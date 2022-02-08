HTTP Bearer authentication strategy for Passport.

This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using bearer tokens, as specified by RFC 6750, in your Node.js applications. Bearer tokens are typically used to protect API endpoints, and are often issued using OAuth 2.0.

By plugging into Passport, bearer token support can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-http-bearer

TypeScript support

$ npm install @types/passport-http-bearer

Usage

Configure Strategy

The HTTP Bearer authentication strategy authenticates users using a bearer token. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts that credential and calls done providing a user. Optional info can be passed, typically including associated scope, which will be set by Passport at req.authInfo to be used by later middleware for authorization and access control.

passport.use( new BearerStrategy( function ( token, done ) { User.findOne({ token : token }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user, { scope : 'all' }); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'bearer' strategy, to authenticate requests. Requests containing bearer tokens do not require session support, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/profile' , passport.authenticate( 'bearer' , { session : false }), function ( req, res ) { res.json(req.user); });

Issuing Tokens

Bearer tokens are typically issued using OAuth 2.0. OAuth2orize is a toolkit for implementing OAuth 2.0 servers and issuing bearer tokens. Once issued, this module can be used to authenticate tokens as described above.

Making authenticated requests

The HTTP Bearer authentication strategy authenticates requests based on a bearer token contained in the:

Authorization header field where the value is in the format {scheme} {token} and scheme is "Bearer" in this case.

header field where the value is in the format and scheme is "Bearer" in this case. or access_token body parameter

body parameter or access_token query parameter

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the Bearer example.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)