Deno builder for Vercel - run Deno on
vercel. 🦕 + λ = ❤️
This builder allows you to run Deno as a lambda on
vercel.
If you're unfamiliar with
vercel runtimes, please read the runtime docs first. This runtime can be used like any other Community Runtime.
// vercel.json
{
"functions": {
"api/**/*.{j,t}s": {
"runtime": "now-deno@0.4.0"
}
}
}
Note: You need
vercel v17.x or above to use the above configuration.
// api/hello.ts
import {
APIGatewayProxyEvent,
APIGatewayProxyResult,
Context,
} from 'https://deno.land/x/lambda/mod.ts';
export async function handler(
event: APIGatewayProxyEvent,
context: Context
): Promise<APIGatewayProxyResult> {
return {
statusCode: 200,
body: `Welcome to deno ${Deno.version.deno} 🦕`,
headers: {
'content-type': 'text/html; charset=utf-8',
},
};
}
That's the simplest way to use this runtime!
To use a specific version of Deno you can specify a environment variable in your
vercel.json:
// vercel.json
{
"functions": {
...
},
"env": {
"DENO_VERSION": "0.42.0"
}
}
To use Deno's
unstable mode you can specify the environment variable
DENO_UNSTABLE in your
vercel.json:
// vercel.json
{
"functions": {
...
},
"env": {
"DENO_UNSTABLE": "true"
}
}
To pass a custom config, you can specify the variable
DENO_CONFIG in your
now.json:
// now.json
{
"functions": {
...
},
"env": {
"DENO_CONFIG": "tsconfig.json"
}
}
You can place a
build.sh function in the root of your deploy directory. This will be executed before the function is packaged up.
vercel dev
vercel devis currently only supported on macOS and Linux. It is not supported on Windows.
If you have have
deno installed in your path then you can use
vercel dev with this runtime. It should work just like any other runtime.
This was only possible due to the great work of Andy Hayden who made the first attempts at running deno in a lambda function.