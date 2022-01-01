Binary wrapper for Flow - A static type checker for JavaScript

OS X, Linux (64-bit) and Windows binaries are currently provided.

CLI

For Yarn:

$ yarn add $ yarn run flow

For npm, add { "scripts": { "flow": "flow" } } in package.json and run:

npm install --save-dev flow-bin npm run flow -- help

API

$ npm install

const execFile = require ( 'child_process' ).execFile; const flow = require ( 'flow-bin' ); execFile(flow, [ 'check' ], (err, stdout) => { console .log(stdout); });

License

flow-bin is MIT-licensed.

Releases

New Release

make push VERSION=0.122.0 (use the same version as Flow) Publish to npm: make publish (run npm adduser the first time to log in)

Inspect a Release Before Publishing