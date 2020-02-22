Copy to clipboard

Simple module exposing copy function that will try to use execCommand with fallback to IE-specific clipboardData interface and finally, resort to usual prompt with proper text content and message.

Example

import copy from 'copy-to-clipboard' ; copy( 'Text' ); copy( 'Text' , { debug : true , message : 'Press #{key} to copy' , });

API

copy(text: string, options: object): boolean — tries to copy text to clipboard. Returns true if no additional keystrokes were required from user (so, execCommand , IE's clipboardData worked) or false .

Value Default Notes options.debug false Boolean . Optional. Enable output to console. options.message Copy to clipboard: #{key} , Enter String . Optional. Prompt message. * options.format "text/html" String . Optional. Set the MIME type of what you want to copy as. Use text/html to copy as HTML, text/plain to avoid inherited styles showing when pasted into rich text editor. options.onCopy null function onCopy(clipboardData: object): void . Optional. Receives the clipboardData element for adding custom behavior such as additional formats

* all occurrences of #{key} are replaced with ⌘+C for macOS/iOS users, and Ctrl+C otherwise.

Works everywhere where prompt * is available. Works best (i.e. without additional keystrokes) in Chrome, FF, Safari 10+, and, supposedly, IE/Edge.

Note: does not work on some older iOS devices.

* – even though Safari 8 has prompt , you cannot specify prefilled content for prompt modal – thus it doesn't work as expected.

Installation

Can be used as npm package and then leveraged using commonjs bundler/loader:

npm i --save copy-to-clipboard

Can be utilized using wzrd.in. Add following script to your page:

< script src = "https://wzrd.in/standalone/copy-to-clipboard@latest" async > </ script >

You will have window.copyToClipboard exposed for you to use.

UI components based on this package:

See also:

Running Tests

This project has some automated tests, that will run using nightwatch on top of selenium.

npm i npm test

Typescript

This library has built-in Typescript definitions.