Detect what kind of CI environment the program is in

USAGE

const ciDetect = require ( '@npmcli/ci-detect' ) const inCI = ciDetect()

CIs Detected

Returns one of the following strings, or false if none match, by looking at the appropriate environment variables.

'gerrit' Gerrit

Gerrit 'gitlab' GitLab

GitLab 'circleci' Circle-CI

Circle-CI 'semaphore' Semaphore

Semaphore 'drone' Drone

Drone 'github-actions' GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions 'tddium' TDDium

TDDium 'jenkins' Jenkins

Jenkins 'bamboo' Bamboo

Bamboo 'gocd' GoCD

GoCD 'wercker' Oracle Wercker

Oracle Wercker 'netlify' Netlify

Netlify 'now-github' Zeit.co's Now for GitHub deployment service

Zeit.co's Now for GitHub deployment service 'now-bitbucket' Zeit.co's Now for BitBucket deployment service

Zeit.co's Now for BitBucket deployment service 'now-gitlab' Zeit.co's Now for GitLab deployment service

Zeit.co's Now for GitLab deployment service 'now' Zeit.co's Now service, but not GitHub/BitBucket/GitLab

Zeit.co's Now service, but not GitHub/BitBucket/GitLab 'azure-pipelines' Azure Pipelines

Azure Pipelines 'bitbucket-pipelines' Bitbucket Pipelines

Bitbucket Pipelines 'bitrise' Bitrise

Bitrise 'buddy' Buddy

Buddy 'buildkite' Buildkite

Buildkite 'cirrus' Cirrus CI

Cirrus CI 'dsari' dsari CI

dsari CI 'screwdriver' Screwdriver CI

Screwdriver CI 'strider' Strider CI

Strider CI 'taskcluster' Mozilla Taskcluster

Mozilla Taskcluster 'hudson' Hudson CI

Hudson CI 'magnum' Magnum CI

Magnum CI 'nevercode' Nevercode

Nevercode 'render' Render CI

Render CI 'sail' Sail CI

Sail CI 'shippable' Shippable

Shippable 'heroku' Heroku

Heroku 'codeship' CodeShip

CodeShip 'teamcity' TeamCity

TeamCity 'vercel' Vercel

Vercel 'vercel-github' Vercel GitHub

Vercel GitHub 'vercel-gitlab' Vercel Gitlab

Vercel Gitlab 'vercel-bitbucket' Vercel Bitbucket

Vercel Bitbucket Anything that sets the CI_NAME environment variable will return the value as the result. (This is how CodeShip is detected.)

environment variable will return the value as the result. (This is how CodeShip is detected.) 'travis-ci' Travis-CI - A few other CI systems set TRAVIS=1 in the environment, because devs use that to indicate "test mode", so this one can get some false positives, and is tested later in the process to minimize this effect.

Travis-CI - A few other CI systems set in the environment, because devs use that to indicate "test mode", so this one can get some false positives, and is tested later in the process to minimize this effect. 'aws-codebuild' AWS CodeBuild

AWS CodeBuild 'builder' Google Cloud Builder - This one is a bit weird. It doesn't really set anything that can be reliably detected except BUILDER_OUTPUT , so it can get false positives pretty easily.

Google Cloud Builder - This one is a bit weird. It doesn't really set anything that can be reliably detected except , so it can get false positives pretty easily. 'custom' anything else that sets CI environment variable to either '1' or 'true' .

Caveats

Note that since any program can set or unset whatever environment variables they want, this is not 100% reliable.

Also, note that if your program does different behavior in CI/test/deployment than other places, then there's a good chance that you're doing something wrong!

But, for little niceties like setting colors or other output parameters, or logging and that sort of non-essential thing, this module provides a way to tweak without checking a bunch of things in a bunch of places. Mostly, it's a single place to keep a note of what CI system sets which environment variable.