@notadd/neditor

by notadd
2.1.20 (see all)

基于 ueditor的更现代化的富文本编辑器，支持HTTPS

Documentation
Readme

新版发布

2.1 发布，此次版本移除了后端相关代码，纯 ajax 提交，请配置 neditor.config.js neditor.service.js，支持各种后端或者云存储。

捐赠

该项目需要您的支持， 捐赠 以支持此项目的发展。

第一步：下载编辑器

方式一：完整安装包 （推荐）

方式二： npm安装

npm i @notadd/neditor -S

方式三：编译安装

git clone https://github.com/notadd/neditor.git
npm install
npm run build

第二步：在浏览器打开 index.html

进入到目录 dist , 使用浏览器打开文件 index.html

如果看到了下面这样的编辑器，恭喜你，初次部署成功！

部署成功

相关版本

Angular 版 Neditor

Vue 版 Neditor 【第三方维护】

Rails 版 Neditor 【第三方维护】

技术支持

该项目基于 MIT 协议开源，任何组织/企业以及个人都可以免费使用（保留版权）。
如果您需要额外商业技术支持或者定制编辑器，请联系 QQ：1256985886

其他版本待添加

自定义的参数

编辑器有很多可自定义的参数项，在实例化的时候可以传入给编辑器：

var ue = UE.getEditor('container', {
    autoHeight: false
});

配置项也可以通过 neditor.config.js 文件修改，具体的配置方法请看 [前端配置项说明](http://fex.baidu.com/ueditor/#start-config1.4 前端配置项说明.md)、后端配置项说明

编辑器图片、视频、涂鸦、附件上传service

编辑器上传逻辑单独在 neditor.service.js 文件配置，具体的配置方法见注释

设置和读取编辑器的内容

通 getContent 和 setContent 方法可以设置和读取编辑器的内容

var ue = UE.getContent();
ue.ready(function(){
    //设置编辑器的内容
    ue.setContent('hello');
    //获取html内容，返回: <p>hello</p>
    var html = ue.getContent();
    //获取纯文本内容，返回: hello
    var txt = ue.getContentTxt();
});

Ueditor 的更多API请看API 文档

下载地址

Neditor 码云： http://gitee.com/notadd/neditor

Neditor github 地址：http://github.com/notadd/neditor

相关链接

Ueditor 官网：http://ueditor.baidu.com

Ueditor API 文档：http://ueditor.baidu.com/doc

详细文档

Ueditor 文档：http://fex.baidu.com/ueditor/

注: 对IE8以下版本不再承诺兼容

关于 HTTPS

使用了 又拍云CDN 服务，支持跨域 和 https。

如果有需要，也可将下面域名改成自己的。

imgbaidu.b0.upaiyun.com
tingapi.b0.upaiyun.com

联系我们

Neditor官方交流群：257753500

QQ 群： 321735506

issue

Todo

2.1

  • 将上传封装为 service ，支持非 GraphQL 接口。
  • 细节样式修改(美化)

2.2

  • word 内图片自动上传
  • 粘贴图片转为本地图片（图片本地化）

2.3

  • 上传文件/图片无需后端

3.0

  • 使用 Typescript 重构
  • 草稿箱功能与离线保存
  • service worker 特性
  • 实现 2.0 的大部分功能

其他项目：Notadd

https://github.com/notadd/notadd

感谢提供赞助：

 

