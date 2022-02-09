Read here our plans for the upcoming weeks.

Notification management simplified.

The ultimate library for managing multi-channel notifications with a single API.



✨ Features

🌈 Single API for all messaging providers (Email, SMS, Push, Direct)

💅 Easily manage notification over multiple channels

🚀 Equipped with a templating engine for advanced layouts and designs

🛡 Built-in protection for missing variables

📦 Easy to set up and integrate

🛡 Written in TypeScript with predictable static types.

👨‍💻 Community driven

📦 Install

npm install @notifire/core

yarn add @notifire/core

🔨 Usage

import { Notifire, ChannelTypeEnum } from '@notifire/core' ; import { SendgridEmailProvider } from '@notifire/sendgrid' ; const notifire = new Notifire(); await notifire.registerProvider( new SendgridEmailProvider({ apiKey: process.env.SENDGRID_API_KEY, from : 'sender@mail.com' }) ); const passwordResetTemplate = await notifire.registerTemplate({ id: 'password-reset' , messages: [ { subject: `You password reset request` , channel: ChannelTypeEnum.EMAIL, template: ` Hi {{firstName}}! To reset your password click <a href="{{resetLink}}">here.</a> {{#if organization}} <img src="{{organization.logo}}" /> {{/if}} ` }, ] }); await notifire.trigger( '<REPLACE_WITH_EVENT_NAME>' , { $user_id: "<USER IDENTIFIER>" , $email: "test@email.com" , firstName: "John" , lastName: "Doe" , language: "en" , organization: { logo: 'https://evilcorp.com/logo.png' } });

Providers

## ⭐️ Why Building a notification system is hard, at first it seems like just sending an email but in reality it's just the beginning. In today's world users expect multi channel communication experience over email, sms, push, direct and more... An ever growing list of providers are popping up each day, and notifications are spread around the code. Notifire's goal is to simplify notifications and provide developers the tools to create meaningful communication between the system and it's users.

Notifire provides a single API to manage providers across multiple channels with a single to use interface.

💌 Email

Sendgrid

Sendgrid Mailgun

Mailgun SES

SES Postmark

Postmark NodeMailer

NodeMailer Mailjet

Mailjet Mandrill

Mandrill SendinBlue

SendinBlue EmailJS

EmailJS SparkPost

📞 SMS

📱 Push (Coming Soon...)

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh SNS

👇 Direct (Coming Soon...)

Slack

Slack MS Teams

MS Teams Discord

Discord Mattermost

Notifire

Notifire MagicBell

Other (Coming Soon...)