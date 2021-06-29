withObservables

A higher-order component for connecting RxJS Observables to React components.

Example

(Taken from WatermelonDB)

const Post = ( { post, comments } ) => ( < article > < h1 > {post.name} </ h1 > < p > {post.body} </ p > < h2 > Comments </ h2 > {comments.map(comment => < EnhancedComment key = {comment.id} comment = {comment} /> )} </ article > ) const enhance = withObservables(['post'], ({ post }) => ({ post: post.observe(), comments: post.comments.observe() })) const EnhancedPost = enhance(Post)

➡️ Learn more: Connecting WatermelonDB to Components

Installation

yarn add @nozbe/with-observables

And then to use:

import withObservables from '@nozbe/with-observables'

Usage

withObservables(triggerProps, getObservables)

Typescript

The TypeScript bindings expose a helper type, ObservableifyProps<Props, ObservableKeys, ObservableConvertibleKeys> which can make it easier to wrap components without duplicating interfaces:

interface Props { post: Post; author: Author; someOtherProp: boolean ; anotherProp: number ; } const PostRenderer: React.FC<Props> = ( props ) => ( ... ); type InputProps = ObservableifyProps<Props, "author" , "post" > const enhance = withObservables([ "post" , "author" ], ( { post }: InputProps ) => ({ post, author: author.observe() }); export default enhance(PostRenderer);

Or you can let getObservables define your props for you:

import withObservables, {ExtractedObservables} from "@nozbe/with-observables" const getObservables = ({ post }: { post: Post }}) => ({ post, author: author.observe() }); interface Props extends ExtractedObservables<ReturnType<typeof getObservables>> { someOtherProp: boolean; anotherProp: number; } const PostRenderer: React.FC<Props> = (props) => ( <>{props.author.id}</> ); export default withObservables(["post"], getObservables)(PostRenderer);

Author and license

withObservables was created by @Nozbe for WatermelonDB.

withObservables is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.