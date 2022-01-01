openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nozbe/flow-bin

by flow
0.146.0 (see all)

Binary wrapper for Flow - A static type checker for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

531

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

flow-bin Build Status

Binary wrapper for Flow - A static type checker for JavaScript

OS X, Linux (64-bit) and Windows binaries are currently provided.

CLI

For Yarn:

$ yarn add --dev flow-bin
$ yarn run flow --help

For npm, add { "scripts": { "flow": "flow" } } in package.json and run:

$ npm install --save-dev flow-bin
$ npm run flow --help

API

$ npm install --save flow-bin

const execFile = require('child_process').execFile;
const flow = require('flow-bin');

execFile(flow, ['check'], (err, stdout) => {
    console.log(stdout);
});

License

flow-bin is MIT-licensed.

Releases

New Release

  1. make push VERSION=0.122.0 (use the same version as Flow)
  2. Publish to npm: make publish (run npm adduser the first time to log in)

Inspect a Release Before Publishing

npm pack
tar xf "flow-bin-$(node -p 'require("./package.json").version').tgz"
cd package
npm run verify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial