Marked

⚡ built for speed

⬇️ low-level compiler for parsing markdown without caching or blocking for long periods of time

⚖️ light-weight while implementing all markdown features from the supported flavors & specifications

🌐 works in a browser, on a server, or from a command line interface (CLI)

Demo

Checkout the demo page to see marked in action ⛹️

Docs

Our documentation pages are also rendered using marked 💯

Also read about:

Compatibility

Node.js: Only current and LTS Node.js versions are supported. End of life Node.js versions may become incompatible with Marked at any point in time.

Browser: Not IE11 :)

Installation

CLI: npm install -g marked

In-browser: npm install marked

Usage

Warning: 🚨 Marked does not sanitize the output HTML. Please use a sanitize library, like DOMPurify (recommended), sanitize-html or insane on the output HTML! 🚨

CLI

$ marked -o hello.html hello world ^D $ cat hello.html <p>hello world</p>

$ marked -- help

Browser

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > Marked in the browser </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "content" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/marked/marked.min.js" > </ script > < script > document .getElementById( 'content' ).innerHTML = marked.parse( '# Marked in the browser



Rendered by **marked**.' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2022, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)