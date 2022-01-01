Binary wrapper for Flow - A static type checker for JavaScript
OS X, Linux (64-bit) and Windows binaries are currently provided.
For Yarn:
$ yarn add --dev flow-bin
$ yarn run flow --help
For npm, add
{ "scripts": { "flow": "flow" } } in package.json and run:
$ npm install --save-dev flow-bin
$ npm run flow --help
$ npm install --save flow-bin
const execFile = require('child_process').execFile;
const flow = require('flow-bin');
execFile(flow, ['check'], (err, stdout) => {
console.log(stdout);
});
flow-bin is MIT-licensed.
make push VERSION=0.122.0 (use the same version as Flow)
make publish (run
npm adduser the first time to log in)
npm pack
tar xf "flow-bin-$(node -p 'require("./package.json").version').tgz"
cd package
npm run verify