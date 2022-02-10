Enjoyable & powerful 🐘 PHP Runtime (php.vercel.app) for Vercel platform.
Let's picture you want to deploy your awesome microproject written in PHP and you don't know where. You have found Vercel it's awesome, but for static sites. Not anymore! I would like to introduce you your new best friend
vercel-php, PHP runtime for Vercel platform.
Most simple example project is this one, using following project structure.
project
├── api
│ └── index.php
└── vercel.json
First file
api/index.php is entrypoint of our application. It should be placed in api folder, it's very standard location for Vercel.
<?php
phpinfo();
Second file
vercel.json is pure gold here. Setup your project with configuration like this and voila. That's all.
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
}
}
Last thing you have to do is call
vercel. If you are more interested take a look at features and usage.
# Install it globally
npm i -g vercel
# Log in
vercel login
# Let's fly
vercel
Are you ready to deploy your first PHP project to Vercel? Click & Go!
List of all installable extensions is on this page https://blog.remirepo.net/pages/PECL-extensions-RPM-status.
Before you can start using this runtime, you should learn about Vercel and how runtimes works. Take a look at blogpost about
Serverless Functions.
You should define
functions property in
vercel.json and list PHP files directly or using wildcard (*).
If you need to route everything to index, use
routes property.
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
},
"routes": [
{ "src": "/(.*)", "dest": "/api/index.php" }
]
}
Do you have more questions (❓)? Let's move to FAQ.
vercel dev
For running
vercel dev properly, you need to have PHP installed on your computer, learn more.
But it's PHP and as you know PHP has built-in development server. It works out of box.
php -S localhost:8000 api/index.php
project
├── api
│ ├── index.php
│ ├── users.php
│ └── books.php
└── vercel.json
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
},
// Can be list also directly
"api/index.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
},
"api/users.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
},
"api/books.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
}
}
{
"functions": {
"api/index.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
},
"routes": [
{ "src": "/(.*)", "dest": "/api/index.php" }
]
}
Additional function properties are
memory,
maxDuration. Learn more about functions.
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0",
"memory": 3008,
"maxDuration": 60
}
}
}
Yes, Composer is fully supported.
project
├── api
│ └── index.php
├── composer.json
└── vercel.json
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
}
}
{
"require": {
"php": "^7.4",
"tracy/tracy": "^2.0"
}
}
It's also good thing to create
.vercelignore file and put
/vendor folder to this file. It will not upload
/vendor folder to Vercel platform.
Yes, you can override php configuration. Take a look at default configuration at first.
Create a new file
api/php.ini and place there your configuration. Don't worry, this particulary file will be
removed during building phase on Vercel.
project
├── api
│ ├── index.php
│ └── php.ini
└── vercel.json
{
"functions": {
"api/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0"
}
}
}
# Disable some functions
disable_functions = "exec, system"
# Update memory limit
memory_limit=1024M
Runtimes support excluding some files or folders, take a look at doc.
{
"functions": {
"api/**/*.php": {
"runtime": "vercel-php@0.4.0",
"excludeFiles": "{foo/**,bar/config/*.yaml}",
}
}
If you want to exclude files before uploading them to Vercel, use
.vercelignore file.
Calling composer scripts during build phase on Vercel is supported via script named
vercel. You can easilly call php, npm or node.
{
"require": { ... },
"require-dev": { ... },
"scripts": {
"vercel": [
"@php -v",
"npm -v"
]
}
}
Files created during
composer run vercel script can be used (require/include) in your PHP lambdas, but can't be accessed from browser (like assets). If you still want to access them, create fake
assets.php lambda and require them. Example of PHP satis.
If you are looking for
config.includeFiles in runtime, unfortunately you can't include extra files.
All files in root folder are uploaded to Vercel, use
.vercelignore to exclude them before upload.
I think the best way at this moment is use PHP Development Server.
php -S localhost:8000 api/index.php
Show me CHANGELOG
git clone git@github.com:juicyfx/vercel-php.git
make install
make build
make test