Detect what kind of CI environment the program is in
const ciDetect = require('@npmcli/ci-detect')
// false if not in CI
// otherwise, a string indicating the CI environment type
const inCI = ciDetect()
Returns one of the following strings, or
false if none match, by looking
at the appropriate environment variables.
'gerrit' Gerrit
'gitlab' GitLab
'circleci' Circle-CI
'semaphore' Semaphore
'drone' Drone
'github-actions' GitHub Actions
'tddium' TDDium
'jenkins' Jenkins
'bamboo' Bamboo
'gocd' GoCD
'wercker' Oracle Wercker
'netlify' Netlify
'now-github' Zeit.co's Now for GitHub deployment service
'now-bitbucket' Zeit.co's Now for BitBucket deployment service
'now-gitlab' Zeit.co's Now for GitLab deployment service
'now' Zeit.co's Now service, but not GitHub/BitBucket/GitLab
'azure-pipelines' Azure Pipelines
'bitbucket-pipelines' Bitbucket Pipelines
'bitrise' Bitrise
'buddy' Buddy
'buildkite' Buildkite
'cirrus' Cirrus CI
'dsari' dsari CI
'screwdriver' Screwdriver CI
'strider' Strider CI
'taskcluster' Mozilla Taskcluster
'hudson' Hudson CI
'magnum' Magnum CI
'nevercode' Nevercode
'render' Render CI
'sail' Sail CI
'shippable' Shippable
'heroku' Heroku
'codeship' CodeShip
'teamcity' TeamCity
'vercel' Vercel
'vercel-github' Vercel GitHub
'vercel-gitlab' Vercel Gitlab
'vercel-bitbucket' Vercel Bitbucket
CI_NAME environment variable will return the
value as the result. (This is how CodeShip is detected.)
'travis-ci' Travis-CI - A few other CI systems set
TRAVIS=1 in the
environment, because devs use that to indicate "test mode", so this one
can get some false positives, and is tested later in the process to
minimize this effect.
'aws-codebuild' AWS CodeBuild
'builder' Google Cloud Builder - This one is a bit weird. It doesn't
really set anything that can be reliably detected except
BUILDER_OUTPUT, so it can get false positives pretty easily.
'custom' anything else that sets
CI environment variable to either
'1' or
'true'.
Note that since any program can set or unset whatever environment variables they want, this is not 100% reliable.
Also, note that if your program does different behavior in CI/test/deployment than other places, then there's a good chance that you're doing something wrong!
But, for little niceties like setting colors or other output parameters, or logging and that sort of non-essential thing, this module provides a way to tweak without checking a bunch of things in a bunch of places. Mostly, it's a single place to keep a note of what CI system sets which environment variable.