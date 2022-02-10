UI widgets we use.
We try to avoid breaking changes and the associated major version bumps in this package. The reason for that is to avoid the following scenario:
|
x 4.6.0: Adding RadioButton widget
|
x 5.0.0: Breaking change in the TextArea widget
|
x 5.0.1: Styling fix in the Checkbox widget
|
Suppose you just released version
5.0.1, a small styling fix in the checkbox widget, for a story you're working on. If the project you're working in currently pulls in
noredink-ui at version
4.x, then getting to your styling fix means pulling in a new major version of
noredink-ui. This breaks all
TextArea widgets across the project, so those will need to be fixed before you can do anything else, potentially a big effort.
To prevent these big Yaks from suddenly showing up in seemingly trivial tasks we prefer to avoid breaking changes in the package. Instead when we need to make a breaking change in a widget, we create a new module for it
Nri.Ui.MyWidget.VX. Similarly, when we build custom elements in JavaScript we create a file
lib/MyWidget/VX.js and define a custom element
nri-mywidget-vX.
That said, we may prune unused modules occasionally.
We should change this process if we feel it's not working for us!
noredink-ui
If you are moving in a widget from the monolith:
Nri.SomeModule and its tests to
Nri.Ui.SomeModule.V1 in
noredink-ui
Nri.SomeModule to
Nri.DEPRECATEDSomeModule in the monolith and start using
Nri.Ui.SomeModule.V1 where you need it
Our goal is to gradually move to the newest version of each widget, and remove the old versions when they are no longer used.
This means:
noredink-ui is used by the monolith, CCS and tutorials
This repo contains an app showcasing all of these UI widgets.
To see them locally:
script/develop.sh
If you'd like to test your widget in the monolith before publishing, run
script/test-elm-package.py ../path_to_this_repo from the monolith's directory.
Run tests with
shake test
Travis will run
shake ci to verify everything looks good.
You can run this locally to catch errors before you push!
Once your PR is merged, you can publish
master as a new version:
Run the following to bump && publish the version in
elm.json:
elm bump
If you get something like this:
-- PROBLEM LOADING DOCS --------------------------------------------------------
I need the docs for 12.17.0 to compute the next version number, so I fetched:
https://package.elm-lang.org/packages/NoRedInk/noredink-ui/12.17.0/docs.json
I got the data back, but it was not what I was expecting. The response body
contains 195076 bytes. Here is the beginning:
[{"name":"Nri.Ui","comment":" A collection of helpers for working with No...
Does this error keep showing up? Maybe there is something weird with your
internet connection. We have gotten reports that schools, businesses, airports,
etc. sometimes intercept requests and add things to the body or change its
contents entirely. Could that be the problem?
Then run it with 0.19.0 explicitly (0.19.1 has some problems with big docs):
npx -p elm@0.19.0-no-deps elm bump
Commit and push your changes in a PR. Once it's approved and merged, then:
git tag -a 5.10.0 -m "release version 5.10.0"
git push origin 5.10.0
elm publish
You can also add a tag in https://github.com/NoRedInk/noredink-ui/releases/new if you want to add more detail.
Once you've published, you should see the latest version at https://package.elm-lang.org/packages/NoRedInk/noredink-ui/.
You can develop this package without installing anything globally by using Nix. To get started, install nix from nixos.org/nix.
After that's set up in your shell (just follow the instructions at the end of the installation script) you can run
nix-shell to get a development environment with everything you need.
If you find that inconvenient, try using
direnv.
Once that's set up,
echo use nix > .envrc and then
direnv allow.
Anytime you enter the project your shell will automatically pick up the right dependencies.
If you find that
direnv loads too slow, there are faster loading strategies than the default in their wiki.
We use
niv to manage Nix dependencies.
It is automatically loaded in the Nix environment.
Here are some things you might need to do:
|Task
|Command
|Add a non-npm, non-Elm dependency packaged with Nix
|Look if it's in nixpkgs, or
niv add github.com/user/repo
|Update Nixpkgs
niv update nixpkgs
|See all our dependencies
|Look in
shell.nix
|See all our sources
niv show