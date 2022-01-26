



Notifee Notifications

A feature rich Android & iOS notifications library for React Native.

Notifee is going Noti-'free' - free and fully open source. [Learn more]

Android

The APIs for Android allow for creating rich, styled and highly interactive notifications. Below you'll find guides that cover the supported Android features.

Topic Appearance Change the appearance of a notification; icons, colors, visibility etc. Behaviour Customize how a notification behaves when it is delivered to a device; sound, vibration, lights etc. Channels & Groups Organize your notifications into channels & groups to allow users to control how notifications are handled on their device Foreground Service Long running background tasks can take advantage of a Android Foreground Services to display an on-going, prominent notification. Grouping & Sorting Group and sort related notifications in a single notification pane. Interaction Allow users to interact with your application directly from the notification with actions. Progress Indicators Show users a progress indicator of an on-going background task, and learn how to keep it updated. Styles Style notifications to show richer content, such as expandable images/text, or message conversations. Timers Display counting timers on your notification, useful for on-going tasks such as a phone call, or event time remaining.

iOS

Below you'll find guides that cover the supported iOS features.

Topic Appearance Change now the notification is displayed to your users. Behaviour Control how notifications behave when they are displayed to a device; sound, crtitial alerts etc. Categories Create & assign categories to notifications. Interaction Handle user interaction with your notifications. Permissions Request permission from your application users to display notifications.

License

Built and maintained by Invertase.