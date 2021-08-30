Extended WebView for NativeScript which adds "x-local"-custom-scheme for loading local-files, handle events between WebView and NativeScript, JavaScript execution, injecting CSS and JS-files. Supports Android 19+ and iOS9+.
x-local:// to the webview for loading of resources inside the webview.
executeJavaScript(code: string) for executing JavaScript-code and getting result.
executePromise(code: string) for calling promises and getting the result.
getTitle() returns document.title.
Describe your plugin installation steps. Ideally it would be something like:
tns plugin add @nota/nativescript-webview-ext
Android SDK 19 is required, update
App_Resources/Android/app.gradle:
android {
defaultConfig {
minSdkVersion 19 // change this line
generatedDensities = []
}
aaptOptions {
additionalParameters "--no-version-vectors"
}
}
Load in template like this:
<Page class="page" xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:nota="@nota/nativescript-webview-ext">
<ActionBar class="action-bar">
<Label class="action-bar-title" text="Home"></Label>
</ActionBar>
<nota:WebViewExt src="https://nota.dk"></<nota:WebViewExt>
</Page>
Import
WebViewExtModule from
@nota/nativescript-webview-ext/angular and add it to your
NgModule.
This registers the element
WebViewExt. Replace the
<WebView> tag with
<WebViewExt>
Import
@nota/nativescript-webview-ext/vue in your app entry file (likely app.js or main.js).
This registers the element
WebViewExt. Replace the
<WebView> tag with
<WebViewExt>
The custom-scheme handler for
x-local:// is only supported by
Android and
iOS 11+
Custom-scheme support for
iOS <11 was removed because of ITMS-90809.
|Property
|Value
|Description
|readonly supportXLocalScheme
|true / false
|Is
x-local:// supported? True on
iOS >= 11 or
Android, False on
iOS < 11.
|src
|Load src
|autoInjectJSBridge
|true / false
|Should the window.nsWebViewBridge be injected on
loadFinishedEvent? Defaults to true
|builtInZoomControls
|true / false
|Android: Is the built-in zoom mechanisms being used
|cacheMode
|default / no_cache / cache_first / cache_only
|Android: Set caching mode.
|databaseStorage
|true / false
|Android: Enable/Disabled database storage API. Note: It affects all webviews in the process.
|debugMode
|true / false
|Android: Enable chrome debugger for webview on Android. Note: Applies to all webviews in App
|displayZoomControls
|true / false
|Android: displays on-screen zoom controls when using the built-in zoom mechanisms
|domStorage
|true / false
|Android: Enable/Disabled DOM Storage API. E.g localStorage
|scrollBounce
|true / false
|iOS: Should the scrollView bounce? Defaults to true.
|supportZoom
|true / false
|Android: should the webview support zoom
|viewPortSize
|false / view-port string / ViewPortProperties
|Set the viewport metadata on load finished. Note: WkWebView sets initial-scale=1.0 by default.
|Function
|Description
|loadUrl(src: string): Promise
|Open a URL and resolves a promise once it has finished loading.
|registerLocalResource(resourceName: string, path: string): void;
|Map the "x-local://{resourceName}" => "{path}".
|unregisterLocalResource(resourceName: string): void;
|Removes the mapping from "x-local://{resourceName}" => "{path}"
|getRegisteredLocalResource(resourceName: string): void;
|Get the mapping from "x-local://{resourceName}" => "{path}"
|loadJavaScriptFile(scriptName: string, filepath: string)
|Inject a javascript-file into the webview. Should be called after the
loadFinishedEvent
|loadStyleSheetFile(stylesheetName: string, filepath: string, insertBefore: boolean)
|Loads a CSS-file into document.head. If before is true, it will be added to the top of document.head otherwise as the last element
|loadJavaScriptFiles(files: {resourceName: string, filepath: string}[])
|Inject multiple javascript-files into the webview. Should be called after the
loadFinishedEvent
|loadStyleSheetFiles(files: {resourceName: string, filepath: string, insertBefore: boolean}[])
|Loads multiple CSS-files into the document.head. If before is true, it will be added to the top of document.head otherwise as the last element
|autoLoadJavaScriptFile(resourceName: string, filepath: string)
|Register a JavaScript-file to be injected on
loadFinishedEvent. If a page is already loaded, the script will be injected into the current page.
|autoLoadStyleSheetFile(resourceName: string, filepath: string, insertBefore?: boolean)
|Register a CSS-file to be injected on
loadFinishedEvent. If a page is already loaded, the CSS-file will be injected into the current page.
|autoExecuteJavaScript(scriptCode: string, name: string)
|Execute a script on
loadFinishedEvent. The script can be a promise
|executeJavaScript(scriptCode: string)
|Execute JavaScript in the webpage. Note: scriptCode should be ES5 compatible, or it might not work on 'iOS < 11'
|executePromise(scriptCode: string, timeout: number = 500)
|Run a promise inside the webview. Note: Executing scriptCode must return a promise.
|emitToWebView(eventName: string, data: any)
|Emit an event to the webview. Note: data must be stringify'able with JSON.stringify or this throws an exception.
|getTitle()
|Returns a promise with the current document title.
|Event
|Description
|loadFinished
|Raised when a loadFinished event occurs. args is a
LoadFinishedEventData
|loadProgress
|Android only: Raised during page load to indicate the progress. args is a
LoadProgressEventData
|loadStarted
|Raised when a loadStarted event occurs. args is a
LoadStartedEventData
|shouldOverrideUrlLoading
|Raised before the webview requests an URL. Can cancelled by setting args.cancel = true in the
ShouldOverrideUrlLoadEventData
|titleChanged
|Document title changed
|webAlert
|Raised when
window.alert is triggered inside the webview, needed to use custom dialogs for web alerts. args in a
WebAlertEventData.
args.callback() must be called to indicate alert is closed.
|webConfirm
|Raised when
window.confirm is triggered inside the webview, needed to use custom dialogs for web confirm boxes. args in a
webConfirmEvent.
args.callback(boolean) must be called to indicate confirm box is closed.
|webConsole
|Android only: Raised when a line is added to the web console. args is a
WebConsoleEventData.
|webPrompt
|Raised when
window.prompt is triggered inside the webview, needed to use custom dialogs for web prompt boxes. args in a
webConfirmEvent. `args.callback(string
|Events emitted from the webview
|Raised when nsWebViewBridge.emit(...) is called inside the webview. args in an
WebViewEventData
Inside the WebView we have the
nsWebViewBridge for sending events between the
NativeScript-layer and the
WebView.
Note: The bridge will only be available
DOMContentLoaded or
onload inside the WebView.
|Function
|Description
|window.nsWebViewBridge.on(eventName: string, cb: (data: any) => void)
|Registers handlers for events from the native layer.
|window.nsWebViewBridge.off(eventName: string, cb?: (data: any) => void)
|Unregister handlers for events from the native layer.
|window.nsWebViewBridge.emit(eventName: string, data: any)
|Emits event to NativeScript layer. Will be emitted on the WebViewExt as any other event, data will be a part of the WebViewEventData-object
window.addEventListener("ns-bridge-ready", function(e) {
var nsWebViewBridge = e.detail || window.nsWebViewBridge;
// do stuff here
});
To run the demo-project, the plugin must be build locally and a http-server must be running.
The easiest way to run the demo is to follow these steps:
src-folder
src-folder
Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004
Nota is the Danish Library and Expertise Center for people with print disabilities. To become a member of Nota you must be able to document that you cannot read ordinary printed text. Members of Nota are visually impaired, dyslexic or otherwise impaired. Our purpose is to ensure equal access to knowledge, community participation and experiences for people who're unable to read ordinary printed text.