A feature rich Android & iOS notifications library for React Native.
The APIs for Android allow for creating rich, styled and highly interactive notifications. Below you'll find guides that cover the supported Android features.
|Topic
|Appearance
|Change the appearance of a notification; icons, colors, visibility etc.
|Behaviour
|Customize how a notification behaves when it is delivered to a device; sound, vibration, lights etc.
|Channels & Groups
|Organize your notifications into channels & groups to allow users to control how notifications are handled on their device
|Foreground Service
|Long running background tasks can take advantage of a Android Foreground Services to display an on-going, prominent notification.
|Grouping & Sorting
|Group and sort related notifications in a single notification pane.
|Interaction
|Allow users to interact with your application directly from the notification with actions.
|Progress Indicators
|Show users a progress indicator of an on-going background task, and learn how to keep it updated.
|Styles
|Style notifications to show richer content, such as expandable images/text, or message conversations.
|Timers
|Display counting timers on your notification, useful for on-going tasks such as a phone call, or event time remaining.
Below you'll find guides that cover the supported iOS features.
|Topic
|Appearance
|Change now the notification is displayed to your users.
|Behaviour
|Control how notifications behave when they are displayed to a device; sound, crtitial alerts etc.
|Categories
|Create & assign categories to notifications.
|Interaction
|Handle user interaction with your notifications.
|Permissions
|Request permission from your application users to display notifications.
