popup className="my-popup">
          <CoreDatepicker
            date={this.state.date}
            disabled={(date) => date <= this.today}
            onDatepickerChange={this.onChange}
            forwardRef={this.myRef}
          >
              <label>Year <input type="year" /></label>
              <label>Month <select></select></label>
              <table></table>
          </CoreDatepicker>
        </CoreToggle>
        <button type="button" onClick={this.onNow}>Today</button>
        <button type="button" onClick={this.resetDate}>Reset</button>
        <input type="text" readOnly value={this.state.date ? this.state.date.toLocaleDateString() : ''} placeholder="No date selected" />
      </>
    }
  }

  ReactDOM.render(<MyDate />, document.getElementById('jsx-datepicker'))
</script>

Installation

Using NPM provides own element namespace and extensibility. Recommended:

npm install @nrk/core-datepicker  # Using NPM

Using static registers the custom element with default name automatically:

<script src="https://static.nrk.no/core-components/major/8/core-datepicker/core-datepicker.min.js"></script>  <!-- Using static -->

Remember to polyfill custom elements if needed.

Usage

All date values - both HTML markup and JavaScript - accepts accepts dates as numbers, or as natural language in the format of @nrk/simple-date-parse.

HTML / JavaScript

<core-datepicker
  date="{String}"         <!-- Optional. Uses simple-date-parse to set date from parseable value or natural language -->
  months="{String}"       <!-- Optional. Comma separated list of custom month names to be used. ("Jan,Feb,...") -->
  days="{String}">        <!-- Optional. Comma separated list of custom weekday names to be used ("Man,Tir,Ons,...") -->
  <!-- There are different behaviours depending on the type of <input>. -->
  <!-- When 'radio' or 'checkbox' is used, core-datepicker checks the value field -->
  <!-- to see if the date specified is matching the values of the <input>s. -->
  <!-- When any other type is used, core-datepicker sets the type to number -->
  <!-- and sets the date specified in the value field. -->
  <!-- NOTE: Other input types are not handled by core-datepicker to allow -->
  <!-- more customizability with other elements inside core-datepicker container -->
  <input type="radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp"/>

  <!-- If an empty <select> is provided, core-datepicker will populate the select -->
  <!-- with months and automatically handle the date state when an option is chosen -->
  <select></select>

  <!-- If you use a <select> that is already populated, core-datepicker will not -->
  <!-- modify it, but handle the dates specified in values -->
  <select>
    <option value="2016-m-d">Set year to 2016</option>
    <option value="19yy-1-1">Back 100 years and set to January 1st.</option>
    <option value="1985-12-19">December 19, 1985</option>
  </select>


  <!-- If an empty <table> is provided, core-datepicker will display all dates -->
  <!-- for the current/chosen month -->
  <table></table>

  <!-- It is also possible to extend the datepicker with more features -->
  <!-- As shown in the example, it is possible to provide buttons that moves -->
  <!-- the date a certain amount of time  -->
  <fieldset>
    <legend>Navigasjon</legend>
    <!-- Dates relative to today/now by using the keyword 'now' -->
    <button type="button" value="now">I dag</button>
    <button type="button" value="now - 1 day|week|month|year">I går/forrige uke/måned/år</button>
    <button type="button" value="now + 1 day|week|month|year">I morgen/neste uke/måned/år</button>

    <!-- Semi-specific dates -->
    <!-- Will use the first two digits of the current year and set the two last -->
    <!-- digits of the year 0. Will set the date to 1st of January -->
    <button type="button" value="yy00-01-01">Start of current century</button>
  </fieldset>
</core-datepicker>

import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker'               // Using NPM
window.customElements.define('core-datepicker', CoreProgress)   // Using NPM. Replace 'core-datepicker' with 'my-datepicker' to namespace

const myDatepicker = document.querySelector('core-datepicker')

// Getters
myDatepicker.date          // Get date object
myDatepicker.timestamp     // Get timestamp
myDatepicker.year          // Get year
myDatepicker.month         // Get month
myDatepicker.day           // Get day
myDatepicker.hour          // Get hour
myDatepicker.minute        // Get minute
myDatepicker.second        // Get second
// Setters
myDatepicker.date = 'now'                    // Set date. Accepts simple-date-parse format or Date object
myDatepicker.months = ['Jan', 'Feb', ...]    // Set list of custom month names to be used
myDatepicker.days = ['Man', 'Tir', ...]      // Set list of custom weekday names to be used
myDatepicker.disabled = Function|Boolean     // Disable dates. If true disable all dates. Function receives each date, returns a boolean.
// Methods
myDatepicker.parse('fri')                    // Utility function for parsing time and dates. Really just @nrk/simple-date-parse

React / Preact

import CoreDatepicker from '@nrk/core-datepicker/jsx'

<CoreDatepicker
  date={String}                     // Optional. Uses simple-date-parse to set date from parseable value or natural language
  months={String}                   // Optional. Comma separated list of custom month names to be used ("Jan,Feb,...")
  days={String}                     // Optional. Comma separated list of custom weekday names to be used ("Man,Tir,Ons,...")
  ref={(comp) => {}}                // Optional. Get reference to React component
  forwardRef={(el) => {}}           // Optional. Get reference to underlying DOM custom element
  onDatepickerChange={Function}     // Optional. See event 'datepicker.change'
  onDatepickerClickDay={Function}   // Optional. See event 'datepicker.click.day'
>
  <input type="radio|checkbox|year|month|day|hour|minute|second|timestamp"/> // Same as with plain js
  <select></select>                    // Same as with plain js
  <table></table>                      // Same as with plain js
</CoreDatepicker>

Events

datepicker.change

Fired when date is changed by user or programatically:

document.addEventListener('datepicker.change', (event) => {
  event.target     // The datepicker
  event.detail     // The new date that triggered change
})

datepicker.click.day

Fired if the user clicks a day in the month days grid. The datepicker.click.day runs before datepicker.change:

document.addEventListener('datepicker.click.day', (event) => {
  event.target     // The datepicker
})

Properties

@nrk/core-datepicker defaults to Norwegian Bokmål text without abbreviations (writing September instead of Sept). This can be configured by setting the days and months properties. Note that abbreviations should always be at least 3 characters long to ensure a better experience for screen reader users (for instance writing Mon, Tue... instead of m, t...).

myDatepicker.days = ['man', 'tir', 'ons', 'tor', 'fre', 'lør', 'søn'] // Change name of days
myDatepicker.months = ['jan', 'feb', ...] // Change name of months
myDatepicker.disabled = (date) => date > Date.now() // Disable future dates
myDatepicker.disabled = false // Enable all dates

Styling

CSS

.my-datepicker                                /* Target datepicker container */
.my-datepicker input:checked                  /* Target selected checkbox/radio dates */
.my-datepicker input:disabled                 /* Target disabled checkbox/radio dates */
.my-datepicker button:disabled                /* Target disabled dates */
.my-datepicker button[autofocus]              /* Target the chosen date in month view */
.my-datepicker button[aria-current="date"]    /* Target current date (today) in month view */
.my-datepicker button[data-adjacent="false"]  /* Target date in current month in the month view */
.my-datepicker button[data-adjacent="true"]   /* Target date in next or previous month in the month view */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial