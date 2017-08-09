openbase logo
@npmcorp/express-oauth-server

by oauthjs
1.0.1 (see all)

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Readme

Express OAuth Server Build Status

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js.

This is the express wrapper for oauth2-server.

Installation

$ npm install express-oauth-server

Quick Start

The module provides two middlewares - one for granting tokens and another to authorize them. express-oauth-server and, consequently oauth2-server, expect the request body to be parsed already. The following example uses body-parser but you may opt for an alternative library.

var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var express = require('express');
var OAuthServer = require('express-oauth-server');

var app = express();

app.oauth = new OAuthServer({
  model: {}, // See https://github.com/oauthjs/node-oauth2-server for specification
});

app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use(app.oauth.authorize());

app.use(function(req, res) {
  res.send('Secret area');
});

app.listen(3000);

Options

var options = { 
  useErrorHandler: false, 
  continueMiddleware: false,
}

  • useErrorHandler (type: boolean default: false)

    If false, an error response will be rendered by this component. Set this value to true to allow your own express error handler to handle the error.

  • continueMiddleware (type: boolean default: false)

    The authorize() and token() middlewares will both render their result to the response and end the pipeline. next() will only be called if this is set to true.

    Note: You cannot modify the response since the headers have already been sent.

    authenticate() does not modify the response and will always call next()

