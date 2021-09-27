Run a lifecycle script for a package (descendant of npm-lifecycle)
const runScript = require('@npmcli/run-script')
runScript({
// required, the script to run
event: 'install',
// extra args to pass to the command, defaults to []
args: [],
// required, the folder where the package lives
path: '/path/to/package/folder',
// optional, defaults to /bin/sh on unix, or cmd.exe on windows
scriptShell: '/bin/bash',
// optional, defaults to false
// return stdout and stderr as strings rather than buffers
stdioString: true,
// optional, additional environment variables to add
// note that process.env IS inherited by default
// Always set:
// - npm_package_json The package.json file in the folder
// - npm_lifecycle_event The event that this is being run for
// - npm_lifecycle_script The script being run
// The fields described in https://github.com/npm/rfcs/pull/183
env: {
npm_package_from: 'foo@bar',
npm_package_resolved: 'https://registry.npmjs.org/foo/-/foo-1.2.3.tgz',
npm_package_integrity: 'sha512-foobarbaz',
},
// defaults to 'pipe'. Can also pass an array like you would to node's
// exec or spawn functions. Note that if it's anything other than
// 'pipe' then the stdout/stderr values on the result will be missing.
// npm cli sets this to 'inherit' for explicit run-scripts (test, etc.)
// but leaves it as 'pipe' for install scripts that run in parallel.
stdio: 'inherit',
// print the package id and script, and the command to be run, like:
// > somepackage@1.2.3 postinstall
// > make all-the-things
// Defaults true when stdio:'inherit', otherwise suppressed
banner: true,
})
.then(({ code, signal, stdout, stderr, pkgid, path, event, script }) => {
// do something with the results
})
.catch(er => {
// command did not work.
// er is decorated with:
// - code
// - signal
// - stdout
// - stderr
// - path
// - pkgid (name@version string)
// - event
// - script
})
Call the exported
runScript function with an options object.
Returns a promise that resolves to the result of the execution. Promise rejects if the execution fails (exits non-zero) or has any other error. Rejected errors are decorated with the same values as the result object.
If the stdio options mean that it'll have a piped stdin, then the stdin is ended immediately on the child process. If stdin is shared with the parent terminal, then it is up to the user to end it, of course.
code Process exit code
signal Process exit signal
stdout stdout data (Buffer, or String when
stdioString set to true)
stderr stderr data (Buffer, or String when
stdioString set to true)
path Path to the package executing its script
event Lifecycle event being run
script Command being run
path Required. The path to the package having its script run.
event Required. The event being executed.
args Optional, default
[]. Extra arguments to pass to the script.
env Optional, object of fields to add to the environment of the
subprocess. Note that process.env IS inherited by default These are
always set:
npm_package_json The package.json file in the folder
npm_lifecycle_event The event that this is being run for
npm_lifecycle_script The script being run
package.json fields described in
RFC183.
scriptShell Optional, defaults to
/bin/sh on Unix, defaults to
env.ComSpec or
cmd on Windows. Custom script to use to execute the
command.
stdio Optional, defaults to
'pipe'. The same as the
stdio argument
passed to
child_process functions in Node.js. Note that if a stdio
output is set to anything other than
pipe, it will not be present in
the result/error object.
cmd Optional. Override the script from the
package.json with
something else, which will be run in an otherwise matching environment.
stdioString Optional, defaults to
false. Return string values for
stderr and
stdout rather than Buffers.
banner Optional, defaults to
true. If the
stdio option is set to
'inherit', then print a banner with the package name and version, event
name, and script command to be run. Set explicitly to
false to disable
for inherited stdio.
Note that this does not run pre-event and post-event scripts. The caller has to manage that process themselves.
This is an implementation to satisfy RFC 90, RFC 77, and RFC 73.
Apart from those behavior changes in npm v7, this is also just refresh of the codebase, with modern coding techniques and better test coverage.
Functionally, this means:
log.disableProgress() and
log.enableProgress() at the appropriate
times, if necessary.)
node executable is never added to the
PATH environment variable. (Ie,
--scripts-prepend-node-path is
effectively always set to
false.) Doing so causes more unintended side
effects than it ever prevented.
cmd option pointing to the
node_modules/.hook/${event}
script.