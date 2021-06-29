withObservables
A higher-order component for connecting RxJS Observables to React components.
(Taken from WatermelonDB)
const Post = ({ post, comments }) => (
<article>
<h1>{post.name}</h1>
<p>{post.body}</p>
<h2>Comments</h2>
{comments.map(comment =>
<EnhancedComment key={comment.id} comment={comment} />
)}
</article>
)
const enhance = withObservables(['post'], ({ post }) => ({
post: post.observe(),
comments: post.comments.observe()
}))
const EnhancedPost = enhance(Post)
➡️ Learn more: Connecting WatermelonDB to Components
yarn add @nozbe/with-observables
And then to use:
import withObservables from '@nozbe/with-observables'
withObservables(triggerProps, getObservables)
// Injects new props to a component with values from the passed Observables
//
// Every time one of the `triggerProps` changes, `getObservables()` is called
// and the returned Observables are subscribed to.
//
// Every time one of the Observables emits a new value, the matching inner prop is updated.
//
// You can return multiple Observables in the function. You can also return arbitrary objects that have
// an `observe()` function that returns an Observable.
//
// The inner component will not render until all supplied Observables return their first values.
// If `triggerProps` change, renders will also be paused until the new Observables emit first values.
//
// If you only want to subscribe to Observables once (the Observables don't depend on outer props),
// pass `null` to `triggerProps`.
//
// Errors are re-thrown in render(). Use React Error Boundary to catch them.
//
// Example use:
// withObservables(['task'], ({ task }) => ({
// task: task,
// comments: task.comments.observe()
// }))
The TypeScript bindings expose a helper type,
ObservableifyProps<Props, ObservableKeys, ObservableConvertibleKeys> which can make it easier to wrap components without duplicating interfaces:
interface Props {
post: Post;
author: Author;
someOtherProp: boolean;
anotherProp: number;
}
const PostRenderer: React.FC<Props> = (props) => ( ... );
type InputProps = ObservableifyProps<Props, "author", "post">
const enhance = withObservables(["post", "author"], ({ post }: InputProps) => ({
post,
author: author.observe()
});
export default enhance(PostRenderer);
Or you can let
getObservables define your props for you:
import withObservables, {ExtractedObservables} from "@nozbe/with-observables"
const getObservables = ({ post }: { post: Post }}) => ({
post,
author: author.observe()
});
interface Props extends ExtractedObservables<ReturnType<typeof getObservables>> {
someOtherProp: boolean;
anotherProp: number;
}
const PostRenderer: React.FC<Props> = (props) => (
<>{props.author.id}</>
);
export default withObservables(["post"], getObservables)(PostRenderer);
withObservables was created by @Nozbe for WatermelonDB.
withObservables is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.