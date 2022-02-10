@npmcli/config
Configuration management for the npm cli.
This module is the spiritual descendant of
npmconf, and the code that once lived in npm's
lib/config/ folder.
It does the management of configuration files that npm uses, but importantly, does not define all the configuration defaults or types, as those parts make more sense to live within the npm CLI itself.
The only exceptions:
prefix config value has some special semantics, setting the local
prefix if specified on the CLI options and not in global mode, or the
global prefix otherwise.
project config file is loaded based on the local prefix (which can
only be set by the CLI config options, and otherwise defaults to a walk
up the folder tree to the first parent containing a
node_modules
folder,
package.json file, or
package-lock.json file.)
userconfig value, as set by the environment and CLI (defaulting to
~/.npmrc, is used to load user configs.
globalconfig value, as set by the environment, CLI, and
userconfig file (defaulting to
$PREFIX/etc/npmrc) is used to load
global configs.
builtin config, read from a
npmrc file in the root of the npm
project itself, overrides all defaults.
The resulting hierarchy of configs:
--some-key=some-value on the command line. These are
parsed by
nopt, which is not a great choice, but
it's the one that npm has used forever, and changing it will be
difficult.
npm_config_some_key=some_value in the
environment. There is no way at this time to modify this prefix.
some-key = some-value in the
localPrefix folder (ie, the
cwd, or its nearest parent that contains
either a
node_modules folder or
package.json file.)
some-key = some-value in
~/.npmrc.
The
userconfig config value can be overridden by the
cli,
env, or
project configs to change this value.
some-key = some-value in
the
globalPrefix folder, which is inferred by looking at the location
of the node executable, or the
prefix setting in the
cli,
env,
project, or
userconfig. The
globalconfig value at any of those
levels can override this.
some-key = some-value in
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/npm/npmrc. This is not configurable, and
is determined by looking in the
npmPath folder.
const Config = require('@npmcli/config')
// the types of all the configs we know about
const types = require('./config/types.js')
// default values for all the configs we know about
const defaults = require('./config/defaults.js')
// if you want -c to be short for --call and so on, define it here
const shorthands = require('./config/shorthands.js')
const conf = new Config({
// path to the npm module being run
npmPath: resolve(__dirname, '..'),
types,
shorthands,
defaults,
// optional, defaults to process.argv
argv: process.argv,
// optional, defaults to process.env
env: process.env,
// optional, defaults to process.execPath
execPath: process.execPath,
// optional, defaults to process.platform
platform: process.platform,
// optional, defaults to process.cwd()
cwd: process.cwd(),
})
// emits log events on the process object
// see `proc-log` for more info
process.on('log', (level, ...args) => {
console.log(level, ...args)
})
// returns a promise that fails if config loading fails, and
// resolves when the config object is ready for action
conf.load().then(() => {
console.log('loaded ok! some-key = ' + conf.get('some-key'))
}).catch(er => {
console.error('error loading configs!', er)
})
The
Config class is the sole export.
const Config = require('@npmcli/config')
Config.typeDefs
The type definitions passed to
nopt for CLI option parsing and known
configuration validation.
new Config(options)
Options:
types Types of all known config values. Note that some are effectively
given semantic value in the config loading process itself.
shorthands An object mapping a shorthand value to an array of CLI
arguments that replace it.
defaults Default values for each of the known configuration keys.
These should be defined for all configs given a type, and must be valid.
npmPath The path to the
npm module, for loading the
builtin config
file.
cwd Optional, defaults to
process.cwd(), used for inferring the
localPrefix and loading the
project config.
platform Optional, defaults to
process.platform. Used when inferring
the
globalPrefix from the
execPath, since this is done diferently on
Windows.
execPath Optional, defaults to
process.execPath. Used to infer the
globalPrefix.
env Optional, defaults to
process.env. Source of the environment
variables for configuration.
argv Optional, defaults to
process.argv. Source of the CLI options
used for configuration.
Returns a
config object, which is not yet loaded.
Fields:
config.globalPrefix The prefix for
global operations. Set by the
prefix config value, or defaults based on the location of the
execPath option.
config.localPrefix The prefix for
local operations. Set by the
prefix config value on the CLI only, or defaults to either the
cwd or
its nearest ancestor containing a
node_modules folder or
package.json
file.
config.sources A read-only
Map of the file (or a comment, if no file
found, or relevant) to the config level loaded from that source.
config.data A
Map of config level to
ConfigData objects. These
objects should not be modified directly under any circumstances.
source The source where this data was loaded from.
raw The raw data used to generate this config data, as it was parsed
initially from the environment, config file, or CLI options.
data The data object reflecting the inheritance of configs up to this
point in the chain.
loadError Any errors encountered that prevented the loading of this
config data.
config.list A list sorted in priority of all the config data objects in
the prototype chain.
config.list[0] is the
cli level,
config.list[1] is the
env level, and so on.
cwd The
cwd param
env The
env param
argv The
argv param
execPath The
execPath param
platform The
platform param
defaults The
defaults param
shorthands The
shorthands param
types The
types param
npmPath The
npmPath param
globalPrefix The effective
globalPrefix
localPrefix The effective
localPrefix
prefix If
config.get('global') is true, then
globalPrefix,
otherwise
localPrefix
home The user's home directory, found by looking at
env.HOME or
calling
os.homedir().
loaded A boolean indicating whether or not configs are loaded
valid A getter that returns
true if all the config objects are valid.
Any data objects that have been modified with
config.set(...) will be
re-evaluated when
config.valid is read.
config.load()
Load configuration from the various sources of information.
Returns a
Promise that resolves when configuration is loaded, and fails
if a fatal error is encountered.
config.find(key)
Find the effective place in the configuration levels a given key is set.
Returns one of:
cli,
env,
project,
user,
global,
builtin, or
default.
Returns
null if the key is not set.
config.get(key, where = 'cli')
Load the given key from the config stack.
config.set(key, value, where = 'cli')
Set the key to the specified value, at the specified level in the config stack.
config.delete(key, where = 'cli')
Delete the configuration key from the specified level in the config stack.
config.validate(where)
Verify that all known configuration options are set to valid values, and log a warning if they are invalid.
If
where is not set, then all config objects are validated.
Returns
true if all configs are valid.
Note that it's usually enough (and more efficient) to just check
config.valid, since each data object is marked for re-evaluation on every
config.set() operation.
config.isDefault(key)
Returns
true if the value is coming directly from the
default definitions, if the current value for the key config is
coming from any other source, returns
false.
This method can be used for avoiding or tweaking default values, e.g:
Given a global default definition of foo='foo' it's possible to read that
value such as:
const save = config.get('foo')
Now in a different place of your app it's possible to avoid using the
foo
default value, by checking to see if the current config value is currently
one that was defined by the default definitions:
const save = config.isDefault('foo') ? 'bar' : config.get('foo')
config.save(where)
Save the config file specified by the
where param. Must be one of
project,
user,
global,
builtin.