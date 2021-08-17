Copy to clipboard React component

Based on copy-to-clipboard

Would try to use execCommand with fallback to IE specific clipboardData interface and finally, fallback to simple prompt with proper text content & 'Copy to clipboard: Ctrl+C, Enter'

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-copy-to-clipboard

Don't forget to manually install peer dependencies ( react ) if you use npm@3.

1998 Script Tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-copy-to-clipboard/build/react-copy-to-clipboard.js" > </ script > (Module exposed as `CopyToClipboard`)

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {CopyToClipboard} from 'react-copy-to-clipboard' ; class App extends React . Component { state = { value : '' , copied : false , }; render() { return ( < div > < input value = {this.state.value} onChange = {({target: { value }}) => this.setState({value, copied: false})} /> < CopyToClipboard text = {this.state.value} onCopy = {() => this.setState({copied: true})}> < span > Copy to clipboard with span </ span > </ CopyToClipboard > < CopyToClipboard text = {this.state.value} onCopy = {() => this.setState({copied: true})}> < button > Copy to clipboard with button </ button > </ CopyToClipboard > {this.state.copied ? < span style = {{color: ' red '}}> Copied. </ span > : null} </ div > ); } } const appRoot = document.createElement('div'); document.body.appendChild(appRoot); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , appRoot);

Options

text : PropTypes.string.isRequired

Text to be copied to clipboard

onCopy : PropTypes.func

Optional callback, will be called when text is copied

onCopy (text, result)

result (bool) : Returns true if copied successfully, else false .

options : PropTypes.shape({debug: bool, message: string})

Optional copy-to-clipboard options.

See API docs for details

children : PropTypes.node.isRequired

CopyToClipboard is a simple wrapping component, it does not render any tags, so it requires the only child element to be present, which will be used to capture clicks.

<CopyToClipboard text= "Hello!" > < button > Copy to clipboard </ button > </ CopyToClipboard >

Development and testing

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable Node 8 on OSX .

To run example covering all CopyToClipboard features, use yarn start , which will compile example/Example.js

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-copy-to-clipboard.git cd react-copy-to-clipboard yarn install yarn start open http://localhost:8080

Tests

yarn lint yarn test docker run -p 4444:4444 selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0 yarn e2e

License

MIT