@notifee/react-native

by invertase
4.0.1 (see all)

⚛️ A feature rich notifications library for React Native.

Readme

Notifee Notifications

A feature rich Android & iOS notifications library for React Native.

> Learn More

Notifee is going Noti-'free' - free and fully open source. [Learn more]

Documentation

Android

The APIs for Android allow for creating rich, styled and highly interactive notifications. Below you'll find guides that cover the supported Android features.

Topic
AppearanceChange the appearance of a notification; icons, colors, visibility etc.
BehaviourCustomize how a notification behaves when it is delivered to a device; sound, vibration, lights etc.
Channels & GroupsOrganize your notifications into channels & groups to allow users to control how notifications are handled on their device
Foreground ServiceLong running background tasks can take advantage of a Android Foreground Services to display an on-going, prominent notification.
Grouping & SortingGroup and sort related notifications in a single notification pane.
InteractionAllow users to interact with your application directly from the notification with actions.
Progress IndicatorsShow users a progress indicator of an on-going background task, and learn how to keep it updated.
StylesStyle notifications to show richer content, such as expandable images/text, or message conversations.
TimersDisplay counting timers on your notification, useful for on-going tasks such as a phone call, or event time remaining.

iOS

Below you'll find guides that cover the supported iOS features.

Topic
AppearanceChange now the notification is displayed to your users.
BehaviourControl how notifications behave when they are displayed to a device; sound, crtitial alerts etc.
CategoriesCreate & assign categories to notifications.
InteractionHandle user interaction with your notifications.
PermissionsRequest permission from your application users to display notifications.

License

Built and maintained by Invertase.

100
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

THE best notification plugin I could find for React Native so far! A lot of people might be put down by the fact that it's a paid plugin, but trust me, using this plugin will save you much more time than trying to manually handle notifications in your app. The iOS part of the plugin is kinda incomplete as of writing this review but I'm pretty sure it's going to be fully supported soon as they're actively adding new features to it and fixing bugs. There are also a lot of huge sales for the app's license that happen every month or two so make sure you check out the docs just in case

0
Yash VaghelaSurat,Gujarat,India47 Ratings0 Reviews
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

