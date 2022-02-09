openbase logo
@notifire/core

by notifirehq
0.2.5 (see all)

🚀 Open-source notification infrastructure for products

143

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

35

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Read here our plans for the upcoming weeks.

Notification management simplified.

The ultimate library for managing multi-channel notifications with a single API.


## ⭐️ Why Building a notification system is hard, at first it seems like just sending an email but in reality it's just the beginning. In today's world users expect multi channel communication experience over email, sms, push, direct and more... An ever growing list of providers are popping up each day, and notifications are spread around the code. Notifire's goal is to simplify notifications and provide developers the tools to create meaningful communication between the system and it's users.

✨ Features

  • 🌈 Single API for all messaging providers (Email, SMS, Push, Direct)
  • 💅 Easily manage notification over multiple channels
  • 🚀 Equipped with a templating engine for advanced layouts and designs
  • 🛡 Built-in protection for missing variables
  • 📦 Easy to set up and integrate
  • 🛡 Written in TypeScript with predictable static types.
  • 👨‍💻 Community driven

📦 Install

npm install @notifire/core

yarn add @notifire/core

🔨 Usage

import { Notifire, ChannelTypeEnum } from '@notifire/core';
import { SendgridEmailProvider } from '@notifire/sendgrid';

const notifire = new Notifire();

await notifire.registerProvider(
  new SendgridEmailProvider({
    apiKey: process.env.SENDGRID_API_KEY,
    from: 'sender@mail.com'
  })
);

const passwordResetTemplate = await notifire.registerTemplate({
  id: 'password-reset',
  messages: [
    {
      subject: `You password reset request`,
      // Or for translation or custom logic you can use function syntax
      // subject: (payload: ITriggerPayload) => getTranslation('resetPasswordSubject', payload.language),
      channel: ChannelTypeEnum.EMAIL,
      template: `
          Hi {{firstName}}!
          
          To reset your password click <a href="{{resetLink}}">here.</a>
          
          {{#if organization}}
            <img src="{{organization.logo}}" />
          {{/if}}
      `
    },
  ]
});

await notifire.trigger('<REPLACE_WITH_EVENT_NAME>', {
  $user_id: "<USER IDENTIFIER>",
  $email: "test@email.com",
  firstName: "John",
  lastName: "Doe",
  language: "en",
  organization: {
    logo: 'https://evilcorp.com/logo.png'
  }
});

Providers

Notifire provides a single API to manage providers across multiple channels with a single to use interface.

💌 Email

📞 SMS

📱 Push (Coming Soon...)

  • Pushwoosh
  • SNS

👇 Direct (Coming Soon...)

  • Slack
  • MS Teams
  • Discord
  • Mattermost

📱 In-App (Coming Soon...)

  • Notifire
  • MagicBell

Other (Coming Soon...)

  • PagerDuty

🔗 Links

