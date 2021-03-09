RJV is a React component for displaying and editing javascript arrays and JSON objects.
This component provides a responsive interface for displaying arrays or JSON in a web browser. NPM offers a distribution of the source that's transpiled to ES5; so you can include this component with any web-based javascript application.
Check out the Interactive Demo
// import the react-json-view component
import ReactJson from 'react-json-view'
// use the component in your app!
<ReactJson src={my_json_object} />
Install this component with NPM.
npm install --save react-json-view
Or add to your package.json config file:
"dependencies": {
"react-json-view": "latest"
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
src
JSON Object
|None
|This property contains your input JSON
name
string or
false
|"root"
|Contains the name of your root node. Use
null or
false for no name.
theme
string
|"rjv-default"
|RJV supports base-16 themes. Check out the list of supported themes in the demo. A custom "rjv-default" theme applies by default.
style
object
{}
|Style attributes for react-json-view container. Explicit style attributes will override attributes provided by a theme.
iconStyle
string
|"circle"
|Style of expand/collapse icons. Accepted values are "circle", triangle" or "square".
indentWidth
integer
|4
|Set the indent-width for nested objects
collapsed
boolean or
integer
false
|When set to
true, all nodes will be collapsed by default. Use an integer value to collapse at a particular depth.
collapseStringsAfterLength
integer
false
|When an integer value is assigned, strings will be cut off at that length. Collapsed strings are followed by an ellipsis. String content can be expanded and collapsed by clicking on the string value.
shouldCollapse
(field)=>{}
false
|Callback function to provide control over what objects and arrays should be collapsed by default. An object is passed to the callback containing
name,
src,
type ("array" or "object") and
namespace.
groupArraysAfterLength
integer
100
|When an integer value is assigned, arrays will be displayed in groups by count of the value. Groups are displayed with bracket notation and can be expanded and collapsed by clicking on the brackets.
enableClipboard
boolean or
(copy)=>{}
true
|When prop is not
false, the user can copy objects and arrays to clipboard by clicking on the clipboard icon. Copy callbacks are supported.
displayObjectSize
boolean
true
|When set to
true, objects and arrays are labeled with size
displayDataTypes
boolean
true
|When set to
true, data type labels prefix values
onEdit
(edit)=>{}
false
|When a callback function is passed in,
edit functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before edits are completed. Returning
false from
onEdit will prevent the change from being made. see: onEdit docs
onAdd
(add)=>{}
false
|When a callback function is passed in,
add functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before additions are completed. Returning
false from
onAdd will prevent the change from being made. see: onAdd docs
defaultValue
string \|number \|boolean \|array \|object
null
|Sets the default value to be used when adding an item to json
onDelete
(delete)=>{}
false
|When a callback function is passed in,
delete functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before deletions are completed. Returning
false from
onDelete will prevent the change from being made. see: onDelete docs
onSelect
(select)=>{}
false
|When a function is passed in, clicking a value triggers the
onSelect method to be called.
sortKeys
boolean
false
|set to true to sort object keys
quotesOnKeys
boolean
true
|set to false to remove quotes from keys (eg.
"name": vs.
name:)
validationMessage
string
|"Validation Error"
|Custom message for validation failures to
onEdit,
onAdd, or
onDelete callbacks
displayArrayKey
boolean
true
|When set to
true, the index of the elements prefix values
onEdit,
onAdd and
onDelete props allow users to edit the
src variable
onEdit is enabled:
Ctrl/Cmd+Click Edit Mode
Ctrl/Cmd+Enter Submit
RJV now supports base-16 themes!
You can specify a
theme name or object when you instantiate your rjv component.
<ReactJson src={my_important_json} theme="monokai" />
Check out the list of supported themes in the component demo.
You can supply your own base-16 theme object.
To better understand custom themes, take a look at my example implementation and the base-16 theme styling guidelines.
Pass callback methods to
onEdit,
onAdd and
onDelete props. Your method will be invoked when a user attempts to update your
src object.
The following object will be passed to your method:
{
updated_src: src, //new src value
name: name, //new var name
namespace: namespace, //list, namespace indicating var location
new_value: new_value, //new variable value
existing_value: existing_value, //existing variable value
}
Returning
false from a callback method will prevent the src from being affected.
# clone this repository
git clone git@github.com:mac-s-g/react-json-view.git && cd react-json-view
# install dependencies
npm install --save-dev
# run the dev server with hot reloading
npm run dev
Webpack Dev Server should automatically open up http://localhost:2000 in your web browser. If it does not, open a browser and navigate to port 2000. The hot reloader will automatically reload when files are modified in the
/src/ directory.
# run the build (note: you may need to use `sudo` priveledges to run the build successfully)
npm run build
Please add tests for your code before posting a pull request.
You can run the test suite with
npm run test or
npm run test:watch to automatically reload when files are modified.
I recommend using docker for development because it enforces environmental consistency.
For information about contributing with Docker, see the README in ./docker.
I drew a ton of design ideas from react-json-tree. Thanks to the RJT contributors for putting together an awesome component!
I'm also inspired by users who come up with interesting feature requests. Reach out to me with ideas for this project or other projects you want to collaborate on. My email address is listed on my github user page.