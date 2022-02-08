HTTP Bearer authentication strategy for Passport.
This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using bearer tokens, as specified by RFC 6750, in your Node.js applications. Bearer tokens are typically used to protect API endpoints, and are often issued using OAuth 2.0.
By plugging into Passport, bearer token support can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-http-bearer
$ npm install @types/passport-http-bearer
The HTTP Bearer authentication strategy authenticates users using a bearer
token. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts that
credential and calls
done providing a user. Optional
info can be passed,
typically including associated scope, which will be set by Passport at
req.authInfo to be used by later middleware for authorization and access
control.
passport.use(new BearerStrategy(
function(token, done) {
User.findOne({ token: token }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user, { scope: 'all' });
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'bearer' strategy, to
authenticate requests. Requests containing bearer tokens do not require session
support, so the
session option can be set to
false.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/profile',
passport.authenticate('bearer', { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
res.json(req.user);
});
Bearer tokens are typically issued using OAuth 2.0. OAuth2orize is a toolkit for implementing OAuth 2.0 servers and issuing bearer tokens. Once issued, this module can be used to authenticate tokens as described above.
The HTTP Bearer authentication strategy authenticates requests based on a bearer token contained in the:
Authorization header field where the value is in the format
{scheme} {token} and scheme is "Bearer" in this case.
access_token body parameter
access_token query parameter
For a complete, working example, refer to the Bearer example.
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)