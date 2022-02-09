Read here our plans for the upcoming weeks.
npm install @notifire/core
yarn add @notifire/core
import { Notifire, ChannelTypeEnum } from '@notifire/core';
import { SendgridEmailProvider } from '@notifire/sendgrid';
const notifire = new Notifire();
await notifire.registerProvider(
new SendgridEmailProvider({
apiKey: process.env.SENDGRID_API_KEY,
from: 'sender@mail.com'
})
);
const passwordResetTemplate = await notifire.registerTemplate({
id: 'password-reset',
messages: [
{
subject: `You password reset request`,
// Or for translation or custom logic you can use function syntax
// subject: (payload: ITriggerPayload) => getTranslation('resetPasswordSubject', payload.language),
channel: ChannelTypeEnum.EMAIL,
template: `
Hi {{firstName}}!
To reset your password click <a href="{{resetLink}}">here.</a>
{{#if organization}}
<img src="{{organization.logo}}" />
{{/if}}
`
},
]
});
await notifire.trigger('<REPLACE_WITH_EVENT_NAME>', {
$user_id: "<USER IDENTIFIER>",
$email: "test@email.com",
firstName: "John",
lastName: "Doe",
language: "en",
organization: {
logo: 'https://evilcorp.com/logo.png'
}
});
Notifire provides a single API to manage providers across multiple channels with a single to use interface.