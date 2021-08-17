openbase logo
rct

@nosplatform/react-copy-to-clipboard

by Nikita Butenko
5.0.1 (see all)

Copy-to-clipboard React component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-copy-to-clipboard npm

Gitter

CircleCI Dependencies Dev Dependencies

Copy to clipboard React component

Based on copy-to-clipboard

Would try to use execCommand with fallback to IE specific clipboardData interface and finally, fallback to simple prompt with proper text content & 'Copy to clipboard: Ctrl+C, Enter'

Copy to clipboard

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-copy-to-clipboard

Don't forget to manually install peer dependencies (react) if you use npm@3.

1998 Script Tag:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-copy-to-clipboard/build/react-copy-to-clipboard.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `CopyToClipboard`)

Live design system demo

https://www.jinno.io/app/18/

Simple web demo

http://nkbt.github.io/react-copy-to-clipboard

Codepen demo

http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/eNPoQv

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {CopyToClipboard} from 'react-copy-to-clipboard';

class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    value: '',
    copied: false,
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <input value={this.state.value}
          onChange={({target: {value}}) => this.setState({value, copied: false})} />

        <CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
          onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
          <span>Copy to clipboard with span</span>
        </CopyToClipboard>

        <CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
          onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
          <button>Copy to clipboard with button</button>
        </CopyToClipboard>

        {this.state.copied ? <span style={{color: 'red'}}>Copied.</span> : null}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

const appRoot = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(appRoot);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appRoot);

Options

text: PropTypes.string.isRequired

Text to be copied to clipboard

onCopy: PropTypes.func

Optional callback, will be called when text is copied

onCopy(text, result)

result (bool): Returns true if copied successfully, else false.

options: PropTypes.shape({debug: bool, message: string})

Optional copy-to-clipboard options.

See API docs for details

children: PropTypes.node.isRequired

CopyToClipboard is a simple wrapping component, it does not render any tags, so it requires the only child element to be present, which will be used to capture clicks.

<CopyToClipboard text="Hello!">
  <button>Copy to clipboard</button>
</CopyToClipboard>

Development and testing

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable Node 8 on OSX.

To run example covering all CopyToClipboard features, use yarn start, which will compile example/Example.js

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-copy-to-clipboard.git
cd react-copy-to-clipboard
yarn install
yarn start

# then
open http://localhost:8080

Tests

# to run ESLint check
yarn lint

# to run tests
yarn test

# to run end-to-end tests
# first, run `selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0` docker image
docker run -p 4444:4444 selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0
# then run test
yarn e2e

License

MIT

