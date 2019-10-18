A pure Vue.js date range picker component without any other dependencies, for hotels date range selection and multi-purpose. Vue hotel datepicker provide date range selecting, minimum and maximum night limitation, custom methods for date restriction, custom date formating and localization support.

Demo

Live demo(Github page)

https://northwalker.github.io/vue-hotel-datepicker/

Desktop capture preview

Mobile capture preview

Previous version

v1.0.0: Document

Installation

Use npm or yarn for installation

$ npm install @northwalker/vue-hotel-datepicker $ yarn add @northwalker/vue-hotel-datepicker

Usage

Method 1: Import component in .vue file

<template> <VueHotelDatepicker /> </template> <script> import VueHotelDatepicker from '@northwalker/vue-hotel-datepicker' export default { name: 'App' components: { VueHotelDatepicker } // // ... skip // } </script>

Method 2: Via static javascript in html file

Download this repo and copy file /lib/vue-hotel-datepicker.umd.min.js to /<your-lib-folder-path>/ , and add below code to your html file.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/<your-lib-folder-path>/vue-hotel-datepicker.umd.min.js" > </ script >

placeholder

Type: String

Default: 'Select a date range'

The input placeholder text

format

Type: String

Default: 'YYYY-MM-DD'

The date format string.

separator

Type: String

Default: ' ~ '

The separator string used between date strings.

Type: Date or String

or Default: undefined

The start date of given date range.

Type: Date or String

or Default: undefined

The end date of given date range.

Type: Date or String

or Default: today midnight.

The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled. If preset startDate less than minDate , minDate will reset to preset startDate .

Type: Date or String or Boolean

or or Default: false

The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.

minNight

Type: Number

Default: 0

Minimum nights required to select a range of dates.

maxNight

Type: Number

Default: 0

Maximum nights required to select a range of dates.

selectForward

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true , The selection of the second date must be after the first date. If false , you can select a range of dates in both directions.

Type: Array

Default: []

An array of strings by props format value, default 'YYYY-MM-DD' (as same as default format ). All the dates passed to the list can not be selected as a start and end date.

weekList

Type: Array

Default: ['Sun.', 'Mon.', 'Tue.', 'Wen.', 'Thu.', 'Fri.', 'Sat.']

Example with i18n zh-tw : ['週一', '週二', '週三', '週四', '週五', '週六', '週日']

A array of strings for week text.

monthList

Type: Array

Default: ['Jan.', 'Feb.', 'Mar.', 'Apr.', 'May.', 'Jun.', 'Jul.', 'Aug.', 'Sep.', 'Oct', 'Nov.', 'Dec.']

Example with i18n zh-tw : ['一月', '二月', '三月', '四月', '五月', '六月', '七月', '八月', '九月', '十月', '十一月', '十二月']

A array of strings for month text.

fromText

Type: String

Default: 'From'

Example with i18n zh-tw : '從'

Text of label "From".

toText

Type: String

Default: 'To'

Example with i18n zh-tw : '到'

Text of label "To".

resetText

Type: String

Default: 'Reset'

Example with i18n zh-tw : '重設'

Text of button "Reset"

confirmText

Type: String

Default: 'Confirm'

Example with i18n zh-tw : '確認'

Text of button "Confirm"

mobile

Type: String

Default: ''

value: 'mobile' or 'desktop' or ''

Display in mobile or desktop date picker style version, default will depend on common brower's width.

Events

When a new date is selected, VueHotelDatepicker will emit an event update , passing the new date range object to parent component.

Date range Object:

{ start: 'YYYY-MM-DD', end: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }

confirm

When a confirm button click, passing the new date range object to parent component (as same as event 'update' ).

close

when a cancellation button click or occurred, VueHotelDatepicker will emit an event close to notify parent component.

reset

when a reset button click or occurred, VueHotelDatepicker will emit an event reset to notify parent component.

License

MIT License

Copyright © 2019 Northwalker