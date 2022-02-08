A simple and easy to use client for the Notion API
npm install @notionhq/client
Use Notion's Getting Started Guide to get set up to use Notion's API.
Import and initialize a client using an integration token or an OAuth access token.
const { Client } = require("@notionhq/client")
// Initializing a client
const notion = new Client({
auth: process.env.NOTION_TOKEN,
})
Make a request to any Notion API endpoint.
See the complete list of endpoints in the API reference.
;(async () => {
const listUsersResponse = await notion.users.list({})
})()
Each method returns a
Promise which resolves the response.
console.log(listUsersResponse)
{
results: [
{
object: 'user',
id: 'd40e767c-d7af-4b18-a86d-55c61f1e39a4',
type: 'person',
person: {
email: 'avo@example.org',
},
name: 'Avocado Lovelace',
avatar_url: 'https://secure.notion-static.com/e6a352a8-8381-44d0-a1dc-9ed80e62b53d.jpg',
},
...
]
}
Endpoint parameters are grouped into a single object. You don't need to remember which parameters go in the path, query, or body.
const myPage = await notion.databases.query({
database_id: "897e5a76-ae52-4b48-9fdf-e71f5945d1af",
filter: {
property: "Landmark",
text: {
contains: "Bridge",
},
},
})
If the API returns an unsuccessful response, the returned
Promise rejects with a
APIResponseError.
The error contains properties from the response, and the most helpful is
code. You can compare
code to the values in the
APIErrorCode object to avoid misspelling error codes.
const { Client, APIErrorCode } = require("@notionhq/client")
try {
const myPage = await notion.databases.query({
database_id: databaseId,
filter: {
property: "Landmark",
text: {
contains: "Bridge",
},
},
})
} catch (error) {
if (error.code === APIErrorCode.ObjectNotFound) {
//
// For example: handle by asking the user to select a different database
//
} else {
// Other error handling code
console.error(error)
}
}
The client emits useful information to a logger. By default, it only emits warnings and errors.
If you're debugging an application, and would like the client to log response bodies, set the
logLevel option to
LogLevel.DEBUG.
const { Client, LogLevel } = require("@notionhq/client")
const notion = new Client({
auth: process.env.NOTION_TOKEN,
logLevel: LogLevel.DEBUG,
})
You may also set a custom
logger to emit logs to a destination other than
stdout. A custom logger is a function which is called with 3 parameters:
logLevel,
message, and
extraInfo. The custom logger should not return a value.
The
Client supports the following options on initialization. These options are all keys in the single constructor parameter.
|Option
|Default value
|Type
|Description
auth
undefined
string
|Bearer token for authentication. If left undefined, the
auth parameter should be set on each request.
logLevel
LogLevel.WARN
LogLevel
|Verbosity of logs the instance will produce. By default, logs are written to
stdout.
timeoutMs
60_000
number
|Number of milliseconds to wait before emitting a
RequestTimeoutError
baseUrl
"https://api.notion.com"
string
|The root URL for sending API requests. This can be changed to test with a mock server.
logger
|Log to console
Logger
|A custom logging function. This function is only called when the client emits a log that is equal or greater severity than
logLevel.
agent
|Default node agent
http.Agent
|Used to control creation of TCP sockets. A common use is to proxy requests with
https-proxy-agent
This package contains type definitions for all request parameters and responses.
Because errors in TypeScript start with type
any or
unknown, you should use
the
isNotionClientError type guard to handle them in a type-safe way. Each
NotionClientError type is uniquely identified by its
error.code. Codes in
the
APIErrorCode enum are returned from the server. Codes in the
ClientErrorCode enum are produced on the client.
try {
const response = await notion.databases.query({
/* ... */
})
} catch (error: unknown) {
if (isNotionClientError(error)) {
// error is now strongly typed to NotionClientError
switch (error.code) {
case ClientErrorCode.RequestTimeout:
// ...
break
case APIErrorCode.ObjectNotFound:
// ...
break
case APIErrorCode.Unauthorized:
// ...
break
// ...
default:
// you could even take advantage of exhaustiveness checking
assertNever(error.code)
}
}
}
This package supports the following minimum versions:
node >= 12
typescript >= 4.2
Earlier versions may still work, but we encourage people building new applications to upgrade to the current stable.
If you want to submit a feature request for Notion's API, or are experiencing any issues with the API platform, please email us at
developers@makenotion.com.
If you found a bug with the library, please submit an issue.