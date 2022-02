Pivotal UI

Pivotal UI is Pivotal's design system & component library. It contains CSS & React components that are styled for the Pivotal brand.

For documentation, visit the style guide.

Installation

Pivotal UI is most commonly consumed as an NPM package:

npm install pivotal-ui

Maintainers

See MAINTAINERS.md.

Contributing

Please refer to our contribution guidelines.

Pivotal UI expects all maintainers, consumers, and contributors to adhere to our code of conduct.

Copyright Notice

Copyright 2015-2019 Pivotal Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved.