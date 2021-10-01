👌 QL Compiler (qlc)

The QL compiler is a fun codegenerator for GraphQL clients. Specifically, it is capable of reading .graphql query, mutation, and fragment files and combining this with schema introspection JSON to produce ad-hoc type definitions for TypeScript. It is similar to the tools Apollo Tooling CLI and GraphQL Code Generator, but smaller in scope (and faster).

Motivating Example

Say you have a query that looks like this:

query CommentQuery($id: ID!) { comment(id: $id) { author { name avatar: profilePictureUrl } content } }

If you are using TypeScript and a GraphQL client, it would be useful to get the type of this query. You could write one out by hand (and then maintain this definition as the query changes). But since GraphQL supports introspection and has a schema, we already know the type for the above! qlc enables you to automate the codegen of the following types:

export type CommentQuery_comment_author = { name: string ; avatar: string | null ; }; export type CommentQuery_comment = { author: CommentQuery_comment_author; content: string ; }; export type CommentQuery = { comment: CommentQuery_comment; }; export type CommentQueryVariables = { id: string ; };

Usage

You can download some prebuilt binaries on the releases page. You will need to build from source with cargo for other platforms.

For convenience, it is also available as an NPM package that supports x64/aarch64 MacOS and x64 linux:

$ yarn add @notarize/qlc-cli

qlc will recursively scan directories, finding .graphql files and produce .ts files in the same modules under a __generated__ submodule. By default, it starts at the working directory but you can optionally provide it a directory argument. qlc supports fragment imports with the #import "<file>.graphql" syntax at the top of your files; it supports both relative imports and absolute imports starting at the root directory supplied to qlc .

You will need to supply qlc with the JSON result of the introspection query. Most, if not all, GraphQL servers support producing this query result, and the canonical implementation can even be found in the official graphql NPM package. See this blog post for more information. For simplicity, the NPM package comes with a helper script that should be suitable for most users. See below.

Example

$ yarn run qlc-download-schema https://<FQDN>/graphql my_schema.json $ yarn run qlc -s my_schema.json src $ yarn run qlc -- help

Many of the options can also be configured through a camelcased JSON file (by default .qlcrc.json ). For example:

{ "useCustomScalars" : true , "numThreads" : 2 }

Benchmarking

How much faster is "faster"? All results below are collected on MacOS, a 2.8 GHz quad-core machine with an NVMe storage device, with the operating system's IO cache hot. The hyperfine utility measured runtime. The directory in question has 4523 files and 534 .graphql files.