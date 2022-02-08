Notion SDK for JavaScript A simple and easy to use client for the Notion API



Installation

npm install @ notionhq / client

Usage

Use Notion's Getting Started Guide to get set up to use Notion's API.

Import and initialize a client using an integration token or an OAuth access token.

const { Client } = require ( "@notionhq/client" ) const notion = new Client({ auth : process.env.NOTION_TOKEN, })

Make a request to any Notion API endpoint.

See the complete list of endpoints in the API reference.

; ( async ( ) => { const listUsersResponse = await notion.users.list({}) })()

Each method returns a Promise which resolves the response.

console .log(listUsersResponse)

{ results : [ { object : 'user' , id : 'd40e767c-d7af-4b18-a86d-55c61f1e39a4' , type : 'person' , person : { email : 'avo@example.org' , }, name : 'Avocado Lovelace' , avatar_url : 'https://secure.notion-static.com/e6a352a8-8381-44d0-a1dc-9ed80e62b53d.jpg' , }, ... ] }

Endpoint parameters are grouped into a single object. You don't need to remember which parameters go in the path, query, or body.

const myPage = await notion.databases.query({ database_id : "897e5a76-ae52-4b48-9fdf-e71f5945d1af" , filter : { property : "Landmark" , text : { contains : "Bridge" , }, }, })

Handling errors

If the API returns an unsuccessful response, the returned Promise rejects with a APIResponseError .

The error contains properties from the response, and the most helpful is code . You can compare code to the values in the APIErrorCode object to avoid misspelling error codes.

const { Client, APIErrorCode } = require ( "@notionhq/client" ) try { const myPage = await notion.databases.query({ database_id : databaseId, filter : { property : "Landmark" , text : { contains : "Bridge" , }, }, }) } catch (error) { if (error.code === APIErrorCode.ObjectNotFound) { } else { console .error(error) } }

Logging

The client emits useful information to a logger. By default, it only emits warnings and errors.

If you're debugging an application, and would like the client to log response bodies, set the logLevel option to LogLevel.DEBUG .

const { Client, LogLevel } = require ( "@notionhq/client" ) const notion = new Client({ auth : process.env.NOTION_TOKEN, logLevel : LogLevel.DEBUG, })

You may also set a custom logger to emit logs to a destination other than stdout . A custom logger is a function which is called with 3 parameters: logLevel , message , and extraInfo . The custom logger should not return a value.

Client options

The Client supports the following options on initialization. These options are all keys in the single constructor parameter.

Option Default value Type Description auth undefined string Bearer token for authentication. If left undefined, the auth parameter should be set on each request. logLevel LogLevel.WARN LogLevel Verbosity of logs the instance will produce. By default, logs are written to stdout . timeoutMs 60_000 number Number of milliseconds to wait before emitting a RequestTimeoutError baseUrl "https://api.notion.com" string The root URL for sending API requests. This can be changed to test with a mock server. logger Log to console Logger A custom logging function. This function is only called when the client emits a log that is equal or greater severity than logLevel . agent Default node agent http.Agent Used to control creation of TCP sockets. A common use is to proxy requests with https-proxy-agent

TypeScript

This package contains type definitions for all request parameters and responses.

Because errors in TypeScript start with type any or unknown , you should use the isNotionClientError type guard to handle them in a type-safe way. Each NotionClientError type is uniquely identified by its error.code . Codes in the APIErrorCode enum are returned from the server. Codes in the ClientErrorCode enum are produced on the client.

try { const response = await notion.databases.query({ }) } catch (error: unknown) { if (isNotionClientError(error)) { switch (error.code) { case ClientErrorCode.RequestTimeout: break case APIErrorCode.ObjectNotFound: break case APIErrorCode.Unauthorized: break default : assertNever(error.code) } } }

Requirements

This package supports the following minimum versions:

Runtime: node >= 12

Type definitions (optional): typescript >= 4.2

Earlier versions may still work, but we encourage people building new applications to upgrade to the current stable.

Getting help

If you want to submit a feature request for Notion's API, or are experiencing any issues with the API platform, please email us at developers@makenotion.com .

If you found a bug with the library, please submit an issue.