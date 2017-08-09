Express OAuth Server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js.

This is the express wrapper for oauth2-server.

Installation

$ npm install express-oauth- server

Quick Start

The module provides two middlewares - one for granting tokens and another to authorize them. express-oauth-server and, consequently oauth2-server , expect the request body to be parsed already. The following example uses body-parser but you may opt for an alternative library.

var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var OAuthServer = require ( 'express-oauth-server' ); var app = express(); app.oauth = new OAuthServer({ model : {}, }); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : false })); app.use(app.oauth.authorize()); app.use( function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Secret area' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Options

var options = { useErrorHandler: false , continueMiddleware: false , }