@npm-polymer/marked

by markedjs
0.3.6 (see all)

A markdown parser and compiler. Built for speed.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

26.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

147

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Please use @polymer packages instead

Readme

Marked

  • ⚡ built for speed
  • ⬇️ low-level compiler for parsing markdown without caching or blocking for long periods of time
  • ⚖️ light-weight while implementing all markdown features from the supported flavors & specifications
  • 🌐 works in a browser, on a server, or from a command line interface (CLI)

Demo

Checkout the demo page to see marked in action ⛹️

Docs

Our documentation pages are also rendered using marked 💯

Also read about:

Compatibility

Node.js: Only current and LTS Node.js versions are supported. End of life Node.js versions may become incompatible with Marked at any point in time.

Browser: Not IE11 :)

Installation

CLI: npm install -g marked

In-browser: npm install marked

Usage

Warning: 🚨 Marked does not sanitize the output HTML. Please use a sanitize library, like DOMPurify (recommended), sanitize-html or insane on the output HTML! 🚨

CLI

# Example with stdin input
$ marked -o hello.html
hello world
^D
$ cat hello.html
<p>hello world</p>

# Print all options
$ marked --help

Browser

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8"/>
  <title>Marked in the browser</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="content"></div>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/marked/marked.min.js"></script>
  <script>
    document.getElementById('content').innerHTML =
      marked.parse('# Marked in the browser\n\nRendered by **marked**.');
  </script>
</body>
</html>

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2022, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)

