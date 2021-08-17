Copy to clipboard React component
Based on copy-to-clipboard
Would try to use execCommand with fallback to IE specific clipboardData interface and finally, fallback to simple prompt with proper text content & 'Copy to clipboard: Ctrl+C, Enter'
npm install --save react-copy-to-clipboard
Don't forget to manually install peer dependencies (
react) if you use npm@3.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-copy-to-clipboard/build/react-copy-to-clipboard.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `CopyToClipboard`)
http://nkbt.github.io/react-copy-to-clipboard
http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/eNPoQv
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {CopyToClipboard} from 'react-copy-to-clipboard';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
value: '',
copied: false,
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<input value={this.state.value}
onChange={({target: {value}}) => this.setState({value, copied: false})} />
<CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
<span>Copy to clipboard with span</span>
</CopyToClipboard>
<CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
<button>Copy to clipboard with button</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
{this.state.copied ? <span style={{color: 'red'}}>Copied.</span> : null}
</div>
);
}
}
const appRoot = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(appRoot);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appRoot);
text: PropTypes.string.isRequired
Text to be copied to clipboard
onCopy: PropTypes.func
Optional callback, will be called when text is copied
onCopy(text, result)
result (bool): Returns
true if copied successfully, else
false.
options: PropTypes.shape({debug: bool, message: string})
Optional copy-to-clipboard options.
See API docs for details
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired
CopyToClipboard is a simple wrapping component, it does not render any tags, so it requires the only child element to be present, which will be used to capture clicks.
<CopyToClipboard text="Hello!">
<button>Copy to clipboard</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable
Node 8 on
OSX.
To run example covering all
CopyToClipboard features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/Example.js
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-copy-to-clipboard.git
cd react-copy-to-clipboard
yarn install
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
# to run ESLint check
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
# to run end-to-end tests
# first, run `selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0` docker image
docker run -p 4444:4444 selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0
# then run test
yarn e2e
MIT